Shadow State: What would Allison Mack’s parrot tell the FBI?

By Shadow State 1958





The Frank Report first mentioned the branding of slaves in NXIVM DOS on June 5, 2017.





By June 23, 2017, Allison Pimp Mack already had a response to the allegation.





It came in the form of a Will Rogers quote posted on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVrr71JhVBq/









“Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.” -Will Rogers #allisonmack#nourishment #reflectionsofme









The quote came with a photo montage of Ms. Mack taking pictures around Brooklyn.





In other words, Ms. Mack felt no sense of shame or regret for her treatment of women. No shame or regret for branding. No shame or regret for sexual slavery.





To this day, Ms. Mack has expressed no shame or regret for the way she treated her fellow women.





Ms. Mack will always see herself as the victim.





Allison Mack has no sense of shame.





And in her motion to dismiss, Ms. Mack claimed to have no knowledge of sex trafficking.





https://radaronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/allison-mack-begs-judge-to-toss-sex-trafficking-charges-documents-signed.pdf





Allison Mack is the ultimate disciple of Keith Raniere.





Considering Ms. Mack’s proclivity to prevaricate, what would Ms. Mack’s parrot tell the FBI?





“This won’t hurt a bit. It’s just for a women’s empowerment group.”





“Allie, what are you doing with that red-hot metal?”





“Ouch!”





“You’re burning me, you crazy Witch!”





MK10ARt