OCD: Is Karen Unterreiner the unknown ‘high value’ witness against Keith?

By Orange County Dreams

My extreme curiosity is focused on Karen Unterreiner [KU]. There’s not been one single peep from, or about her during this whole mess, outside of a few quick sightings. She did all the books and the computer cleaning. She knows all the long, sorry history, back to CBI and before. She may in fact now be a “past” member, not having announced that publicly.

If reports are correct, she was duped by and stolen by Keith Allan Raniere while still a teenager. She was then ignored by and discarded by him as she grew older. What loyalty could she possibly have?





Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Chief enablers of a delightful lad – Keith Alan Raniere – known also as Vanguard. l- Karen Unterreiner, r- [late] Pam Cafritz and below – [late] Barbara Jeske.

Karen Unterreiner’s weight has gone up.









Karen Unterriener and the late Pam Carfritz.

Karen Unterreiner and the late Pamela Carfritz. [Photo copyright FallofNXIVM.com, and as published in the Albany Times Union]. Karen always tried to stay below the radar – although Keith claimed his gigantic brain often set off radar detectors in automobiles – which is why he said he could not drive. Karen predated Pam in luring underage girls to Keith’s bedroom and helped him groom a harem of teens prior to the CBI days. Because the teen girls were too young to drive, Karen picked them up and took them to Keith’s apartment. Then after he was finished, she would drive them home – often just barely making their curfew. She had such a pleasant demeanor that parents of the raped girls never suspected a thing. Such a faithful woman is hard to find. But has her faith faltered in her Vanguard?

I think a lot of what Kristen Keeffe [KK] would have to say is already in the public court records, vis-a-vis all the lawsuits. We have the recorded phone calls. How do you think KK would stand up under cross examination? The defense would paint her as a monstrous bully, to rival Clare.





Maybe you’re right about Keeffe, but if she cared enough about her child to flee and permanently, successfully disappear, why would she put herself in the spotlight now? Whatever she is, she is not dumb as far as I can tell. There is always the chance that one or more Defendants will be acquitted and she might then have to deal with their vengeance.

KU might in fact have a great deal more to offer in terms of true insider information. Then again, maybe I’m wrong. Pure speculation: Karen may have prepared well for this. Maybe others are afraid of what she knows and the evidence she has.

Oh…that would be COLLATERAL!

The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

The High Rank – the creme de la creme – of a more blissful era: Prefect – Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM], Alex Betancourt, Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas – all wearing their prized sashes. The colors indicate their exalted rank.

Karen Unterreiner's weight has gone up.

Did Karen light up her heart – via confession?

Jim in the early days of NXIVM with Karen Unterreiner.

After several years, Karen got less and less of Studly himself, the august and wonderful Vanguard of Clifton Park, Keith Alan Raniere. Karen was the girl who taught distraught women, who found out that Keith had been lying to them about being monogamous. She, like Pam, taught the unhappy women that you can’t own Keith’s penis and have to share it. In time she got less and less of her connubial-minded master. Above, she is pictured with James ‘Beta Jim’ Del Negro, longtime Raniere stooge.