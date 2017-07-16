Reader: “I will blow the whistle” Lector: “Soplará el whistle” (Vea a continuación la traducción en Español)

To the families, friends and practitioners of ESP and its sister companies, I write this letter with a heavy, but clear heart.

I am hoping to reach out to all of you during this particularly difficult time, where a lot of negativity surrounds the vision that we have all painstakingly taken a part in building and upholding. Through many trials, we have stood firm that our mission was to make this world a better place by starting with ourselves. With inner honesty, with integrity and without fear.

It is with this in mind that I ask myself and all of you: have we strayed from this vision?

I believe we have.

Therefore, it is my moral/ethical duty to blow the whistle as hard as I can so that the women and men of ESP and its tentacle companies can all be clear about what has been happening. I’m not trying to scare anyone, or to make anyone “bad.” But I do have to tell the truth. In short, my admitted goal is to dismantle the corruption/manipulation that has seeped into this organization, so that many of the well-intentioned people can get their lives back and that the company may redeem itself. I will be labeled a suppressive. Of course. But I assure you, I am not. I am simply trying to shine a light before darkness, lies, and desperation envelope the entire playing area.

Do I want to thwart this company? I want to thwart coercion. I want to thwart deceit. I want to thwart dependency. I want to thwart the actions of this organization that no longer match up with the mission statement it once put forth.

The sad irony is that, much like the frog in slow boiling water (a favorite metaphor of the company), the people deep within ESP don’t even realize how far they have strayed from their original vision (unless that vision was always a scam about secret sex and endless curriculum). It’s not for me to say, but i will supply evidence that lends credence to that hypothesis.

Let me start with how I got involved. It was rather innocent, much like most people. Someone approached me and said that they had found a personal development workshop that measurably increased their joy within their work and life. This interested me, as I hated my work and wanted a more fulfilling life. Before long, I took the course. On day one, this looked like a multilevel marketing ploy: a never-ending well from which to lure people. That never-ending well? Our need to feel better about ourselves.

But, I zipped my lips and took in the information. In the end, this workshop was transformative and I felt that my life got clearer and better. However, what I didn’t notice is that my life started to take on patterns that would lead me away from my interests and career — and all the way down the ESP path. I’m not sure if this is by design, but it certainly is a major pattern. Just look around ESP and you’ll see workers, dreamers and goal-setters who have done next to nothing with their original goals/profession.

From the outside, it would seem that, ironically, ESP doesn’t want you to succeed in your life too much, as this would mean you would go away from the company. In short, you’d stop paying for their services, which would destroy the business model. Of course, one sure-fire way around this is to keep developing more and more and more (and more and more and more) curriculum. This is Keith’s brilliant/transparent design: to get people to want more of that “good feeling.”

As humans, we display this behaviour in anything we like, so why not “self-help?” This is when I left. I detected that the company’s “highest value” was not to make the world/my life a better place. Rather, it was to make money (and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the company needs to be honest about its intentions). Because if the company’s highest value was to make the world a better place, they wouldn’t charge $10,000 US for an 8 day workshop.

They’d either give it away or they’d charge something more manageable (Keith has curriculum built on showing how paying for something like this is the key to humanity’s survival, but the way he structured that lesson is clearly just to support this endless cash-cow). I know so many people who are deep in financial debt because of the endless workshops they do. What are they searching for?

What are the false promises they’re being seduced by? I think it’s a few things. It’s community, belonging, love, the need to be smart, the need to be different from the rest of humanity, the knowledge that they are making a difference. But the thing is… nothing in the outside world, even endless “education” can fill this whole. For other examples, I can point to my friends who are deep within Scientology, who are also spending their life/money on higher and higher levels of education. And to what end? I once heard Keith say that “enlightenment isn’t a destination, it’s a journey. A never-ending journey”. I never realized that within that simple phrase lay his entire business model.

Let me now talk about Keith, a man who holds both the ability to stun someone with his attentive charisma or to shun them with punishment and consequences. A walking contradiction if there ever was one. A man who calls himself a leader, but is never on the front lines of anything. In my experience with him, he always came across as a deeply flawed little boy who has never dealt with his own issues. Instead, he has designed a curriculum to normalize his behaviour and protect his seemingly sociopathic, woman-hating behaviour.

