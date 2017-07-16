Breaking News: Vancouver 5-Day Intensive Canceled – no attendees!!!

A scheduled, 5-day Executive Success Programs “Intensive” in Vancouver, which had been scheduled to start on Friday, July 14, 2017, has been canceled.

The reason — no students willing to pay for the opportunity to learn more of the “universal truths” that the founder of ESP, Keith (please call me “Vanguard”) Raniere, has cobbled into the patent-rejected “technology” he calls “Rational Inquiry”.

Vancouver lies in a state of shambles for the followers of Vanguard, a former shining example of his international allure, now just the latest of his never-ending failures.

Last week, Clare Bronfman, the commander-in-chief for all of Raniere’s operations, rushed to Vancouver, checkbook in hand, to meet with the Director of the Vancouver Center, Alicia Novak – and do whatever was necessary to help Vanguard avoid another epic failure. But like the saying goes “Money can’t buy you everything” – and it sure as hell can’t buy you enough fools who would be willing to sit through five days of Mr. Raniere’s “insights” on life.

Many followers left ESP in Vancouver after learning about Mr. Raniere’s secret women’s group called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive], which involves blackmail and branding women on their pubic region with a white-hot cauterizing branding iron with the initials of Mr.Raniere and Allison Mack.

Miss Mack, who retired from TV a wealthy woman, has squandered away her entire fortune. She is now the female leader of the DOS group and serves as a slave to Mr. Raniere, who is the leader of both ESP and the women’s group DOS.

Had any students signed up for the Intensive, the schedule included classes in “Goals and Values.” Given Vanguard’s track-record in the financial world, they may have saved a lot more than five days of their time.

The list of people who have lost more than a million dollars after taking ESP classes and following the investment advice of Mr. Raniere include Michael Sutton, Barbara Bouchey, the late Pamela Cafritz, the late Barbara Jeske, Sara Bronfman, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack and others.

The scheduled Friday dinner, which was supposed to run from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM – a sort of meet-and-greet for all the news students – was a bitter disappointment as a morose Clare Bronfman and Miss Novak were seen aimlessly wandering the streets outside the Vancouver Center.

But, fortunately for them, they’ll quickly have another chance to get back on board the success train – and prove their worthiness to Vanguard. That’s because the next scheduled Intensive in Vancouver is set to start on September 29th and run for five days.

So far, no one has signed up for that Intensive either.

In addition to these torments in Vancouver for Miss Bronfman and Miss Novak, there’s more bad news on the horizon for Mr. Raniere and his women-slaves. As of right now, it looks like attendance at Vanguard Week, the celebration of Mr. Raniere’s birthday, may set an all-time low.

As of right now, the sudden drop off of students – and the cancellation of attendees – makes it possible that there will be fewer than 100 people at Vanguard Week. This, despite the fact that about 160 people have either already paid or were comped tickets for the event.

Vanguard Week is the 10-day nativity celebration of Mr. Raniere, the founder of ESP, NXIVM, Jness, Society of Protectors, Knife of Aristotle, The Knife, Exo/Eso, Plugged In, Rainbow Cultural Gardens, Cookies and Milk, The University of Higher Learning, Consumers’ Buyline, DOS and a host of other multi-level marketing companies — all of which are held in the names of various individuals to protect Mr. Raniere from IRS scrutiny.

Vanguard Week is also when the Master gets to have sex with as many women as his pudgy little body – and his ED-afflicted penis – will allow him to do. And it’s when his followers bestow upon him lavish gifts and cash to help fill-up the safe that holds all his get-away money.

There is talk that Clare may put enough money to import 100 Mexican women to help bolster the ranks of Vanguard Week. So, if you’re a very slim señorita who’d liked to spend 10-days of bliss at the Silver Bay Resort on Lake George in Upstate New York, stop eating right now – and call the ESP headquarters at (518) 452-3900.

He saw beyond Clare;s outward beauty and viewed her soul.

Artist view of the ‘Soul’ of Clare Bronfman.

For those who want more than news, there is also cookies and milk, said to be Keith Raniere's midnight snack. [He didn't get that paunch on an 800 calorie diet. Wisely too, a man needs far more than 800 calories per day. He can become malnourished with such an extremely limited caloric intake.]

The happy goombah [gesture #76]

Don’t try to understand him – he is much smarter than we are.