“Saratoga In Decline” broke Lover Lama Tenzin and Sara Bronfman story

Who broke the story of Lama Tenzin and Sara Bronfman?

Frank Report has been credited for breaking the story of the affair between Sara Bronfman and Lama Tenzin Dhonden, the “Personal Emissary for Peace for the Dalai Lama”.

I first reported on the monk-heiress affair in early 2016.

Frank Report laid a foundation which may have emboldened Daniel Kranzler to lodge a claim that the un-monk-like Lama Tenzin extorted as much as $250,000 from him.

Mr. Kranzler claims Lama Tenzin threatened to cancel the Dalai Lama’s appearance at the Seeds of Compassion event in San Diego at the last minute, after Mr. Kranzler invested a large sum of money and sold thousands of tickets to the event.

The Guardian broke the story, of Mr. Kranzler last week.

Frank Report’s October 2017 story relating Mr. Kranzler’s claim of extortion with a recap of Lama Tenzin’s affair with Sara Bronfman, went semi viral last week.

Lama Tenzin stands accused of breaking the two primary monastic vows: celibacy and poverty. Whether he extorted Mr. Kranzler will be investigated. It will not likely be investigated whether he broke his monastic vow of celibacy in the arms of Sara Bronfman.

However, to be clear, Frank Report did not break the story of Lama Tenzin’s affair with Sara Bronfman.

Saratoga in Decline, a blog operated and authored by John Tighe, broke the story some five years ago.

What Happened to Saratoga in Delcine

For about three years, John Tighe operated a hard-hitting, sometimes vulgar, sometimes malicious anti-NXIVM blog. He had a following and was a place where people fleeing from Keith Raniere could go to to report his vengeful and dishonest conduct.

On October 23, 2013, Mr. Tighe’s blog came to an abrupt end when his computer was seized by New York State Police on suspected computer trespassing charges. He was later charged with child porn after it was “found” on his computer. Mr. Tighe was sentenced to five years and 10 months and is believed to be still serving his sentence.

Since Saratoga in Decline is offline, and the story deserves to be kept in archival form, I thought I would republish it. It is also available on the Wayback machine.

Here is Mr. Tighe’s story unedited and as it appeared on July 15, 2010.





Secrets of the Saffron Robe

by John Tighe

THURSDAY, JULY 15, 2010





Well now for the legal part. Before you read this remember this could just be the ranting of a delusional Buddhist hating old man, with bad breath or an explosive expose of power, corruption and seduction in one of the most revered organization in the world today. So now without further adieu

Secrets of the Saffron Robe©

Pity the poor Bronfman sisters Sara and Clare, all their privileged lives, all they wanted was respect and to be taken seriously, but the one thing they never learned is respect can only be earned not bought. Sara in particular likes to think of herself as a successful business women as her bio states; “I had always been an entrepreneur at heart. I started an amateur business career very early in life, owning and operating various small companies in my late teens and early twenties”.

Not to mention her grandiose view of herself as a world class peacemaker, again as her bio states “ In September 2002, in search of finding ways to bring peace to the world in a way that made sense to me”

So how was she going to bring peace to the world you ask? Work in an African orphanage? Maybe an AIDS clinic in Soweto? No she hooked up with Keith Raniere and the rest is history.

Sara now joined with ex third rate equestrian rider, sister Clare and together they found that their money and sexuality could get them what they wanted at least in the short term. Little did she know that a lucky break was about to put them directly into the path of one of the most revered respected man on the planet, the Dalai Lama.

Sara was in Sun Valley Idaho at a birthday party for her billionaire father Edgar{the source of all the girls money} in 2007 when she met the simple little monk Lama Tenzin Dhonden. Kind of a baby Lama with an impressive title “Personal Emissary for Peace to His Holiness the Dalai Lama” and he was the boss Dalai’s right hand man in the USA. But baby Lama Tenzin who was trained in the monastic tradition of Namgyal Monastery in India had grown to like the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Right away the manipulative Sara saw the baby Lama’s vulnerabilities and hatched a scheme to get Dalai Lama to do a gig for NXIVM. By V-week 2008, he was seen following Sara around like a puppy dog in love. Their’s was a world of global jet setting and with the baby Lama at her side; she finally found some of the respect she so desperately craved.

