Guest View: Stop blaming victim, Kristin Kreuk; the villain here is Kieth Raniere

People are reading this blog who have struggled to get their friends and family out. This cult has ruined lives….

Kristin Kreuk got out of NXIVM - Allison Mack did not. Allison faces years in prison.

Kristin Kreuk brought Allison Mack into a cult that may destroy her. Kristin got out of the cult safely. A reader says Kristin should not be blamed if she is afraid to speak out. Law enforcement is to blame.

I cannot imagine the guilt Kristin Kreuk must feel knowing what has happened to Allison Mack since she left. I cannot imagine the guilt that others who have left feel if those they recruited remain. My heart goes out to everyone in that position. . My heart goes out to everyone in that position

Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson spoke out and likely saved many women from Keith Raniere’s brutality.

Sarah Edmondson, and others who contributed as sources for the New York Times article, and who are speaking out now, are heroes, and should be commended for their bravery.

Nothing should diminish that. They have the support of an entire community behind them, who have their backs, and the feeling of momentum, with the recent deluge of NXiters [Those who have left NXIVM].

People who have left, one-by-one, over the years, in the past, have been terrorized and threatened, and had their lives completely ruined by Keith Raniere in endless, legal nightmares, drawn out over many years.

Anyone who has spoken out in the face of that fear is an extraordinary person, and should be commended, but anyone who has been victimized by this cult, and has been frightened of speaking out shouldn’t be blamed either.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

It wasn’t enough for Keith Raniere to have dozens of adoring slaves, some of them wealthy and willing to donate money to his every whim. Instead, he found it necessary to coerce, swindle, blackmail, deceive and abuse people who trusted him. For those who tried to leave him, his determination to destroy them was intense. He was relentless in pursuing his enemies, almost all of whom were his former friends and lovers.

The villain here is Keith Raniere, not anyone else (except perhaps the authorities who have looked the other way for so many years, while knowing exactly what he is).

Let’s not focus on tearing down his victims, and pointing the finger at them for not doing more. Let’s not forget that Keith is the only one truly responsible for this situation; that he’s the sole architect of this living nightmare, and that he’s used the power and wealth he’s amassed by conning his victims to create a culture of fear that has completely terrified anyone who left for many years.

Rather than tearing down victims that Keith has hurt, where is the scathing focus on the police and attorneys who have waved off all complaints for so many years? I would rather see detailed pieces on this blog regarding the members of the Albany law enforcement community who have chosen to look the other way for years, so people can raise complaints and maybe build up some actual momentum, while stories are airing on Albany news outlets regularly each night.

Those are the people who have truly, truly, allowed this nightmare to continue, and those are the people who should be named, shamed, and humiliated in public, because their job is to protect the people in their jurisdiction, and they are, knowingly, allowing this to continue in their own backyard when they could have put a stop to it years ago.

Laying the blame for Keith continuing to operate in the open at Kristin’s feet is worse than useless right now. Stop choosing the low road at every opportunity you get.

The New York State Police have received complaints for years about Keith Raniere.