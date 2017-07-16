Readers chastise Frank Report for raunchy, tabloid, sleazy, gossipy, ugly, victimizing, mean spirited, graphic, sarcastic, truthful posts

Some readers are pretty unhappy with the Frank Report:

A reader, who calls him or herself ‘Please,” complained:

Could you please stop writing like a gossip mag. It blurs the message. Your earlier articles that read like an expose of the branding were much more effective and were part of the reason I chose to leave. But articles like this erode your credibility. They have a mocking tone which moves this out of the realm of journalism and into tabloid. I know its a blog, but I’m asking you to please help the people who are still in this thing and are being hurt by taking a more serious tone. If you do it may help them leave.

I responded:

I am finding a lot of different approaches work to help get people deprogrammed. One of these is to show the hypnotized women how the rest of the world looks at them and how impossibly zany the rest of the world views them. That’s not mocking them. This article is the least mocking it is a straight forward expose on the utter maniacial nature of this absolute imbecile who eats Pizza but starves his women. Who brands their public region but wants them to grow out their hair. At some point these women will see the joke is in them. But we are not the jokesters. Keith Raniere is playing a cruel joke on them. This then is not anything more than showing that Keith is mocking them. He is the jokester.

Another reader, “Concerned”, alluding to my legal case and the possibility of my ‘unraveling’, rebutted:

It’s hard to escape an overarching mean spiritedness that permeates this blog. Not that the underlying facts are not true, they are. But what kind of person embraces the kind of sarcasm towards victims that you embrace? That you would seek to satirize this whole situation? And justify it by saying you are helping “deprogram”. It’s hard to get my mind around. It’s speaks to a sort of unraveling by the author. Are you losing it? Are you so gleeful that this has come out and your expectation that you’ll now get off your legal case has unleashed something? A lack of abandon or something like that? It shows and is concerning.

Monte Blu, now widely suspected as a troll pretending to be a supporter of Mr. Raniere, weighed in:

You are an evil, evil Luciferian, Mr. Frank Parlato!

V tells us that the size of his manhood is not a manifestation of his corporal existence, instead it is proportional (to) the integration level of the woman he is teaching.

Any woman who left and is talking to you was obviously not very integrated, so of course V’s member was small for her!

I have seen the same thing. When V is teaching me on Hale, he’s totally limp, because he says I am so disintegrated.

And you are so wrong about “bush.” Yes every DOS girl has a bush now. But you try to shave over a brand! I dare you!

The wonderfully amusing Vandouche pitched in with this comment in reply to Concerned:

Yawn. It’s always the fakes that use the nice guy facade as a defense tactic for their narcissistic, holier than thou attitude, while behind your back, their laundering money, lying, branding women near their pussies and cumming on their faces. GTFO.

Another reader responded to Concerned:

There must be some Saturday evening meeting in Clifton Park where the remaining faithful in the Raniere-verse are told to post comments to de-legitimize Frank Report. They can’t dispute the reports of blackmail, slavery, and genital branding, so they nit-pick about irrelevant details, “express concern” about the tone, or engage in ad hominem attacks.

So Frank Report readers can expect a flurry of distractions for the next few hours.