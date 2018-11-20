Raniere’s Christmas Message to Front Line DOS Slaves – The 8 Rules of Slavery

The government, in its opposition to Keith Raniere’s second bail motion, released an excerpt of an email that provides an insight into the teachings of Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard. He has been said to be “the world’s smartest man” by his followers.

The government revealed that Keith sent an email, on Christmas Day 2016, explaining to Front Line DOS Slaves the lofty objectives of being his DOS slave.

The Front Line DOS slaves, I believe, include Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta Garza – and possibly Camilla Fernandez, Nicki Clyne, and Dani Padilla and others.

Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco, a front line DOS slave, has a name branded on her pussy. It is not the name of her husband, Luis Montes – it is the name of her lord and master, Keith Alan Raniere.

The “objectives” are:

Your greatest joy is to surrender completely all things, in all ways, without reservation, completely exposed, to your Master and Master’s will.

The best slave derives the highest pleasure from being her Master’s ultimate tool, independent of use

By joyously offering all your decisions to be made, or used, by your Master, you surrender your life, mind, body and possessions for unconditional use.

That your Master has your time and labor allows for more production

That your Master has your vote allows for more potency.

By recruiting others within your power you honor and increase your Master’s power.

Always make your Master look good and be powerful and capable.

Intelligently utilize the secrecy of your relationship with your Master to be a confederate and move your Master forward.

About four months prior to his arrest, on or about December 2, 2017, Raniere issued a statement about DOS on the NXIVM.com website.

In that statement, he said, “I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.”

Now, we learn that less than a year earlier, he wrote to his DOS slaves, “Intelligently utilize the secrecy of your relationship with your Master to be a confederate and move your Master forward.”

The government has possession of his Christmas Day email.

The world’s smartest man.

Meretricious and a Happy New Year… and Viva Executive Success!

Keith Raniere known also as the Vanguard.

Keith Raniere gave his slaves eight rules on Christmas Day 2016. If you are one of his slaves or plan to become one, please memorize these rules.