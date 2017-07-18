Reader: Keith is a lying, conniving, stupid sociopath who has the wool pulled over your eyes

Incredulous writes:

I think everyone is reading Antonio’s posting wrong. It’s comedic gold. Cause if it isn’t, I’ve lost all hope for humanity.

1. Antonio is stupid. He brings up a few of the 12 rules of ESP. Which is something against the NDA that esp makes you sign! So already we’re dealing with a moron if this wasn’t a joke.

2. He brings up the craziest elements of several religions and Scientology to prove that ESP isn’t so crazy. Which is a really dumb argument. He fails to mention the following when it comes to which group has the dumbest beliefs / practices:

– The branding of women

– Blackmail through collateral

– Kidnapping plots

– The destruction of evidence in trials

– Fraud

– Perjury in court

The list goes on and on. ESP reads more like it’s the mafia than it does a self help group.

I don’t overly like religion. I don’t like Scientology. But I hate ESP. It’s run by a maniacal madman intent on giving the phrase “dirty old man” a next level connotation.

3. He kind of backwardly insults the Bronfman sisters. It’s quite funny.

4. Keith taking no salary…bitch please. Keith has found 100 ways to funnel money every which way in this organization. Mostly to himself. The idea he has no money is asinine.

5. Calling Keith Gandhi or Jesus is like calling Charlie Manson – Mother Teresa. You Fucking moron. Wake up. Keith is a lying, conniving, stupid sociopath who has the wool pulled over your eyes. He cares more about dog shit that he may step in more than you unless you are a woman that is fuckable or can get him laid, then he cares about sex and faux dominance. Keith can’t dominate a man though, he’d get beaten up badly. I know 5 year olds tougher than Keith.

6. The rest of your writing makes you sound like someone who believes in Benny Hinn or Jim Bakker. While the rest of us can clearly see that all these charlatans want to do is take your money (and in Keith’s case your woman), you are happy to extol their virtues.

7. Emiliano who isn’t a dumb guy probably knows all of the above. But because he’s such a weak man, he isn’t doing anything about it. I know that Keith has some bad shit on him (collateral) and that maybe putting him between a rock and a hard place. But at some point you have to be a man and take the consequences of your actions.

I don’t even know why I’m writing this for such a hopeless case.

Sigh.

There is no hope for humanity when even after branding, collateral, and a bunch of other heinous things, people like this guy still like Keith.

I hope this is all a joke.

Artist Vision: “The Saints of Raniere” By Vanguard Dos.

In reply to Incredulous.

4. Keith taking no salary…bitch please. Keith has found 100 ways to funnel money every which way in this organization. Mostly to himself. The idea he has no money is asinine.

And this is EXACTLY why NY state legal institutions, the IRS, the FBI, et al, needs to investigate his lying, conniving, “I never put my name on anything so I am safe” ass, gather such evidence, and prosecute him as soon as possible before he flees to Fiji.