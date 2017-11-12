Reader: Frank Parlato – ‘You’re a fucking dick’ for involving Allison; she’s innocent!

Allison was supposed to find the right women. If they were married they were not supposed to tell their husband.

Reader says ‘Have compassion, and quit spreading things about people, its hurting Allison.

A reader writes:

Frank Parlato – You’re a fucking dick for posting all this shit. I know you hate Keith, but involving Allison Mack was a shitty ass move! I hope Karma gets you, you fucking low-life!

This is all a conspiracy, and now it’s hurting her! Keith is just an INTELLIGENT MAN and everyone’s fucking jealous cause women wanna learn from him. THERE ARE GOOD TEACHERS OUT THERE!

SOME WE’VE MADE STATUES OF! So screw yourself! Allison is innocent. She just wanted to better herself as a human being! She got out of SMALLVILLE cause she didn’t wanna do that forever! She went into theatre because she wanted to continue acting in a different form! She’s not in a cult. She was just Keith’s student.

She didn’t do any of those things. YOU HAVE NO LIFE. YOU OVER DID IT. AND KARMA WILL GET YOU WHETHER YOU BELIEVE IN IT OR NOT.

CAUSE THIS IS NOT OK!