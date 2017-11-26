Questions about Raniere’s sudden trip to Monterrey

A reader posed the following QUESTIONS and remarks:

1. Does Raniere have a passport?

There are zero reports that Keith Raniere a/k/a/ Vanguard has ever left the US, other than a trip to Fiji and India.

If Vanguard had EVER previously visited the Vancouver ESP center, or the centers in Monterrey, Mexico City, or Guadalajara Mexico, or Guatemala City, that would be well known. It is also well established that Raniere avoids all government interactions, like paying taxes, having his own name on a corporation, or even having a drivers license. It is not known if he has a passport.

A journalist will not have access to records of who has a passport. But law enforcement will have access, and could forward that information to law enforcement in other countries.

Don't it make my blue eyes brown? Keith has many followers in Mexico. As this magazine cover seems to indicate, when he goes to Mexico, just like a chameleon, he begins to transform his appearance to look just like a Mexican.

Don’t it make my blue eyes brown? This decade old Mexican magazine cover portrays Keith as a Mexican.

2. Did Raniere enter Mexico legally?

Entry to Mexico by air requires a passport, and going through Mexican customs and immigration procedures. Entry by private jet does not relax the rules. If Raniere is in Mexico, and Mexican customs and immigration have no record of his entry, he is in violation of Mexican law, and he can be prosecuted or deported.

Perhaps an investigative journalist like Carmen Aristigui could ask Mexican authorities if they have records of Raniere’s entry with a valid passport and proper passage through customs and immigration. Even without an extradition request from the US, the illegal presence in Mexico of someone associated with blackmail, slavery, starvation, and genital branding would likely result in his arrest.

Flag of Mexico

3. Why Monterrey, instead of Mexico City?

Behind these gated walls in San Pedro Garza Garcia is the ESP Monterrey Center.

The Monterrey ESP Center was the first in Mexico, and probably the first permanent one outside of Albany. It was Edgar Boone’s creation, and has become a family business. I think the Mexico City Center run by Emiliano Salinas eventually became larger. But Emiliano is trying to distance Mexico City from the DOS revelations, while Monterrey is reported to still be recruiting slaves for DOS.

One can doubt Emiliano’s sincerity, since unlike the Vancouver and Los Angeles ESP centers, he has not shut down and repudiated Raniere, and is trying to do business as usual. Perhaps Raniere is staying away as a courtesy to Emiliano, to give him a better chance of staying in business,, or having a political career. Certainly, having Emiliano as Presidente of Mexico would make Raniere’s future there more secure.

Or perhaps the media in Mexico City is more aware of Raniere’s history than the media in Monterrey, so it’s easier to stay incognito in Monterrey.

Dr. Oz says his NXIVM investigation is one of the biggest he has ever conducted.

4. Why now?

Raniere has weathered bad press and criminal prosecution since Consumer Buyline in the mid-1990s. He weathered bad press about NXIVM/Executive Success Programs since the early 2000s. He weathered the collapse of the Tacoma Center and exposure that the inner circle of NXIVM as a sex cult in 2009. He even weathered the flight of Kristen Keeffe in 2014. She knows complete details of the criminal activities of NXIVM, because she did many of them, and kept records of the rest.

The DOS revelations of blackmail, slavery, starvation, and genital branding by Frank Report in early June 2017 are more sensational than the long history of criminality (and unconscionable civil litigation harassment) of Raniere’s cult. But Raniere did not flee.

The mainstream media picked up the story, starting with the New York Times in mid-October 2017. But still Raniere did not flee.

The revelation that actress Allison Mack was recruiting women to be branded, and was branded herself, by the Murdoch tabloids (which Frank Report had from the start, but the New York Times curiously omitted) in early November may have been the final straw that started the flight preparations.

Amusingly, the Frank Report’s statement of the date of Raniere’s flight to Mexico as “earlier this week” corresponds quite well with the airing of the “Dr. Oz” show episode on NXIVM. Kudos to Dr. Oz if that is true!

Lauren Salzman is so perverted that she got branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She is so unethical she set up an elaborate lie and got other to lie to deceive her mother about the sinister Keith Raniere. Now consider: Why would Lauren have to lie to her mother about DOS, if DOS was so good? Is it because that Nancy might somewhere awake when she heard about her own daughter being abused in this cruel fashion. Could it be that Nancy's motherhood could trump her Vanguardhood? Think of this: Because of Vanguard's lies to Lauren for more than a decade, she is holding a cat, not a child. In the event Lauren avoids a long prison term, she is likely to lead a lonesome childless old age. This is not what she wanted. She wanted a child. But the prince of Liars told her he would sire her firstborn child. Could Nancy after leading her child and many others to doom, is she finally waking up? This was the purpose of Anthony Ames's letter to her.

Is Lauren Salzman running NXIVM while Keith is in Mexico?

5. Who is minding the store in Albany? And who is cutting a deal?

NXIVM “President” and ESP “Prefect” Nancy Salzman? How can Raniere treat her cancer from Mexico?

“Legatus” and financier Clare Bronfman? Or has she fled to Wakaya Fiji?

Reputed DOS leader and co-head of harem Allison Mack? Or is she non compos mentis?

Reputed co-head of harem and Raniere’s baby-mama Mariana Fernandez? Or is the happy family together in Mexico?

Reputed harem wanna-bee, and reputed true DOS leader Lauren Salzman? If she flipped, Raniere would leave at supersonic speed….

Stay tuned, and be sure to keep the popcorn stocked !

'She knows he is full of shit, but stays on for the money' says a source.