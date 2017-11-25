Guest View: Mixed Message of Barbara Bouchey cause for concern and questions?

By Black Friday Bouchey;

Barbara Bouchey admits to being an NLP practitioner and a [former] board member of NXIVM. The only people who make it to the board of NXIVM are those that are will to do NXIVM deeds for them. At the time Bouchey was on the board, all other board members were women who were also sleeping with Raniere other than Nancy Salzman.

Did Bouchey learn NLP from Nancy Salzman? Did she use here NLP skills in NXIVM to sway students into doing things that would benefit the cult? Take classes they really couldn’t afford because of the value it would give them, trust Raniere as he was the noblest, honest, ethical man in the world? Remember this is the man who lost 1.2 million dollars of her money in the commodities market and never paid her back. Now she defends him.

Many who have left have stated that the inner leadership of NXIVM was the “cult” of NXIVM, the brainwashes, the mind-benders. (NLP is one of the tools used for mind-bending) Bouchey defends NLP and makes it out to be totally harmless.

Give her a break, Bouchey went on the record defending her position while in NXIVM and her relationship personally and professionally with Raniere to boost her public persona now that Bouchey is outside of the cult?

It’s complex, and one has to question why. Has she even started the healing process needed to recover once someone as deep as Bouchey was within the cult of NXIVM was to realize how dangerous, NXIVM and Raniere really are, or is she still blinded by her love for her Master?

Is she coming to the press in defense of NXIVM and her ex-lover, Raniere, in hopes that it will stop the litigation machine she claims she has been a victim of too for so many years?

Either way, she sounds like she is traumatizing those that left NXIVM by standing up and defending the very evil she participated in and then left.

I hope Sarah Edmondson recovers from being run over by the bus Bouchey drove over her several times in the article.

Mr. Raniere told her she was his great love, she said.

Barbara Bouchey ca. 2009. Keith Raniere once told her she was his great love, she said. As reported in Vice, her feelings about him seem to be mixed.