Yes, I do believe he subconsciously hates women.

I believe he was so wounded when his mother died, then when no woman would go near him as a teen or young adult (he’s a bit of cute computer nerd, after-all), then when the women he did reel in decided to leave him — that he turned dark. I believe he may have taken “the fall” in the areas pertaining to women. Since he couldn’t earn women honestly, he created strategies to lure them in and own them. This is a disturbing pattern of many sociopaths in history – and all evidence points to this being the foundation of Keith’s wounded psychology, which I will discuss shortly. Along the way, as his psychosis deepened, he developed curriculum to normalize his behaviour.

He started to introduced “collateral and penance” into a program called HUMAN PAIN. This workshop was literally about preparing yourself mentally and emotionally for the “ultimate sacrifice.” What would we die for? What value would we die for? That was the main theme of the workshop. In my mind, when I did this workshop, the idea of dying for this cause became heroic. Sound familiar? Jonestown 2.0. if you’re asking me. This is why I am deeply troubled and worried for the people within. They are well intentioned people – but they are in a trance with this material. Which leads me to my next subject.

While I think Keith has a brilliant mind, I also think he has stolen other people’s concepts and put them together in a unique way. Granted, this takes skill – but it’s also a contradiction in giving “tribute/credit” where it is due. He then made all of us a sign an NDA that we could never talk about or share the material. Think about it. He said it was to protect his intellectual property, but in truth, it was to protect his lie. He has taken self help and turned it into a MLM business. I confronted him on this many times (this is before I was deemed a “suppressive”), that he was taking material from other sources.

But, he smirked, and said “truth was truth” and that he was “downloading information from the universe” and that anyone could do it. It was around that time that I started to see other oddities in his behaviour. I noticed many pretty young women reading and highlighting books for him. Odd. He didn’t read them himself, just the highlighted sections. Was this to protect his lie/truth that all the information was his own? One of these pretty girls was Danielle “Monkey” Fernandez, who was suddenly gone. Where was she?

I was told she had “breached” and was facing “consequences of her actions.” I didn’t even think to press on with what that meant – as we were ALL doing “penance” for our breaches. Yikes. It was around this time that I started to see Keith with new eyes. Not as a Vanguard or a genius, but as a man who needed help. My fear, however, was and is that Keith is too filled with pride to admit fault. He has too much riding on his lie to ever come back home into the light. Myself, along with many other women who have been abused by him, would love for us to be wrong… but the latest evidence of his behavior doesn’t lend itself to such noble actions.

This gets me to the latest round of disgusting news about the abuse of the women in his new secret company, DOS. This was never in the cards of a personal development program. NEVER. Or was it, Keith? How on Earth did this man turn a group of people who wanted to better themselves into a selection pod for his sexual needs? Or as he would call them “non-integrated fixations.”

To hear that my friends have been branded on their pubic area is extremely upsetting. 100% human branding of women. This is a fact. Slavery, sold under the guise of spiritual development. I’ve seen the brand on a few of my friends (because they are reaching out in need of help) – and it is without a doubt, the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. How did a movement about human potential turn into a secret society about sex, obedience and secrets?

Because THIS IS WHAT THIS HAS BECOME. Some of these women, the ones who are very drunk on Keith-Kool-Aid, think it’s normal. They have been primed to think this by Lauren Salzman, who is a beautiful person, but who also needs de-programming/help more than most. This “normalizing” of the branding is the ultimate testament to another concept the teachers of this workshop introduced.

It’s called LINE BENDING. It’s what every dictator and false prophet has used. It’s also how every psychopath and sociopath goes from “normal” to “demented.” It happens by slowly bending your values and your words associated to those values, where over time, what used to shock you is now a normal behaviour. They talk about doing “something” the first time being the hardest. But every time you do “it” again, it gets easier. This model applies to everyone within the company who has lost their way. It was used by Hitler to slowly bend a decent society into an army of sociopathic killers who felt justified in their actions.

