Four More NXIVM-Themed Paintings by the Brilliant Artist, MK10ART

The exquisite and sublime artist MK10ART has produced four more NXIVM-themed masterpieces, artwork that captures the sinister and darkest elements of the sex-slaver cult and its leaders, whose vile and destructive nature is hidden beneath a surface of smiles and lofty talk about self-improvement and female empowerment.

MK10ART -- She who has the most joy wins.

Dr. Brandon Porter with one of his female subjects for his human fright experiments. Compare the expressions of the two faces. This captures the essence of the grotesque fright experiments – the joy [for Porter] and its opposite – the terror [for the subjects] – it created.

While working for NXIVM founder Clare Bronfman and her Ethical Science Foundation, Dr. Brandon Porter conducted illegal human experiments including fright studies.

True crime story

#Nxivm #cult #keithraniere

#allisonmack #kristinkreuk #nickiclyne#clarebronfman #nancysalzman

Read more at Frankreport.com

Painting by MI10ART

This sums up Keith Raniere’s entire efforts to solve humanity’s problems. The faces of the dogs tell the whole story.

According to a New York Times article, NXIVM leader Keith Raniere walked 14 to 20 miles a day. During those walks, he thought about how to solve humanities problems.

Clare Bronfman unleashes her flying monkeys (Painting by MK10ART)

What could NXIVM have ever been? Who could it have hurt but for Clare Bronfman? With her fierce loyalty to Raniere combined with his and her sadistic nature, it was the perfect recipe to hurt people – in the name of a more noble civilization. Raniere himself, a supreme coward, had to have front people to do his filthy work. Clare not only had money, is extremely stupid, is vicious and sadistic but she was also willing to be his front person, the person the craven Raniere could hide behind.

Clare Bear unleashes her flying monkeys

NXIVM leader Clare Bronfman used her wealth to attack ex-members, critics, and journalists with vexatious litigation to try to prevent them from exposing NXIVMs secrets + misdeeds.

True crime story

#Nxivm #cult #keithraniere

#allisonmack #kristinkreuk #nickiclyne#clarebronfman #nancysalzman

Frankreport.com

Painting by MK10ART

Check out the look in their eyes.

Actual text from email Keith Raniere aka Vanguard sent to Allison Mack

www. Documentcloud.org/documents/4421645-Keith-Raniere-Complaint.html

#NXIVM #keithraniere #allisonmack#nickiclyne #clarebronfman #kristinkreuk#sexslaves

Read more at Frankreport.com