Caption by Frank Report: Lama Tenzin appears to be the bald man at the left with his back to camera and Sara Bronfman sits next to him.

But getting the baby Lama to talk his boss into coming to Albany was proving to be a tough sell. But Sara, very, very, bad Sara was up to the challenge. Sara is known to do anything to get what she wants and for this mission she would pull out all the stops, even if it meant leaving a few stains on a Saffron robe .Sometimes she was a little indiscreet.

A rumor was that Dhonden and Sara were staying at a “friends” house in L.A. on a money finding mission. The friends were out of town so Sara and Dhonden had the house to themselves. The neighbor who Sara had set up a meeting with came the back way (from her back yard to the house were Sara was staying back yard) unannounced and found Sara and Dhonden in the hot tube, no clothing and having some private time with each other. Events like this just wouldn’t do so Sara came up with plan B.

91 Button Road a home in Waterford NY. Sara had bought it for Jness, another NXIVM front organization and some of the Nannies lived there first,and then the neighbors didn’t like all the cars – people in and out for Jness all day and night. Sara then thought this would make a nice private getaway for her and the baby Lama. She than did a remodel for Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden (his official name) and they were seen alone going into the building sometimes overnight many times. Now at this point let me say there is no proof, no sex tape and for all I know she might just have been shaving his head.

Now the time has come for the baby Lama to keep his end of the bargain and the

Bronfman brats loaded up the plane and went to see His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama agreed to come to Albany and an umbrella front was set up to sponsor the event “The World Ethical Foundations Consortium.”

The Girls were just giddy. God only know what happened between Sara and the baby Lama, but I don’t think holy would be the correct term to describe it.

The Dalai Lama was scheduled to speak at the Times Union Center on April 19, 2009. But there had been problems, despite demand for speaking appearances by the Dalai Lama at U.S. universities, Skidmore College and RPI declined the offer to host the Dalai Lama. And on April 6 The Dalai Lama canceled his scheduled April 19 appearances in Albany, apparently because of negative publicity connected to the sponsoring organization.





The sisters were frantic, time to fire up the jet and with Keith, Nancy, Sara, Clair and the baby Lama in tow, they all flew to India for a meeting with the Dalai to get him to do something, anything in Albany. Did I mention the boatload of cash? Now again there is no smoking gun or tape BUT a

The Dalai Lama Trust

241 East 32nd Street

New York, NY 10016

U.S.A.

Was set up in the spring of 2009

They have filed no reports with the New York Attorney General’s Charities Bureau.

Listing Asset Amount n/r

Income Amount n/r

Form 990 Revenue Amount n/r

And guess what happened next?

Dalai Lama Representative confirms May visit.

The Palace Theatre in Albany held the much scaled down event on May 6 2009. Sara was just giddy as she wrote on her blog. “And finally I wept; tears of joy, love, resolution, and relief. As we stood in the rain to say goodbye to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he touched each of our cheeks and held our faces next to his with the words “thank you” and “see you again.” Tears started running uncontrollably down my cheeks.” I bet she still gets wet, thinking of it till this day.