It’s how Crusaders could kill in the name of peaceful man. It’s the root of all cognitive dissonance. These women in DOS and ESP feel justified. Just like every other army before them. They were all blackmailed to give away pornographic photos of themselves, banking information, etcetera — all as a way of collateral, so this man could have his way with them (ie: sex).

Finally… this thought comes to mind. This is what Nancy taught us in the first 5 day workshop: “Don’t go to the hairdresser pretending you’re there for a haircut if you’re there to sell something else. It’s unethical and it’s manipulation (a lie). Rather, be up front and honest about your intentions, because inner honesty and integrity are the highest human values and the foundation of the human psychology.”

So Keith. Vanguard. Be honest. What are you really selling? What do you want out of this? If you need sex, just say it. You are attractive and smart, and can earn a partner the old fashioned way. Money? Just say it. Most of us earn it through hard/smart work. Why can’t you? Be honest. Your psychology depends on it. Otherwise, your mind will fragment with disintegrations. You’ll become paranoid and dangerous. You’ll isolate and feel deep-rooted shame. You’ll compartmentalize your life. You know this. I still have hope for you, but my fear is that you are too entrenched to admit the truth. Instead, you create an army of SOP drones, who are “ready” to do your bidding. And a side army of JNESS women who accept your non-monogamous behaviour. You want “stand-up men,” but you wouldn’t get on the front lines of anything. Is that why you have no “official” relationship with any of your companies?

There are so many issues with ESP and its sister companies, that only the future documentaries and books (and there will be many) will truly be able to cover the grounds of manipulation this “movement” has wrought. Make no mistake, this shares many similarities with other religions/cults (just read and study), but it is potentially far worse. In ESP, you have (in my opinion) a living and breathing narcissist/sociopath/misogamist as the god-head.

A man who needs to be bowed to and who refers to himself as Vanguard. It’s a dangerous cocktail, and unless something is done they will move their little movement to Fiji (already in the works) and this will only continue.

To anyone still supporting him, please stop. Get out while you can. Reach out. Take the “tools” and use them in your life. That is the original purpose. But stop this vampire of an organization from sucking your life force away. It is.

Think about it. Rather, feel it.

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A las familias, amigos y profesionales de ESP y su hermana español, escribo esta carta con un corazón pesado, pero claro.

Estoy esperando llegar a todos ustedes durante este tiempo difícil, donde un montón de negatividad rodea la visión que todo minuciosamente hemos tomado parte en la construcción y mantenimiento. A través de muchos ensayos, hemos parado firme que nuestra misión era hacer de este mundo un lugar mejor comenzando con nosotros mismos. Con honestidad interior, con integridad y sin miedo.

¿Es con esto en mente que pido yo y todos ustedes: nos hemos desviado de esta visión?

Creo que tenemos.

Por lo tanto, es mi deber moral y éticos para soplar el silbato tan fuerte como puedo para que las mujeres y hombres de ESP y sus empresas de tentáculo pueden ser claro acerca de lo que ha estado ocurriendo. No estoy probando para asustar a alguien, o alguien “malo”. Pero tengo que decir la verdad. En Resumen, mi objetivo admitido es desmantelar la corrupción/manipulación que se ha filtrado en esta organización, por lo que muchas de las personas bien intencionadas pueden recuperar sus vidas y que la empresa puede redimirse. Será marcado un supresor. Claro. Pero te aseguro, no estoy. Simplemente estoy tratando de iluminar antes sobre oscuridad, mentiras y desesperación toda la zona juego.

¿Quiero frustrar esta empresa? Quiero frustrar la coerción. Quiero frustrar el engaño. Quiero frustrar la dependencia. Quiero frustrar las acciones de esta organización que ya no coinciden con la declaración de la misión una vez presentada.

La triste ironía es que, mucho como la rana en agua hirviendo lento (una metáfora favorita de la compañía), el pueblo profundo de ESP no incluso se dan cuenta hasta qué punto han desviado de su visión original (a menos que esa visión era siempre una estafa sobre el sexo secreto y estudios sin fin). No es para que mí decirlo, pero suministrará evidencia que presta crédito a esa hipótesis.

