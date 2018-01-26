Dalai Lama & Vanguard capture world’s attention via Daily Mail

After accepting a substantial donation said to be $1 million from Clare and Sara Bronfman, The Dalai Lama presents their Christlike Vanguard with a white scarf costing $20.

After accepting a substantial donation said to be $1 million from Clare and Sara Bronfman, the Dalai Lama presents Vanguard with a white scarf costing $20.

The mega story about Keith Raniere and the Dalai Lama in the Daily Mail – which topped the huge media outlet’s stories as most read when it appeared – has been picked up by other media. More will follow suit in the next few days and I understand that the Daily Mail plans a follow-up story.

it is quite a shocking story and was first reported here on the Frank Report.

Besides the Daily Mail, the story also appeared in The Tibetan Sun

New York Upstate.

The Daily Mail was flooded with comments on the story and while it is true that the Dalai Lama very likely meant well in agreeing to appear at a NXIVM-sponsored forum in Albany, NY, the combination of Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Sara Bronfman and her then-lover Lama Tenzin Dhonden – a trusted assistant to the Dalai Lama – put him in a potentially perilous or embarrassing position.

As one commentator said, “In trying to raise (hype) the stature of Vanguard, the Bronfmans’ lowered the stature of the Dalai Lama.

“In a recent tweet, the DL said, ‘What’s past is past, nothing can change that. But the future can be different if we choose to make it so. This is no time for complacency, hope lies in the action we take.’

“Let’s hope these words are taken to heart by those in the criminal justice system.”