The sisters finally had what they had always wanted, respect. Even Daddy was proud. All praise went to Keith Raniere of course. The sisters felt vindicated, the baby Lama felt limp and Keith, buoyed by their success, doubled his efforts to create a Golden child. To be continued……





Now remember this could be the ranting of a madman or a lot of people took a big risk in sharing this info

DISCLAIMER: THE POSTING OF STORIES, COMMENTARIES, REPORTS, DOCUMENTS AND LINKS (EMBEDDED OR OTHERWISE) ON THIS SITE DOES NOT IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE, NECESSARILY EXPRESS OR SUGGEST ENDORSEMENT OR SUPPORT OF ANY OF SUCH POSTED MATERIAL OR PARTS THEREIN

POSTED BY BEN LIVES ON AT 11:00 PM

LABELS: DALAI LAMA, KEITH RANIERE, NXIVM

33 COMMENTS:

Anonymous said…

My Google Maps shows Sun Valley is in Idaho. Great story. Wonder how many hits you will get from China and India? Love to know how much Coffey’s office rings up the bill for hanging out on your blog site.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 2:49 AM









I did not have sexual relations with that woman said…

Dude way funny, you should of written the Clinton and Monica scandal story, would of been much funnier.





Wonder if Lama Tenzin Dhonden is telling the Dalai, I did not have sexual relations with that woman?

If it’s true there were stains on the robe, hope he didn’t save it like Monica did.

Maybe he did so he can sell it on eBay when Sara save humanity.

Does any know if the baby lama is still hanging out with NXIVM or staying at Sara Button Road house?

JULY 16, 2010 AT 2:56 AM









BJ’S for world peace said…

Who knew

JULY 16, 2010 AT 7:58 AM









Anonymous said…

If you Google “nxivm exposed”, you click on the 1st site and it is essentially a blank page, with a spot to put your email address. It says if you give your email address, you will be updated when the site is done. Ya think? Anybody know if this is legit?

JULY 16, 2010 AT 8:15 AM









Anonymous said…

If you can find anyone (other than VanFraud, of course) who will admit to fucking Clare, you’ll really have an exclusive story.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 8:21 AM









Ben lives on said…

Morning Steve,morning Pam. Did you bring the donuts Steve?

You guys are the best right on fucking time

16th July 2010 09:00:26

So Steve did you get the notice of my complaint against you at the Committee for Professional Standards yet?Albany, New York, United States

O’connel & Aronowitz, P.c. (66.109.40.60)

saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/

saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/2010/07/secrets-of-saffron-robe.html#comments

http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&cd=1&ved=0CBcQFjAA&url

JULY 16, 2010 AT 9:29 AM









Anonymous said…

Raniere is well known to the attorney general’s office. Remember when his pyramid scheme Consumers’ Buyline was shut down around 10 years ago?

JULY 16, 2010 AT 9:37 AM









Dave from the Y said…

The voices in my head tell me you people are friggin crazy.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 11:01 AM









Hello Dalai said…

The Dalai Lama Trust

The Dalai Lama Trust was founded in 2009 by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to support the activities of individuals or institutions working for the welfare of the Tibetan people, the advancement of the culture and heritage of the ancient civilization of Tibet, and the promotion of the deep rooted values associated with it.Among a number of charitable activities, the Dalai Lama Trust helps to promote educational opportunities for deserving students, evolve strategies that will encourage a sense of universal responsibility in the young through the educational system, foster meaningful dialogue between science and religion, promote the preservation of the environment, encourage and cultivate Ahimsa and non-violence as a method of both individual growth and broader social change, and provide relief and assistance to underserved communities of all faiths and origins.The Dalai Lama Trust is funded by charitable contributions made by the founder and by the public. The Trust is a U.S. nonprofit charitable organization registered in the State of New York. It is governed by a board of trustees, chaired by the founder.





Contributions to the Trust can be made through its office at:

The Dalai Lama Trust

241 East 32nd Street

New York, NY 10016

U.S.A.

Tel: 212.213.5010

Fax: 212.779.9245

Email: trust@dalailama.com.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 11:07 AM









Lot’s Of Froth And Tentacles said…

Ok now who the fuck are the

board of trustees?Why have no reports been filed with the New York Attorney General’s Charities Bureau?This whole think stinks.





JULY 16, 2010 AT 11:11 AM









Anonymous said…

I just saw STEVE ROMBOM aka STEVE RAMBAM walking down Broadway

JULY 16, 2010 AT 11:59 AM









Nxivm assasin squad said…

Yeah, and they are offering c-notes to anyone with info on Tighe!