Permítanme comenzar con cómo me involucré. Era algo inocente, al igual que mayoría de la gente. Alguien se me acercó y dijo que habían encontrado un taller de desarrollo personal que mensurable había aumentado su alegría dentro de su trabajo y su vida. Esto había interesado me odiaba a mi trabajo y quería una vida más plena. En poco tiempo, tomé el curso. El primer día, esto parecía una estratagema de marketing multinivel: un pozo interminable de que atraer gente. ¿Eso nunca termina bien? Nuestra necesidad para sentirse mejor acerca de nosotros mismos.

Pero, con la cremallera de mis labios y tomó la información. Al final, este taller fue transformadora y sentí que mi vida tiene más clara y mejor. Sin embargo, lo que no noto es que mi vida empezó a tomar en los patrones que me llevaría lejos de mis intereses y carrera — y todo el camino por el sendero de la ESP. No estoy seguro si esto es por diseño, pero sin duda es un gran patrón. Basta con ver alrededor de ESP y a ver los trabajadores, soñadores y meta-setters, que han hecho casi nada con su objetivos/profesión original.

Desde el exterior, parece que, irónicamente, ESP no quiere que usted tenga éxito en su vida demasiado, que esto significaría que iría de la empresa. En Resumen, dejas de pagar por sus servicios, que destruirían el modelo de negocio. Por supuesto, una forma segura de todo esto es seguir desarrollando más y más y más (y más y más y más) del currículo. Se trata brillante/transparencias de Keith: para que la gente quiere más de esa “buena sensación”.

Como seres humanos, nos muestra este comportamiento en nada nos gusta, ¿por qué no “autoayuda”? Esto es cuando me fui. Detectado que el valor de la empresa”más alto” no era hacer la vida de mi mundo un lugar mejor. Algo, era hacer dinero (y no hay nada malo en eso, pero la empresa necesita ser honesto acerca de sus intenciones). Porque si el más alto de la empresa valor era hacer del mundo un lugar mejor, no cobran 10.000 dólares para un taller de 8 días.

Tampoco le daría lejos o cobran algo más manejable (Keith tiene plan de estudios construido en mostrar cómo pagar para algo como esto es la clave para la supervivencia de la humanidad, pero la forma que estructura esa lección es claramente apoyar esta vaca lechera sin fin). Conozco tantas personas que están en deuda financiera debido a los talleres sin fin que lo hacen. ¿Qué busca?

¿Cuáles son las falsas promesas que están siendo seducidos por? Creo que es un par de cosas. Su comunidad, pertenencia, amor, la necesidad de ser inteligente, la necesidad de ser diferente al resto de la humanidad, el conocimiento que están haciendo una diferencia. Pero la cosa es… no hay nada en el mundo exterior, incluso sin fin “education” pueden completar este conjunto. Para otros ejemplos, puedo señalo a mis amigos que son profundas dentro de la Cienciología, que también están gastando su vida/dinero en niveles más altos de educación. ¿Y con qué fin? Una vez oí que Keith dijo que “enlightenment no es un destino, es un viaje. Un journey sin fin “. Nunca me di cuenta de que dentro de esa simple frase pone su modelo de negocio.

Permítanme ahora hablar acerca de Keith, un hombre que tiene tanto la capacidad de aturdir a alguien con su carisma atento o a shun con castigo y consecuencias. Una contradicción poca si alguna vez hubo uno. Un hombre que llama a sí mismo un líder, pero nunca en las primeras líneas de cualquier cosa. En mi experiencia con él, él siempre vino a través como un niño profundamente imperfecto que nunca se ha ocupado de sus propios problemas. En cambio, ha diseñado un plan de estudios para normalizar su comportamiento y proteger su comportamiento aparentemente sociopática, odiar a mujer.

Sí, creo que inconscientemente odia a las mujeres.

