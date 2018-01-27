CNN published an article declaring cuckolding can be positive. And they did not even take into account the cult of Keith Raniere.

The CNN piece explains that “the term ‘cuck’ — short for ‘cuckservative’ — has become an insult of the so-called alt-right, aimed at men they view as “spineless and emasculated.”

Cuckold is defined as “the husband of an adulteress.”

But CNN seemingly doesn’t think cuckolding is necessarily bad. Citing a study by David Ley, Justin Lehmiller and writer Dan Savage, CNN notes that cuckolding can be a “positive experience” for some couples. The study notes that cuckolding is “hardly a sign of weakness.”

The ‘study’ comes at an opportune time for the Society of Cuckolds Protectors whose members accept the fact that their wives are branded by their master’s initials near their wives’ vaginas.

But Rafael Acevedo, Luis Montes, Omar Boone, Hector Cortes, Emiliano Salinas, Federico Madrid, Lucas Roberts, Jimmy Del Negro, and other fem-male-slaves of Raniere don’t need a CNN study to know they are born cucks.

New meeting place named for Society of Protectors.

New meeting place for Society of Protectors.

Omar Boone sits with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Keith Raniere. Her husband, the feeble Omar Boone is the cuckold for his wife bears the initials of the horny sex pervert Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is an accountant. So you add it up: His wife is a slave to Keith Raniere. She must obey him and havce sex with him any time he chooses. She must have sex with other men if he so orders. This is the whole point of DOS. Add it up: If neither of these two repudiate DOS, they are all-in. He is a cuckold who lets his wife have the initials of another man branded on her pussy and allows her to have given this man {Raniere" nude graphic pictures of her, her full vagina spread legs wide open - and uploaded to Mr. Raniere] And this coward cornuto Omar Boone says nothing. He makes no repudiation. He is a cuckold and craven coward. There is no room even in hell for such a coward who makes his money through such an enterprise.

Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone with wife, Jimena ‘Cattle Brand’ Garza.

Real men don't wear pink, they eat it. But you cuckolds aren't real men. Here's all you got know. A vagina is like the weather. Once its wet, it's time to go inside

Keith Raniere likes to have his initials cattle branded on the pubic area of other men’s wives.