JULY 16, 2010 AT 12:23 PM









Anonymous said…

Well, all I have to say is that I really admire Sarah because she puts her mouth where her money is.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 1:20 PM









Anonymous said…

Her money is in Raniere’s lap?

JULY 16, 2010 AT 2:58 PM









Anonymous said…

And the Baby Lama’s lap.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 3:16 PM









Not sure why the AG thought he was broke? said…

From the World Ethical Foundation website:

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight. A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later.In 1998, Keith Raniere founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. with Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers in the field of human potential. The company advances human potential and ethics through personal and professional development programs, corporate trainings, and a comprehensive personal and professional coaching program. At the heart of the company is Rational Inquiry™, Keith Raniere’s revolutionary patent-pending technology designed to enhance human performance in virtually every field of human endeavor.





Keith Raniere’s vision for humanity and human potential led him to found various other companies in the following years. In 2003, he founded NXIVM Corporation, a seminal company for various other endeavors involving the creation of community-building spaces housing athletic, spa, and health and wellness facilities. He is the conceptual founder of Jness, a company started five years later to promote the furtherance and empowerment of women throughout the world. Late in 2006, he founded Rainbow Cultural Garden, a revolutionary child development program promoting children’s cultural, linguistic, emotional, physical and problem-solving potential. During 2007, Keith Raniere founded A Cappella Innovations, a non-profit organization seeking to advance music, the arts, expression and humanity through the a Capella genre. That same year he created Ultima™, a multidisciplinary program designed for the advancement of human expression.

For the past three years, Keith Raniere has been a special contributor to the scientific journal Conocimiento, a biweekly publication serving the academic, business and scientific community of the greater metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. A special edition was dedicated entirely to Keith Raniere and his literary creations. In August 2008, Keith Raniere published his first book-Odin and the Sphinx-the first in a series of collections of his articles. The second book was released in early 2009.





In 2007, Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a private, not-for-profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization. In August 2008, he conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to the building of a compassionate, ethical humanity. More recently, in September 2008, he conceptualized In Lak’ Ech-a non-violence civil movement in Mexico-after having met with a group of concerned citizens native to that country. The movement seeks to transform the violence-ridden nation through active, non-violent protest and compassion.

In April, 2009, the WEFC-supported by the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation-hosted its first major public event in Albany, NY. The inaugural event is to culminate in a public talk by His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Albany on May 6, 2009.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 3:26 PM









Where do I sign up for these classes said…

To: Not sure why the AG thought he was broke,





You should do sales for NXVIM or maybe you do? This sounds so good that I need this program to better myself as a person on this planet.

I’m ready to sell my house, cash in my stocks, and give Keith my new born to pay for all the courses. I’ll lose weight, grown my hair long. (Do I have to shave me legs and cut off my pee pee for Keith to have me in his inner circle of girls?)

I think the question here is how were all these business paid for, where do their profits go and who is making the money (or do they make money or just shuffle funds around)?

Hey Mr. AG and Ms. IRS are you looking into this?

JULY 16, 2010 AT 3:53 PM









If Babs weren’t so homely I’d go knock on her door tonight said…

This take on narcissism is the basis of whole thing with Vanguard. Just substitute “Keith Raniere” for “Mel Gibson” and “Barbara Bouchey” for “you whore”:









JULY 16, 2010 AT 5:01 PM









Anonymous said…

I laugh everytime I read the name ‘Baby Lama.’ Hahaha.

JULY 16, 2010 AT 5:14 PM









What can top these stories said…

OMG, John what will you write about next? There can’t be any more shocking news from the NXIVM camp, or is there?





It’s been a hell of a couple of week for Keith, Nancy and their followers;

Baby Lama, Unnamed child, attorney’s who write love letters to blog guys than spend massive hours and making money for hanging out on your blog. Great way to pay for all that coffee with bags of donuts holds from Albany’s favorite donut shop waiting for the next posted comment. Can you say “Cha-Ching”?

