Guest View: What kind of leader abandons his followers when trouble comes?





Open letter to Keith Raniere.





Guest View by

Maryanne Wright

London, UK





Hey Keith, are you openly conceding by fleeing? For what kind of a leader/god abandons his followers/devotees at a time of adversity?





You said you came here to make the world a better place and all your efforts have been to help and uplift your followers. Then what are you running away from? If you truly believe in what you taught, why don’t you stay behind and fight for what’s right (in your opinion)?





By fleeing, you are confirming that you never believed in what you taught. Everything you did was just a game, to extract benefits, be it money, or power, or sex or something else.





Not just that you didn’t believe in it, you also never took pride in your creation. For what proud self-respecting creator will escape when his creation is being destroyed? If you had pride in yourself and your creations, you would fight until your last breath to save your ingenious teachings and wisdom. But you laughed at them yourself. You are afraid that people can now see through your fakery and are now laughing at you. You fled to hide in shame.





When you tortured all those who defected by abusing the legal system, none of them fled. They all fought and most of them won. They had self respect and truth on their side. But when you suspect that you may be a target of the legal system, you don’t exhibit the courage that many of these women had. This is because you know that you have erred. You know that sooner or later karma will catch up to you. A sinner is always a coward, so I’m not surprised by your lack of courage.





You were right when you said to your followers, ‘We will all go down in history’. You sure will, not just the way you meant it. But, hey after all you know is that you are a demon. You said so yourself at VWeek 2016.





Good luck to you to go down in history as the worst demon ever in modern era.





The yellow sash, one with three stripes -- only a few classes away from the orange sash and the yellow sash with no stripe -- the shadow coach.