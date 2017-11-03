Keith Raniere Conversations back online; Hildreth, Salinas, May, Mack,

The Conversations with Keith Raniere are back online

https://www.keithraniereconversations.com/





The You Tube videos have been removed.

At one time, the videos were on both.









Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas share a round-table discussion covering the topics of media, honor, violence and responsibility.





Emiliano speaks with reverence about all that Keith Raniere did to transform his life.





Vanguard on stage at Vanguard Week. The groin brand of DOS. Keith Raniere appears to have lost muscle.





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Observant readers might have observed that Mark Vicente’s name is on Keith Raniere’s Conversations. Mr. Vicente has left Mr. Raniere and has given multiple interviews wherein he expresses his dissatisfaction with Mr. Raniere’s blackmail and branding scheme. Mr. Raniere knows this, yet keeps Mark’s name associated with his him and his cult. This is not ethical, and it;s misleading.

Mark Hildreth is also said to be out of the Raniere-world. But he has not made a statement one way or the other.