Then there is, “Will the legal mother unnamed child real mother please stand up” Unnamed who’s your daddy?

I’m sure the NXIVM camp has advanced human ability so that “stick and stone may break a bones but words can never hurt me” type of ability. If not maybe a few law suits will cure their “your hurt my feelings” syndrome.

John I look forward to your comic book about NXIVM Super Hero’s. If you were a NXIVM Super Hero who would you be?

JULY 17, 2010 AT 1:34 AM









Anonymous said…

I think you’ve gone in an unfortunate direction with this article.





You’ve taken a noble position in your independence day article, identifying the value of freedom of expression, and you’ve claimed your motivation for this blog and it’s content to be an appreciation for your community and care for your life and the lives of those around you.

I can get on board with that. Your last several NXIVM pieces have been critical, but relatively benign in nature. You’ve laid forth the information for others to consider. A valuable service, and certainly in keeping with the spirit in which I have read your articles believing you intended.

But this article has gone to an unfortunate place. Unless you have clear evidence (and you admit you don’t, and when you do you nearly always post links to it) that Ms. Bronfman has had an intimate relationship with Llama Tenzin, claiming such is mean spirited at best, and highly destructive at worst.

Painting her with this brush is irresponsible. You don’t respect her, that’s fine. You don’t agree with how she chooses to spend her time and money, that’s clear. Fair criticisms both. But for me you’ve lost your credibility and respectability now. Now you’re talking like a schoolyard bully out to ruin someone’s reputation. It’s hate-mongering, mudslinging, and character assassination at it’s worst.

Why couldn’t you just treat this issue like you have others. Present facts and allow conclusions to be drawn?

JULY 17, 2010 AT 3:21 AM









Anonymous said…

Unfortunately, when it comes to validating the evidence of an intimate relationship, what is required is either admittance by involved parties – and in this case, even if it’s true, it’s most likely not going to happen for obvious reasons – or a witness who can testify to observing an event that could prove it. Now, with NXIVM’s past history of lawsuits, one can understand why a witness would not come forward to substantiate such an act. Like other elements depicted in this blog where the author has given second hand information and not “clear” evidence – and there have been others, for example Raniere’s multiple sexual exploits – you’re just going to have to trust him because he cannot reveal his sources as he has already stated multiple times. Is it an unfortunate circumstance? Yes. But, you should have already known that if you were already reading this blog. Granted, this is a serious charge. A monk close to the Dalai Lama having sexual relations with any woman, let alone someone like Sara related to the world’s wealthy and famous, would be considered a huge scandal. I would hope that the author of the blog would have considered the implications of a such a charge before writing this article.

JULY 17, 2010 AT 9:42 AM









Ben lives on said…

I am sorry you feel that way. But there is a method to my madness.There are some people with damning detailed info who are scared for their very lives.They are wavering about turning it over to me.I hope my story will give them the courage to do so.

Believe me I might not have a sex tape of Baby Lama and Sara,but I know how Sara operates and seduction to get from she wants is her modus operandi

JULY 17, 2010 AT 9:56 AM









Anonymous said…

3:21 AM, your post might be the funniest thing that’s ever been posted on this blog, and believe me, there’s been some fall-down funny shit posted here by both the author and commenters.





Of ALL the subject matter discussed here, you feel that the implication of (oh my GOD) sexual relations between Sara and baby Lama is the most ‘destructive’ and will ‘ruin’ someone’s ‘reputation?’ Do you actually READ anything on this blog, ever? If half of what’s been posted here over the past year or so is true, Sara is not just a poor, misled girl who mis-spends her time and money, she’s a full-blown sonofabitch piece of shit FELON who deserves to be imprisoned for what she’s done. What about the ‘reputations’ and LIVES she’s helped ruin by financing the NXIVM legal attacks? And for Christ’s sake, the damage done to the Dalai Lama’s reputation for simply having his name attached to these criminals is FAR more unfortunate for him than whether or not one of his minions got his pole shined by the ‘cute’ Bronfman.

