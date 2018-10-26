Reader asks: Do IP addresses of three critic[s] of Kristin Kreuk match?

A reader writes: Check out the comments of this article you wrote Frank:

https://frankreport.com/2017/11/11/readers-debate-was-kristin-kreuks-girls-by-design-designed-as-gateway-to-nxivm/

Check the IP address of:

knows all

June 10, 2018 at 8:06 pm

“Kristin Kreuk was told multiple times on the Vancouver set of Smallville that she joined a cult. She openly discussed and talked about branding other women with her closest friend on the set daily. She is not a good actress or even person as far as that goes. She is a very exceptionally good liar though and knew completely and fully what she was doing. Her reputation precedes her when it comes to being the easiest cunt to ever walk into a film set. She is a complete child recruiting pimp who knows all to well that she was recruiting little girls for her sex cult friends. This one earned her acting career on the casting couch.”

Also, on the same article:

anonymous

April 17, 2018 at 4:37 am

“I was a part of GBD in 2008 when I was 17 years old. KK would have girls fill out questionnaires (usually open ended questions about your experience as a teen) on facebook, and Kendra would contact us privately if we said something that interested her. Here’s one thing I do remember– it seemed Kristin and Kendra were more interested in recruiting girls much younger in age than me, closer to middle school. I ended up leaving GBD because of that. I also remember them both posting numerous blogs on youtube.

I do remember at one point Kendra was much more interactive with having one-on-one’s with individual girls than KK was. I remember thinking that perhaps GBD was Kendra’s thing and KK was there to generate attention (at least she didn’t seem to want to get her hands dirty).

Not sure if that information is useful, but I wanted to put it out there.”

Also, this article:

https://frankreport.com/2016/01/26/joe-doe-kruek-tries-to-form-teen-girls-forum-based-on-statutory-rapist-ranieres-advice/

Anonymous

July 2, 2017 at 8:24 pm

“Kristin KREUK is a child pimp and recruits many young girls into her prostitution business!!! She runs it with the help of shit skin gangs in Surrey and Vancouver. Believe me, I know, I worked with her in film for ten years. She is the most corrupt two faced Kunt out there!!! THE EASIEST KUNT TO SET FOOT ON A FILM SET!!! just ask Toms ex-wife, if she even knows yet???”

MK10ART

Kristin Kreuk by MK10ART

Do the IP addresses match?

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Frank Report Answer- no, the IP addresses are different on all three comments.