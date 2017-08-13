Revisiting “The Rat” in light of the death of Gina Hutchinson and the disappearance of Kristin Snyder

Posted originally on saratogaindecline blog .

Date: October 24, 2010 04:34PM

The Rat said…

by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with edgar. i served as their pawn for too long (like jim). i see my responsibiy in the deaths of both kristen’s friend in the monistary and ester’s friend in AK. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in thier heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had thier lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle, and Rosie). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI they will see that he is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, thier lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an emtpy warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the —- girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with thier care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the preversion of a sick man.





Pertinently: The Rat said…

I see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristin’s (Keeffe) friend [Gina Hutchinson] in [near] the monastery and Esther’s (Chiappone) friend in Alaska (Kristin Snyder) . He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. … I think if someone looks into Kristin’s friend (who was under age) [Gina Hutchinson was 15] … they will see that he is a molester (monster). That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over.

I do not know who the Rat is, or whether it is an authentic message. But it has the ring of truth. Whoever wrote it [it was published in 2010], they knew the players and certainly had some of the facts correct.

Where is the Rat now – and will he come out and speak to authorities about what he knows or condemn himself to a lifetime of regret and despair because he was too afraid to do the right thing? Only the Rat can answer those questions but if he answers them correctly, he will no longer be a Rat. He will be a lion and a hero!