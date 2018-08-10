Pre-Raniere arrest: The journalists who took on NXIVM and their top stories

By Frank Parlato

Here is my list of NXIVM’s Greatest Hits – in the press – up to the New York Times story of Oct 17, 2017.

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Back in 2003, Dennis Yusco got the ball rolling in the Albany Times Union – or rather Keith Raniere got the ball rolling – by suing Rick Ross. He didn’t want Ross to call NXIVM a cult and that was news. Ultimately, Raniere got the whole world to call NXIVM a cult.

World’s smartest man.

Albany Times Union

By Dennis Yusko

August 8, 2003

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Keith Raniere’s effort to get good press by cooperating with the press resulted in a story 100 percent the opposite of what he expected. He liked to blame Edgar Bronfman Sr. — but he really should have blamed himself. His lawsuit against Toni Natalie resulted in public records which led Michael Freedman to contact her – and did she ever hijack the story.

He is the world’s smartest man, true, but he did not see this one coming.

Forbes

Michael Feedman

Oct 13, 2003

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Dennis Yusco sent chills throughout NXIVM – and a lot of readers – when he reported on Kristin Snyder’s disappearance.

Once a dynamic overachiever, a woman’s world deteriorated after she took classes offered by a Halfmoon-based group.

Times Union/February 1, 2004

By Dennis Yusko

Kristin Snyder

Kristin Snyder disappeared after telling people she was pregnant with Keith’s baby.

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Yusco was the original beat reporter on NXIVM and when the world smartest man sued Joe O’Hara and O’Hara fought back, Yusco wrote about it.

Company attorney denies allegations; neighbors concerned about home

Albany Times-Union/November 3, 2005

By Dennis Yusko

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Woman claims stressful, probing conditions used at leadership seminar in Colonie

Albany Times-Union/August 6, 2006

By Dennis Yusko

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A serious change in atmospherics occurred when Chet Hardin from the weekly Albany Metroland joined Yusco in writing about NXIVM. Hardin wrote one of the most famously damning stories. It was so sound and potent and so often quoted that it became [along with the Forbes story] the most seminal and pivotal story ever written about NXIVM for years.

It caused great stress in NXIVM too. Chet – like Dennis – was to write many more stories about NXIVM. And the field for recruitment in hometown Albany became almost nil.

To some, it is a useful training program; to others, a cult. Either way, NXIVM and founder Keith Raniere remain embroiled in controversy

Metroland, New York/August 10, 2006

By Chet Hardin

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Next to join the small group of reporters covering NXIVM was Jeane Macintosh of the New York Post – her short, pithy and snarky projectile missiles gave greater awareness to NXIVM beyond the Albany area – and in her inimitable style, she provoked a degree of ridicule and caution concerning the cult founded by the world’s smartest fellow.

New York Post/October 1, 2007

By Jeane Macintosh

New York Post/October 1, 2007

By Charles Hurt and Jeane Macintosh

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The world’s smartest man decided that bringing the Dalai Lama in to endorse him might undo the bad press he was getting. It got him a ton of bad press and, ultimately, totally backfired.

Albany Times-Union/April 6, 2009

By Brian Etkin

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Another seminal story was Chet Hardin’s expose that revealed how NXIVM and Raniere loved to sue.

Metroland, New York/December 18, 2009

By Chet Hardin

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Jeane Macintosh reported on the vast amount of money blown by Clare and Sara Bronfman. How did she find out? Because the world’s smartest man sued Barbara Bouchey and it came out in discovery.

The New York Post/March 26, 2010

By Emily Smith and Jeane MacIntosh

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Enter James Odato – and his chilling report on a child at NXIVM – who was the baby? The world’s smartest and most ethical man was claiming he was an orphan whose mother died giving him birth and his father was unknown. In reality, Raniere was the father and the mother was one of his harem members.

