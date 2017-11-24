Bill Black: Allison Mack is an accomplice, not a victim

By Bill Black

In the real world, Allison Mack is an accomplice in some very sick behavior. She may deny it later and play victim, but she knows what she is doing is evil. But she places her needs first. And her need is: Keith Raniere. You can see that from watching the videos of her crying as Raniere blathers on about inconsequential garbage. It is her infatuation for Raniere that she selfishly puts above all else.

Mack’s motives are the same as some lowlife who abuses her family by constantly harassing them for handouts and steals from them just to support the bum she is infatuated with. Mack uses people, lies to them, leads them into abuse, just to keep Raniere happy, because that keeps her happy.

Her fans and loved ones may try to write her behavior off as if she is a helpless victim controlled by Raniere but that is not true. She allowed herself to put serving him first. No one matters to her but him and herself and the endorphin release she gets when he approves of her servitude.

Allison Mack jogging in Knox Woods post DOS.

Allison Mack jogs for Keith Raniere.

Allison abandoned her TV acting career for something more profound. She follows her Vanguard.

Allison abandoned her TV acting career for Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack during a performance with Simply Human at V Week.

Allison Mack

Allison Mack before Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack.