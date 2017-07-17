50-50 — photo of ESP-ians shows 8 DOS slaves/sex partners of Raniere out of 16 prominent members





Front row: Vanessa Sahagun, Marc Elliot, Michelle Hatchette, Allison Mack, Danielle Roberts, Siobhan Hotaling, Chelsea, Nicki Clyne, Camilia Fenrnandez, India Oxenberg, Michelle Salzman Back row: Jim Del Negro, Chris Pearson-Smith, Brian Elliot, Sehajo Haertel, Justin Elliot.

Front row: Vanessa Sahagun [?], Marc Elliot, Michelle Hatchette, Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Siobahn Hotaling, Michelle Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Cami Fernandez, India Oxenberg, and Lauren Salzman: Back row: Jim Del Negro, Chris Pearson-Smith, Brian Elliot, Sehajo Haetel, and Justin Elliot

A source sent us this wonderful picture. – which just happens to include eight of the slave-women members of DOS. All have been branded in their pubic area with the initials of their Master, Keith Raniere, who, of course, prefers that his followers call him “Vanguard” (Question: Do those women who are really close to him just call fim “Van”?).





The women said to be DOS slave women – and also said to be sleeping with Keith Raniere – are: Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Lauren Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Cami Fernandez; India Oxenberg, Michelle Salzman, Michelle Hatchette.

Vanessa Sahagun has also named as slave-woman of DOS although sources are unclear whether she has been taught privately by Mr. Raniere in the boudoir.

She is married to Edgar Boone and she recently had twins. If her weight is right, Mr. Raniere might be willing to have sex with her with or without her husband’s knowledge or permission, sources say. Cuckolding is the rule, not the exception, for married male members of Raniere-world.

Ms. Sahagun is said to sport Mr. Raniere’s initials on her pubic area.

Our source writes: “Everyone is trying to cover up DOS and protect Keith.”

How surprising.

BTW, the same rule applies to any of the named – and now pictured – slave-women of DOS. IF YOU’D LIKE TO DISPUTE YOUR MEMBERSHIP IN THE DOMINANT OVER SLAVE (DOS) ORGANIZATION, THE BRANDING OF YOUR PUBIC AREA WITH THE INITIALS OF KEITH RANIERE, YOUR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH HIM – OR ANY OTHER INFORMATION THAT HAS APPEARED IN FRANK REPORT ABOUT YOU – JUST CONTACT ME AND I’LL BE HAPPY TO PRINT WHATEVER YOU SEND .