Creo que así fue herido cuando su madre murió, entonces cuando ninguna mujer cerca de él como un adolescente o adulto joven (él es un nerd lindo equipo, después de todo), entonces cuando las mujeres carrete en decidieron dejarlo, que se volvió oscuro. Creo que podría haberse “the fall” en las áreas relativas a las mujeres. Puesto que él no podía ganar a las mujeres honestamente, creó estrategias para atraerlos en y poseerlas. Se trata de un inquietante patrón de muchos sociópatas en la historia – y todos los puntos de evidencia a este ser la Fundación de la psicología herida de Keith, que voy a comentar poco. En el camino, como su psicosis profundizada, desarrolló estudios para normalizar su comportamiento.

Empezó a introduce un programa llamado dolor humano “colateral y penitencia”. Este taller fue literalmente preparando mentalmente y emocionalmente para el “último sacrificio”. ¿Para qué morimos? ¿Qué valor sería morir por? Ese fue el tema principal del taller. En mi mente, cuando hice este taller, la idea de morir por esta causa se convirtió en heroica. ¿Suena familiar? 2.0 de Jonestown. Si me estás preguntando. Por esta razón estoy profundamente preocupado y preocupados por la gente dentro. Son personas bien intencionadas, pero están en un trance con este material. Lo que me lleva a mi siguiente tema.

Aunque creo que Keith tiene una mente brillante, creo que también ha robado conceptos de otras personas y ponerlos juntos de una manera única. Concedido, esto toma habilidad – pero también es una contradicción en dar “crédito homenaje” donde es debido. Entonces nos hizo una señal de un NDA que nunca podríamos hablar o compartir el material. Piénsalo. Dijo era proteger su propiedad intelectual, pero en verdad, era proteger su mentira. Él ha tomado de autoayuda y convertido en un negocio multinivel. Lo enfrenté en esto muchas veces (esto es antes de me considere un “supresor”), que tomaba material de otras fuentes.

Pero, él sonrió, dijo “la verdad era verdad” y que le fue “descarga de información desde el universo” y que cualquiera podía hacerlo. Fue en ese momento que empecé a ver otras rarezas en su comportamiento. He notado a muchas mujeres bastante jóvenes leyendo y subrayando libros para él. Extraño. No lea, simplemente las secciones resaltadas. ¿Esto fue para proteger su mentira/verdad que toda la información era su propia? Una de estas chicas guapas fue Danielle “Monkey” Fernández, quien había desaparecido de repente. ¿Dónde estaba ella?

Me dijeron que tenía “breached” y “consequences de sus acciones. ” no pensar a proseguir lo que eso significaba – como estábamos haciendo “penance” por el incumplimiento. Huy. Fue en ese momento que empecé a ver a Keith con nuevos ojos. No como una vanguardia o un genio, sino como un hombre que necesitaba ayuda. Me temo, sin embargo, era y es que Keith está demasiado lleno de orgullo a admitir culpa. Tiene mucho montar a caballo en su mentira para nunca regresar a la luz. Yo, junto con muchas otras mujeres que han sido abusadas por él, le encantaría estar equivocado… pero la última evidencia de su comportamiento no prestarse a estas nobles acciones.

Esto me llega a la última ronda de noticias desagradables sobre el abuso de las mujeres en su nueva empresa secreta, DOS. Esto nunca estuvo en las tarjetas de un programa de desarrollo personal. NUNCA. ¿O era él, Keith? ¿Cómo en la tierra lo hizo este hombre activar un grupo de personas que querían mejorarse en una vaina de selección para sus necesidades sexuales? O como les llamaría “fijaciones no integradas”.

Escuchar que mis amigos han sido calificados en su área púbica es extremadamente inquietante. 100% humano de las mujeres. Este es un hecho. Esclavitud, vendida bajo el pretexto de desarrollo espiritual. He visto la marca en algunos de mis amigos (porque ellos están tratando de llegar que necesitan ayuda)- y es sin lugar a dudas, las iniciales de Keith Raniere y Allison Mack. ¿Cómo un movimiento de potencial humano se convierte en una sociedad secreta sobre sexo, obediencia y secretos?

