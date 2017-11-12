Readers debate: Was Kristin Kreuk’s ‘Girls By Design’ designed as ‘gateway’ to NXIVM?

Kristin Kreuk started a website to give guidance to teenage girls.

Kristin Kreuk [with Kendra Voth and, to a lesser extent, Allison Mack] created a website called Girls by Design in 2009. It was meant to teach teenage girls how to have greater self esteem.

Kristin Kreuk had been in NXIVM since 2006. At some point prior to August 2011, she achieved the rank of Yellow Sash, with two stripes, which certified her to coach students of NXIVM.

In February 2012, Mr. Raniere was accused of being a statutory rapist by several women in an Albany Times Union article: In Raniere’s Shadows.







[See video of adult woman who claims Keith Raniere raped her when she was 12]

Kristin Kreuk is believed to have left NXIVM in early 2012. Kendra Voth also seems to have quit. Allison Mack remains.

According to former students, Mr. Raniere teaches that sex between children and adults is acceptable, provided there is no pain involved. He teaches that, while society criminalizes it, past societies condoned it. He has spoken in favor of parent-child sex, according to several former students, and referred to tribal customs and inherent tendencies, in discussing incest between parents and underage children.

Readers of Frank Report, some of whom seem to have known Kristin Kreuk from her role in NXIVM, have weighed in on whether Ms. Kreuk set up Girls By Design to help recruit teens into the cult of Keith Raniere.

Here are a few comments:

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Girls by Design was a brainchild, or part of a brainchild of NXIVM. I was around the Cult at the time it was being developed and overheard Nancy Salzman [President of NXIVM and Keith Raniere’s second in command] talk about it more than once. Kristin Kreuk even stayed at Salzmans house when planning Girls by Design.

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I don’t say KK {Kristin Kreuk] formed Girls By Design on the basis of Raniere’s advice. She had perfectly good intentions to do so: to help teen girls. This was done in 2008, well before the 2012 TU article exposed Raniere’s behavior so Kristin didn’t know anything about the fraud.

But can you image, if Keith Raniere, a statutory rapist, who had sex with a 12 year old 60 times, a girl he was supposed to be tutoring in math, and who had sex with many other teens – and with his inner circle of pimp women and its polygamous lifestyle – being the advice giver, or main role model – for a teen girl website?





Vanguard, the founder of NXIVM University.

Keith Raniere offered guidance to a 12 year old girl in algebra and Latin. He raped her 60 times, according to the alleged victim. He was not prosecuted.





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Kristin Kreuk is a child pimp and recruits many young girls into her prostitution business!!! She runs it with the help of shit skin gangs in Surrey and Vancouver. Believe me, I know. I worked with her in film for 10 years. She is the most corrupt two faced Kunt out there!!!





THE EASIEST KUNT TO SET FOOT ON A FILM SET!!! Just just ask Tom’s [Welling?] ex-wife, if she even knows yet???

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Girls by Design seems like a devious way to find impressionable young girls for Raniere.

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Kristin Kreuk created a program for underage girls influenced by Keith Raniere’s teachings. Luckily, she is quite flaky and didn’t follow through, or that could have been a disaster.

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Kristin said Girls By Design had no association to NXIVM when certain fans expressed their concern on a fan forum many years ago….

GbD appears to be on hold, or defunct. Kristin, when asked about its status in an interview, stated that there are organizations she supports that do the same thing, e.g. “I Am That Girl”.

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Kristin was a proselytizing, active member of NXIVM, already having recruited Alison Mack. I’m sure she was sincere in wanting to help young girls, but this could so easily have become a gateway to the cult. At the very least it shows incredibly bad judgement.





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“Sources” have said that NXIVM was involved in the creation of Girls By Design, and others have said that it spouted ESPian-like philosophies.





I believe KK had good intentions and thought about such a site before ESP. But the very fact that this popular and intelligent actress was to be the head of Girls by Design – because many young girls thought of as a role model – and because she was known to be an ESPian – that itself would draw many girls to the cult, girls who wanted to be just like Kristin.





KK would not need to intentionally “recruit” girls – but she would recruit them just by her association with NXIVM and her popularity and reputation, whether she wanted to or not.





Even assuming KK did not know THEN of KR’s past statutory rapes… it NOW makes her look like an accomplice – unfairly or not.





Kristin should have known that her celebrity made her a poster-girl for NXIVM in everything she does, like Tom Cruise is with Scientology.





The question is, was she the poster ‘Girl By Design’ of Vanguard… or just of her own bad judgement.





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NXIVM is a group that purports to promote ethics and executive success. If Kristin and Kendra wanted to start a business that helps teen girls with self-esteem, and reaching their potential, then it would be logical to discuss it with members of NXIVM, who would help in achieving that goal since that is what they teach.





… None of these ideas lead down the slippery slope of becoming a front to recruit teen girls so that Vanguard can eventually fuck them. People in the outer layers of this group were being “thought reformed” into believing Vanguard was a monk, and that he had no attachments, and that allegations that he had a “harem” was all rumors and lies of people trying to stop the mission.

It was only the inner layer, or those close to it, who knew about his behavior…. Love bombing, thought reform, information control, manipulation, etc., are part of NXIVM programs. These programs rely on the trust of friends to recruit others, many of whom are on the outer layers of the onion.

It only looks like bad judgement in hindsight.

Kristin Kreuk was a member of NXIVM when she chose to launch her Girls By Design website.



