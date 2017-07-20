“What if in the next moment your behavior would affect all of humanity forever more. How would you behave? Think about it.”– Keith Raniere

Always watch Keith Raniere's hands.

Always watch Keith Raniere’s hands.

“Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.” – Keith Raniere

“To TRY is the most noble act as a human. Even if you won’t succed. IT is in our human nature to keep trying…” – Keith Raniere.

Ideal body weight.

A white-hot iron branding tool is used to brand the initials of Keith Raniere on DOS women’s pubic region.

“Accommodation is fighting where people are spared suffering as a device to uphold bad over good” – Keith Raniere

Those hands!

How singularly innocent he looks.

“There are good souls and great souls. A good soul is a well-intentioned person. A great soul is someone who has so much vision and passion they do things that uphold principles well beyond their apparent self interest: They demonstrate character.” -Keith Raniere

Teenage branding is next?th Rhiannon was part of his harem when she was 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. He was 30. 'Look deeply into my eyes,' Keith Raniere says. "I will help you solve your problems."

Don't forget to watch the hands.... Whenever he talks to you -- keep an eye on those hands....

Don’t forget to watch the hands…. Whenever he talks to you — keep an eye on those hands….