Rainbow Cultural Gardens looking for Egyptian, Chinese, Indian, Russian and American nannies in Guadalajara

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By Community Member





11 Apr 2016





Replies

10





Last reply

16 Jun 2016





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174

We are looking for people from that live in Guadalajara that would like to work in a multicultural education project.

If you are interested or know someone who might please contact me at my email: Protected content

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10 replies

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01 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

Hi Carolina , could you please illustarte what kind of job it is. I think it would be helpful spouse of my friends. Also, if you happen to know if their spouse can work from home and what they need to do about tax stuff.

Thanks,

Nitin









01 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

Hi Nitin! The job is full time monday through friday from 6 to 9 hs a day… It involves direct interaction with children so working from home is not an option… If you like you can send me their emails and I can send them more information.

Regards,

Carolina









02 May 2016

Community member

Hi Carolina: A partner and I (from Colombia & Letonia) manage a Facebook Group for foreign Moms and to-be-Moms that live in Guadalajara.

This is the link: Guadalajara Moms

We invite you to join this group where you can promote this announcement and your services.

Also let us know if our experience as Childbirth & Early Mothering Educators would be interesting for your project.

Paula Gómez









02 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

Muchas Gracias por compartirme el link del grupo Paula! En verdad te lo agradezco, por el momento solo estamos buscando gente de China, Estados Unidos, India, Rusia y Egipto!

Que tengas linda semana

Carolina Chávez

[English translation] Thank you for sharing the Paula group link! I truly appreciate it, for the moment we are only looking for people from China, the United States, India, Russia and Egypt! Have a nice week; Carolina Chávez









02 May 2016

Community member

Muchas gracias por unirte 🙂

Espero que encuentres buenas candidatas en nuestro grupo!

De todas maneras conozco a una chica de Rusia que quizás estaría interesada, le pasaré tus datos.

Linda semana también para ti

[Thank you very much for joining 🙂

I hope you find good candidates in our group! Anyway I know a girl from Russia that maybe would be interested, I will pass your data. Nice week for you too Paula!]









05 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

Hi Carolina,

A few weeks ago, I saw something about cultural exchange program with kids on a Facebook group. Is it the same program?

Greetings!









05 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

This is a multicultural education program called Rainbow Cultural Garden, an acquaintance posted in the facebook group “descendants of India”









06 May 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

Thanks for the confirmation Carolina. Spouse of one of my friend called to them, and they mentioned they needed commitment for 3 years at least. This was the factor, which restrained her to join the program.









16 Jun 2016 | Pune

Community member

hi Carolina ,

i am interested , can you please give me more details , if only people with work visa can apply or do you hire non visa holder and provide the work permit.









16 Jun 2016 | Guadalajara

Community member

We can provide a work visa, could you please send me an email to and I’ll reply with more information

regadds,

Carolina

















