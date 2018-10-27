Chele Farley: Gillibrand just said she is not running for president – but now walking back her statement

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has strong ties to NXIVM. She also wants to run for president – although the other day – in a debate – she said she wasn’t going to run in 2020 – but some people think she is a stone-cold liar. Her opponent has this to say.

By Chele Farley

October 25 was the day of my first and only debate with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand had backed out of our first debate, scheduled for Sunday, October 21, with less than 48 hours to go, before agreeing to a half-hour live-streamed format this week.

In the course of our conversation, Gillibrand pledged, for the first time, to serve her full six years in the Senate if re-elected. In other words, she pledged not to run for President. But having spent just four days in New York this month while she campaigns around the country, including in early primary states like New Hampshire, Kirsten Gillibrand’s actions speak volumes about her future plans. I don’t believe her.

On October 26, I asked Presidential wannabe Kirsten Gillibrand to put the 2020 speculation to rest once and for all. During our debate, Gillibrand told moderator Bill Ritter: “I will serve my six-year term.” But immediately after the event, she began walking back those statements, hedging that her “intent” is to serve a full six-year term if re-elected.

This is deceptive and unacceptable for the millions of New Yorkers casting a ballot on Election Day, November 6.

Senator, I challenge you to issue a declarative statement about your 2020 intentions, and to do so before Election Day. Learn more here.

You can watch a rebroadcast of the debate this Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC’s “Up Close with Bill Ritter” or check out the video here.

Chele Farley