Porque esto es lo que esto se ha hecho. Algunas de estas mujeres, quienes están muy borrachos en Keith-Kool-Aid, que es normal. Ha sido preparados para que esta por Lauren Salzman, que es una bellísima persona, pero que también necesita de programación/ayuda más que la mayoría. Esta “normalización” de la marca es el último Testamento a otro concepto los profesores de este taller que te presenten.

Se llama línea de doblez. Es lo que ha utilizado cada dictador y falso profeta. Es también cómo cada psicópata y sociópata va de “normal” a “dementes”. Ocurre lentamente, doblando sus valores y sus palabras asociadas a esos valores, donde con el tiempo, lo utiliza a lo que ahora es un comportamiento normal. Hablan haciendo “something” la primera vez es la más difícil. Pero cada vez lo haces otra vez “es”, se torna más fácil. Este modelo se aplica a todo el mundo dentro de la empresa que ha perdido su camino. Fue utilizado por Hitler para doblar poco a poco una sociedad decente en un ejército de asesinos sociópatas que se sentían justificados en sus acciones.

Es cómo cruzados podían matar en el nombre de hombre tranquilo. Es la raíz de toda disonancia cognitiva. Estas mujeres en DOS y ESP se sienten justificadas. Al igual que cada ejército antes de ellos. Fueron chantajeados para regalar fotos pornográficas de sí mismos, información bancaria, etcétera, todo como una forma de garantía, así que este hombre podría tener su camino con ellos (es decir: sexo).

Por último… este pensamiento viene a la mente. Esto es lo que Nancy nos enseñó en el primer taller de 5 días: “Don’t ir a la peluquería fingiendo que estás allí para un corte de pelo si estás allí para vender algo más. No es ético y es manipulación (una mentira). Más bien, ser frontal y honesto acerca de sus intenciones, porque la integridad y honestidad interior son los más altos valores humanos y la Fundación de la psicología humana”.

Así que Keith. Vanguardia. Ser honesto. ¿Qué vendes realmente? ¿Qué quieres de esto? Si usted necesita sexo, digamos. Usted es atractivo y elegante y puede ganar a un socio de la manera antigua. ¿Dinero? Simplemente lo digo. La mayoría de nosotros lo gana a través de trabajo duro inteligente. ¿Por qué no? Ser honesto. La psicología depende de él. De lo contrario, tu mente se fragmenta con desintegraciones. A ser paranoico y peligroso. Podrá aislar y sienten profunda vergüenza. A compartimentar su vida. Usted sabe esto. Aún tengo esperanza para usted, pero mi temor es que está demasiado afianzados para admitir la verdad. En su lugar, crear un ejército de drones de la SOP, que están “listos” para hacer su hacer una oferta. Y un ejército de mujeres JNESS que aceptar su comportamiento no-monógama. Quiere que los hombres “stand-up, ” pero no en el frente de cualquier cosa. ¿Es por eso por que no tiene ninguna relación “oficial” con cualquiera de sus empresas?

Hay muchos problemas con ESP y su hermana las empresas, que sólo los futuros documentales y libros (y habrá muchos) realmente serán capaces de cubrir los terrenos de la manipulación que ha hecho este “movimiento”. No nos engañemos, este comparte muchas similitudes con otras religiones/sectas (acabo de leer y estudiar), pero es potencialmente mucho peor. En ESP, tienes (en mi opinión) una vida y respiración narcisista/psicópata/misogamist como la cabeza de Dios.

Un hombre que necesita ser cedido a que se refiere a sí mismo como vanguardia. Es un cóctel peligroso y a menos que se haga algo moverá su poco movimiento a Fiji (ya en obras) y sólo seguirá.

A nadie todavía lo apoyan, pare por favor. Salir mientras puedas. Intenta comunicarte. Tomar las “herramientas” y utilizarlos en su vida. Ese es el propósito original. Pero este vampiro de una organización de aspirar su vida en fuerza. Lo es.

Piénsalo. Más bien, siéntela.

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Keith Raniere is a scientist.

Keith Raniere claims to be a scientist.