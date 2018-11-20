Reader: Kristin Kreuk’s father in TV show is pedophile like her sex-slaver mentor Keith Raniere

By a Reader

Kristin Crook posted a clip of her taxpayer-funded drivel Burden Of Truth to Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/MsKristinKreuk/status/1064593072963502080

Can you believe the hypocrisy? Her generic “straight white male” father is portrayed as a pedophile like Keith Raniere! Kristin Kreuk stayed loyal to Keith Raniere even after being named in the Albany Times Union four-part expose as a recruiter for NXIVM, that revealed Keith Raniere was a disgusting pedophile who fucked little girls. Yet, she is happy to film that hypocritical bullshit…and receive a huge sum of other people’s tax dollars in the process. She also changes her last name from “Hanley” to “Chang” because, well, bad white people! She still has not even acknowledged the mere existence of her favourite pedophile, Keith Raniere.

She filmed the first season why ignoring the NXIVM shit storm of 2017 and the second season having already received press coverage for being a part of NXIVM, without her true role being exposed and spoken about (other than on Frank Report). Why won’t the lazy media call her out on that? The Daily Beast has already confirmed the CW Network is shielding her from questions about NXIVM. What cunts.

This right here, is a perfect example of virtue signaling celebrities, including d-list “smell the fart” actresses like Kristin Crook, being full of shit.

Mr. Hanley pedophile father of Kreuk's character in Burden of Truth

Mr. Hanley pedophile father of Kreuk’s character in Burden of Truth

Keith Raniere loved to photograph women. but why?

Keith Raniere, pedophile Vanguard of real-life Kristin Kreuk.

"Watch me be a brave tough outspoken fighter for justice on Burden of. Truth. ' Well. Here is the sneak peek!! It's an intense season:)' - K Kreuk "... Keith Raniere? Ah...I took a course once about 15 years ago..."

“Watch me be a brave tough outspoken fighter for justice on Burden of. Truth. ‘ Well. Here is the sneak peek!! It’s an intense season:)’ – K Kreuk “… Keith Raniere? Ah…I took a course once about 15 years ago…”

MK10ART

I will not tolerate any TV character who abuses young girls! #MeTooMeTooMeToo