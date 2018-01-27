Raniere defense? Man accused of molesting preteen girls told police he is a boy trapped in a man’s body

Keith Raniere take note:

Joseph Roman was charged with sexual molestation charges after three girls between the ages of six and eight came forward alleging they were assaulted during a three-year period.

During a January 24 hearing, Roman admitted to some of the charges and told the court he felt he was “a nine-year-old trapped in an adult’s body,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Joseph Roman says he is a boy trapped in a man's body to explain his sexual abuse of three girls. He was charged with numerous felonies.

Joseph Roman says he is a boy trapped in a man’s body to explain his sexual abuse of three girls. He was charged with numerous felonies.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere says he is a Vanguard who mentors females through sexual contact to explain his sexual abuse of scores of women and girls. He has never been charged with any crimes.