You call it “hate-mongering, mudslinging, and character assassination at it’s worst?” To you, I give a hearty FUCK YOU for trying to discredit the author for doing what he’s been doing for months: offering information that he is given and letting the readers decide.

Someone accusing the author of ‘character assassination’ in reference to NXIVM is actually the textbook definition of IRONY, cause they are among the most vicious hate-mongers walking the planet today.

JULY 17, 2010 AT 10:02 AM









Anonymous said…

It has nothing to do with discrediting the author, it has everything to do with an expression of personal dissatisfaction at this specific article and the method employed.





Tell the story, express your opinion, differentiate between the two. You’ve shown you know how to do that. If anything by bothering to make a post identifying the difference I’ve given you credit for having that capacity.

I suppose it depends on what you’re trying to accomplish really. You’ve written articles that have caused me to consider this organization and what they’re doing. It’s given me information I can use to open up lines of discussion with members of NXIVM. This article did not accomplish that.

You, the author has the compositional and rhetorical competence to be aware of what you’re doing with your articles. I can understand the desire to satisfy the fans who hunger for increasingly salacious information, but you don’t need to create where there may not be any.

If you’re working for the benefit of the community as you say, then do so, understanding that these NXIVM people are part of our community. Use your skills to help everyone question what’s happening, even them.

If you just hate them and are going to do and say anything you can to hurt and damage them, well, at least declare it and let the reader enjoy your talent as entertainment.

The assassination of an assassin is still assassination. Washing the blood off one’s hands with the blood on another’s is never effective.

JULY 17, 2010 AT 4:43 PM









Ben lives on said…

I understand that believing that the Lama Tenzin Dhonden was seduced by Sara is hard for you to swallow. I also understand that the Dalai Lama is a god like figure in the eyes of many and I believe he is a very good man. But his organization has morphed into a multi-billion dollar a year international non profit business.





That kind of money along with the glamor and celebrity can be a very intoxicating and corrupting.

I never would have run it if I didn’t believe it to be true, I also quite sure Sara wouldn’t have banged a poor monk begging for alms in a Bangkok slum.

Every organization needs a good top to bottom shakedown and nobody is beyond reproach.

I hope this story breaks out for many reasons not the least of which is it will be good for the Dalai Lamas organization as a whole

JULY 17, 2010 AT 5:35 PM









Anonymous said…

4:43PM –





But the author was extremely clear about the fact that there’s no way to confirm 100% whether or not a sexual relationship took place. Just like every other article he’s written lately about NXIVM, he’s merely repeating what his sources have told him. Again, I honestly don’t know if you’ve been reading this blog or not, if you think that this article is somehow dramatically different from similar articles here.

And you stated that for you, the author lost his ‘credibility,’ which, by definition, implies that you have ‘discredited’ him, in your mind. By accusing him of merely being a ‘schoolyard bully’ out to ruin people’s reputations, you are further attempting to discredit him, under the guise of simply ‘expressing personal dissatisfaction.’

And again, I’m not sure why an accusation of sexual impropriety would offend your sensibilities so much. It’s just people boning each other. It’s far more offensive to me that the Dalai Lama would actually stand onstage and act pleased to be there with VanFraud and the Bronfman Brats.

But if you are offended at the fact that it may paint the Lama in a bad light, that’s your problem. Personally, I consider myself a deeply spiritual person and I find the Dalai Lama hero worship in the western world to be fucking stomachturning at best. Seeing otherwise intelligent people fawning and speaking in reverent tones about some rockstar religious leader makes my skin crawl. The Dalai Lama is just another clown heading up another silly religion, and the story of Tibet and his involvement in it is FAR more complicated and sinister than the widely accepted fairytale that has the Dalai Lama doing no wrong.

