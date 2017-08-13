Discrepancy in Police Report on Gina Hutchinson’s “suicide”

I generally suspect that police were misled about the death of Gina Hutchinson.

She may have been mentally distressed and she may have committed suicide.

But I think it is entirely possible that one of Keith Raniere’s women lied to the police about the reason she was upset. They may have even posed as family members to mislead police.

if she committed suicide [and that is a BIG ‘If’], she was probably led to it, or knowingly pushed into it by Keith Raniere.

His followers may have also sent letters and personal items to Gina’s family in Gina’s name to make them think she was more mentally disturbed than she was in reality.

Now, here is something of a discrepancy: It may be nothing – or it may be significant:

The Woodstock PD report on the discovery of the body of Gina Hutchinson says Woodstock police were prompted to look for her based on a “missing person report” filed with the Colonie, NY Police. Investigator Vittale informed Woodstock Police that they were told that Gina Hutchinson was upset because “her mother had just died.”

Just died? Gina’s mother died two and one half [2.5] years earlier.

The date of Gina’s death was October 9, 2002. Her body was found on October 11, 2002 near a pond in the woodlands in Woodstock, NY.

But her mother had not “just died”. Her mother died on April 16, 2000 [two and one half years earlier.]

Here is the death notice in the Troy Record of April 18, 2000 for Gina’s mother:

MENANDS — Rosemarie A. Hutchinson, 63, of Park Hill, died Sunday. Born in Clifton Park she was the daughter Francis and Josephine Fabo Pipino. She lived in Cohoes and other areas of the Capital District for the past 20 years.

She was the director and curator of the Watervliet Arsenal Museum. She was also an artist, humanitarian and a member of the Watervliet Historical Society.

Survivors include, two daughters, Heidi Hutchinson of California and Gina Hutchinson of Menands; two sons, Eric Hutchinson of Kansas and Mark Hutchinson of Oklahoma; three sisters, Mary Ketz of Menands, Anne Boutall of Minnesota and Janet Mihalek of Virginia; two brothers, Anthony and Alfred Pipino, both of Clifton Park; and three grandsons.

The funeral will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Marra Funeral Home, Remsen and Columbia streets in Cohoes, and at 9 a.m. at St. Rita’s Church in Cohoes. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waterford.

Calling hours are 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Here is the funeral notice for Gina R. Hutchinson

COHOES – Gina Rose Hutchinson, 33, passed away suddenly on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2002, in Woodstock.

Relatives and friends are invited to attended funeral services Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints 411 Loudon Rd. Loudonville. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Marra Funeral Home Cohoes.

***

Gina’s last address was 261 Lapp Road, in Clifton Park. She lived with Mary Ketz. her aunt.

She lived at 261 Lapp Rd. in Clifton Park with Mary Ketz.

Gina lived at 261 Lapp Rd. in Clifton Park with her aunt [her late mother’s sister], Mary Ketz.

What really happened to Gina Hutchinson.

What really happened to Gina Hutchinson?