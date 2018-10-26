Shadow State: The AWESOME stupidity of Allison Mack,

BY Shadow State 1958

Every time the industrious Allison Mack uploaded blackmail material to the internet site Dropbox to accounts available to Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman and herself, she committed an act in furtherance of an EXTORTION CONSPIRACY and a SEX TRAFFICKING and SLAVERY CONSPIRACY.

There were supposedly well over 100 slaves and Mack collected blackmail material every month like clockwork.

We are literally talking about dozens of thousands or maybe hundreds or thousands of acts of blackmail.

These pieces of blackmail void any claim that the slaves were consenting adults.

On top of that, Allison Mack collected credit card and bank account information, opening up herself and her friends to charges of WIRE FRAUD.

Allison Mack

BRAVO, Allison!

You are one of the greatest female criminals of all time.

And this superseding indictment will not use much information from the digital files of Nancy Salzman. Those files have just started being examined. Those files will be used in later superseding indictments.

What will those files contain?

Further allegations of sex trafficking and slavery?

Allegations of child sex trafficking?

Money Laundering?

And you can share the credit with Vanguard/Keith Raniere and Legatus/Clare Bronfman.

And Allison, the graphic nature of your videos and your emails and Direct Messages mean that the Feds don’t need your cooperation in anything.

And if you are ever released from prison, you will be one of the most hated women in America and the world.

If there are any allegations of child sex trafficking, you won’t be able to walk down the streets of any city without fear of tar and feathers.

It is believed the new superseding indictment will be handed down sometime in December.

Merry Christmas, Allison and NXIVM.

Allison Mack on home arrest has to wear ankle monitors.

Allison wears an ankle monitor now.

Stealth photo by the Daily Mail of Allison Mack at her home [actually her parents' home] in Los Alamitos, California.

Allison is now confined to home arrest at her parent’s home/

Allison Mack's parents, Jonathan and Mindy Mack, did their best to support their daughter staying in NXIVM. Jonathan helped out by giving voice lessons to NXIVM members. Now, it is said that some of the NXIVM members are singing to the Feds - and about Allison too.

Allison Mack’s parents, Jonathan and Mindy Mack, did their best to support their daughter staying in NXIVM. Jonathan helped out by giving voice lessons to NXIVM members. Now, it is said that some of the NXIVM members are singing to the Feds – and about Allison too.

Sweet and innocent Allison Mack…