JULY 17, 2010 AT 5:50 PM









Aeschylus said…

In war truth is the first casualty…

JULY 18, 2010 AT 10:29 PM









Silence said…

But not this time

JULY 19, 2010 AT 12:10 AM









This Isn’t Disney World Baby. said…

To the poster of the comment: July 17, 2010 1:34 AM.





It appears that you do not fully understand what it takes to win a “war” or a battle. When you are in a fight those who fight dirty, lie to their followers, cover up the truth of what their organization mission truly is, preaches one thing than does another you cannot always have a “ladies and gentlemen’s” battle because they will kick you in the balls.

The dirty fighter will almost always win and leave lots of carnage in the path until they are taken down. Why, they will throw sand in your face when it’s not in the rules of Gentlemen fighting. They will trip the runner, why because they cannot win in a fair race. They will blind side someone with a legal case that holds no real grounds just because they have the money to do so.

Sometime to win the war, one must step up and use tactics that the other side uses.

Based on what is being said on this blog, Rick Ross Cult Education forum, new articles and from what ex-member are saying, NXIVM is way ahead of the “game” by not providing clear evidence in their Nobility. They seem to speak out against members who question Keith and Nancy, way ahead in their law suits against ex-members or people such as Rick Ross.

Take off your rose color glasses and read the legal documents (there are many that are public) they tell a great deal about how NXIVM fights.

Read Mucumazahn post on Rick Ross he spells out how NXIVM works with their members to have their way with them.

I find it interesting that you would come to NXIVM and Sara’s defense and accuse this blogs writer of being mean spirited at best, and highly destructive at worst.

What’s the down side of this article? People are either going to believe it as truth, think it’s possible or think it’s total bullshit.

Does this article hold a candle to the mean spirited and highly destructive behaviors done by the “other side?”

It also appears that what you want to blame John T for is what you are doing with your post of him.

There is no nobility in a war for truth and justice in this type of situations. For you to believe there is in dealing with this kind of group, you are either brain washed to believe this is possible when dealing with the such bullies and con artist or you are a Barbie or Ken doll who lives in a plastic world of can’t we all just be Noble.

Sometime you have to stand up to the school yard bully by fighting back and kicking his ass. When this happens and only when this happens than will all the kids on the play ground be safe from the bully.

Is the kid who took on the bully now a bully. No he / she becomes the hero and only behaved this way to protect the other kids and themselves. He / she is just sick and tired of being afraid and having his / her friends being afraid of the bully, gets up the courage and fight for justice.

Nobility only takes place when all parties agree to uphold truth, honesty, justice and act noble.

Is Noble the way NXIVM, Keith, Nancy, Sara and Clare Bronfman, the leaders and followers act? If so, where’s your proof? I say put up the proof or shut up.

Even the Dalia Lama suggested that NXIVM become transparent to show they are not the people the public and ex-members were / are saying they are. If they were such people to admit their wrong doings and clean up their act.

They wouldn’t even invite John (or the Troopers) into Nancy’s party for some kool-aid and show him the Noble, civilized group they say they are.

Nope they sent over a couple of men to have a chat with John, had some women take pictures of him and called the trooper on him.

You are either a supporter of NXIVM and clearly a wolf in sheep’s clothing as someone who isn’t or it’s time to get off your Nobel high horse, grow up and learn some street fighting skills (or stay out of the way of those that are willing to do it for you) because this isn’t Disney World Baby.

JULY 19, 2010 AT 3:53 AM









Anonymous said…

Desiderata





Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible without surrender be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they too have their story.

Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexations to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain and bitter; for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.

Exercise caution in your business affairs; for the world is of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals; and everywhere life is full of heroism. Be yourself. Especially, do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment it is perennial as the grass.

Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself.

You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams it is still a beautiful world. Be careful. Strive to be happy.

JULY 20, 2010 AT 9:13 AM









Anonymous said…

I think the last comment was directed at the comment below July 17, 2010 1:34 AM…

JULY 20, 2010 AT 9:21 AM









Alex said…

Thanks for your interesting posting… i find it so educative and informational, make sure keep up the good work





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