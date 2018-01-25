Just in case Keith Raniere wants to sue me, this is what I told the media about Rainbow Cultural Garden.

I gave several interviews including one with The Daily Sun, which subsequently published a story about Rainbow entitled, ‘CULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog.

More stories in other publications are expected.

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Keith Raniere runs a sex cult and a children’s educational program.

NXIVM is a sex slave cult which brands women. The cult also runs a chain of experimental daycare centers for children around the world.

Cult leader Keith Raniere created the experimental program where children are taught by multiple nannies who all speak different languages.

They brainwash and brand adult women and they run daycare centers for children.

Raniere created the experimental educational program and it is called Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Babies and toddlers are taught by multiple nannies who speak a different language to them every day.

Rainbow has at least 11 branches around the world, according to its website. It says it has branches in Albany, New York, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Spain, Guatemala and Mexico. Some provide at-home programs and others take place in daycare or nursery-like settings.

Raniere operates a secret master-slave cult called DOS where they brand women. Raniere brainwashes women into having sex with him and puts them on 600-800 calorie a day diets. Actress Allison Mack and India Oxenburg are in the cult.

Some of the Rainbow teachers and senior staff members are also branded slaves.

The Rainbow Cultural Garden program costs parents up to $120,000 a year per child. It involves children being taught by up to seven nannies a week, from different countries, who each speak to them in their own native language.

Parents are banned from talking to their children unless they can speak in that day’s set language. The program is an untested experiment on babies and young children’s brains.

There is no scientific study that supports it – and no study into the long-term effects it may have on the children who participate in it.

Rainbow Cultural Gardens - a dangerous experiment

I wouldn’t count on it.

The program was created by Raniere – which should be an immediate red flag, given all the sexual and other allegations that have been made against him.

Also, Rainbow is allegedly about learning multiple languages but was devised by a man who can only speak one language: English. Raniere knows nothing about other languages.

It’s likely an attempt to train children to become sociopaths who never bond with their parents because there’s always a different nanny speaking a different language with them. This type of separation of children from their parents is a classic cult technique.

A parent is not supposed to speak to their child when the nanny is there unless they can speak in the language of that day? Seriously?

So, for parents on the home program, if you can’t speak Arabic or Russian or whichever language that’s being taught that day, you can’t speak to your kid all day.

You aren’t supposed to hold your kid or interfere with what the nanny is doing? I actually witnessed this when I worked for NXIVM and I was astonished by it.

NXIVM claims they run a children’s program which they describe as a “scientific innovation with hundreds of children experiencing a multicultural upbringing, many of whom speak between 7 and 13 distinct languages fluently.”

It’s total fabrication. They could not produce one kid who could speak even 7 languages.

I have spoken to parents who were bitterly upset because their children could not speak any other languages and, in one case, the child could not even speak his own language.

I spoke to one of the first kids who took part in the program and he could not speak any other language and seemed negatively affected by the experience.

On its website, Rainbow Cultural Gardens claims it is a “early child-development program which, through careful, progressive exposure to multiple languages, cultures, representational systems and aesthetics, seeks to inspire and capture the miraculous, creative, learning lives of children.”