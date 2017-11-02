Video: Catherine Oxenberg on Megyn Kelly Today; Pleads for Authorities to Stop Nxivm: ‘Extortion Is Not Consent’

Catherine Oxenberg

Catherine Oxenberg appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to plead with law enforcement to pay attention to the litany of crimes being committed by NXIVM and its conceptual founder, Keith Raniere.

November 2nd, 2017

Best known for her role on “Dynasty,” actress Catherine Oxenberg joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about her struggle to save her daughter India from a controversial group called Nxivm that she alleges systematically makes women “submissive and suggestible.” She adds that “brainwashing is not consent” and says that going to the media is her “last resort” to save her daughter.









People.com has a clip of Miss Oxenberg’s appearance.

Jezebel also reported on it.

New York Post Page Six

Daily Mail

Miss Oxenberg also appeared in the print edition of People Magazine.

Keith Raniere has a tremendous need to have people regard him as superior to others. He gets irate when people try to leave his domination.

Vanguard has not run into the likes of Catherine Oxenberg before. While other parents – including some quite wealthy and famous – say nothing, Catherine is fighting to save her daughter. Keith Raniere has coerced her daughter, blackmailed, and branded her.

She sure could take it and she was proud too!

India Oxenberg is under orders to obey Keith Raniere and to serve as his slave for her entire life.