Guest View: Pussy Boy Emi runs away from his master

Guest View: By Liar Liar, Pants on Fire

Emiliano [l] interviews his cult master Keith Raniere a/k/a Vanguard.

Emi with his worshipful Vanguard lapping up leafs of word salad that drop from the lips of His Greatness.

Oh Emi [Emiliano Salinas] is running from his Master [Keith Raniere] like the pussy boy he is. His wife must have him by the short hairs.

He is also lying to the Mexican People. NXIVM does not have “licensee”. Nor can they keep the Grand Master [Raniere] from teaching his own work. He owns it and he licenses it to NXIVM.

Ask any Center owner from the past. Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, Barbara Bouchey or Susan Dones, they all were contractors. The entire payments for all courses went to Albany first and then commission were paid to everyone the following month after NXIVM took their cut.

If in good standing, people would flock from all over Mexico to hear their Vanguard speak. Now that he’s been in the press as a bad boy doing horrible things to young girls and women, Emi, the pussy, has to distance himself while his Master is in town.

It’s bad to saddle up to the creepy one now. Emi never thought his Vanguard would be in Mexico. If you want to be the next President like his papa was, you got to keep it clean now. His daddy most likely gave him a verbal whipping and told him, “What the hell you thinking boy, I spent all this money putting you through Harvard and your hang out with the pervert”.

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

Emi and sister Cecilia salute Vanguard.

Is Emi distancing himself from Alex is the next question? Will Alex meet with his Vanguard while he’s in Mexico?

The biggest lie Emi said is Keith periodically visits Mexico

Keith has never been to Mexico while NXIVM has been around. He’s on the run and he’s got millions. Any kidnappers out there listening, he’s got millions stashed away.