Ramtha the One: We Are Not a Cult Like Nxivm and J. Z. Knight Must Not Be Compared to Keith Raniere

By Ramtha The One

Hey Frank.

You should hire a better, more serious investigative journalist, one who really wants to inform your audience accurately – before is too late – and you and your business end-up being sued by Mrs. Knight.

When you – lacking diligence – publish a story such as Shadow: The Parallels Between JZ Knight’s Ramtha and Keith Raniere’s Nxivm Are Startling, it shows you are desperately trying to get a wider audience.

By making a comparison to Mrs. Knight and Keith Raniere and Nxivm you show a blatant, unfortunate, lack of impartial, neutral, fact-checking research.

Unlike other cults – like many in US and all around the world – you never looked at them closely and – you have wrongly called Ramtha a cult.

Ramtha has been deeply and widely studied by foremost, prestigious academics and scholars from highly regarded institutions and universities – who published their findings in precise and detailed form.

Andt, believe me, their published work is much more authoritative than the kind of gossip notes in your unprestigious blog. Your publication cannot discredit these scientific credentialed and prestigious names.

In your article, you do not even make one footnote reference.

But, this is your journey as a publisher and, perhaps, some day, as a real journalist.

For now, I will simply recommend to you and your respectable audience to look to the Quantum Cafe Library http://www.ramtha.com and to begin your own journey about yourself and who you are/be really to allow this kind of false material as you published to be published about Ramtha on your website.

Frankly, you may need to read some books, listen to some teachings on compact discs and, perhaps, even watch some DVDs about what is really going on at Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment, and, of course, what this marvelous school is really about.

Unlike so many “cults” this school does pay its taxes, does not receive any public money from cities, state or federal governments and, does not harm, nor does any damage to the students that freely and willfully attend the events that they choose to attend.

You can start listening to this material, for FREE!

Remember, not even the Bible these days is offered for free!

“Ramtha ~ All The Power Is Within You” on #Vimeo https://t.co/CCepEwoW2ahttps://twitter.com/ADHitchin/status/1136341202561839106?s=17

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