Albany Times-Union/July 25, 2010

By James M. Odato

Albany Times-Union/August 3, 2010

By James M. Odato

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A rare mainstream magazine story – at the time – The New York Observer wrote a satirical and damning piece about two fools.

The New York Observer/August 10, 2010

By Maureen Tkacik

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John Tighe

John Tighe — an innocent man ? A life destroyed by NXIVM?

At this juncture, I think it is important to mention another man – not a true journalist but a crusader – a rough and ready man – who contributed mightily to the written word that helped take down NXIVM. John Tighe started writing about NXIVM on his Saratoga In Decline blog back around 2010 and he continued it until 2013 when he was arrested by NXIVM.

His story is reserved for another day. He is presently in federal prison. Raniere put him there. Whether the charges against him are true or not, I cannot say but I rather suspect that Raniere planted the criminal evidence on Tighe’s computer that led to his incarceration.

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Odato continued to pound away – taking over where Yusco left off – the local daily covering the curious doings of their hometown sicko group.

The Albany Times-Union/September 7, 2010

By James M. Odato

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Macleans Magazine of Canada found the two Bronfman fools worthy of a feature story. Once again, they found out about the loss of $100 million from the lawsuits Raniere initiated to attack and pound his enemies into bankruptcy and oblivion.

A bizarre guru, menacing detectives, a mess of lawsuits: a tale of two heiresses of the legendary Bronfman dynasty

Macleans Magazine, Canada/September 9, 2010

By Nicholas Kohler

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Then, in one of the most explosive pieces ever – Macintosh revealed the Susan Dones taped interview with Barbara Bouchey and the world’s smartest monster – wherein he claims he had people killed,

The New York Post/October 22, 2010

By Jeane MacIntosh

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Then, comes one of the most fiery and best read pieces on those two gullible stooges, Clare and Sara. Suzanna Andrews’ story was a terrible blow to NXIVM – and they responded by using perjury to sue her and a bunch of other people – which is another story for another day. But that backfired too.

Bronfman Branding? Seagram heiresses Sara [l] and Clare Bronfman are funding Keith Raniere's pubic branding of slaves. Critics are calling it 'Female Pubic Mutilation." But Bronfman branding is designed for an 'ethical' cause, supporters say. This photo was taken in 2009 when the two sisters donated a substantial sum to the Dalai Lama for him to appear and endorse Mr. Raniere. The Dalai Lama did not endorse Mr. Raniere but instead asked the press to investigate Mr. Raniere and report the truth and he urged Mr. Raniere to be transparent. Mr. Raniere then devised a secret DOS group, with the aid of the Bronfman sisters.

To family friends, Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman are victims of a frightening, secretive “cult” called nxivm, which has swallowed as much as $150 million of their fortune. But the organization’s leader, Keith Raniere, seems also to have tapped into a complex emotional rift between the sisters and their father, billionaire philanthropist Edgar Bronfman Sr. The author investigates the accusations that are now flying-blackmail, perjury, forgery-in a many-sided legal war.

Vanity Fair/November 2010

By Suzanna Andrews

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Meantime, Odato continued to draw from the well of lawsuits that NXIVM had initiated against its enemeies. The world’s smartest man kept suing and the media kept reporting on the amazing things that were revealed in those lawsuits.

The Albany Times-Union/November 22, 2010

By James M. Odato

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Macintosh did the same – drawing from the well of lawsuits – particularly the suits against Bouchey. Though these article pointed out clear evidence of illegal activities, somehow in the Northern District nothing happened.

The New York Post/January 31, 2011

By Jeane MacIntosh

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Odato again – with a gripping story about Barbara Bouchey…and the abuse she took at the hands of – you guessed it- the World’s Smartest Man.

Buried under deluge of lawsuits, woman begins to reveal her life inside secretive group

The Albany Times-Union/July 29, 2011

By James M. Odato

Barbara Bouchey was acquitted of computer trespassing.

Keith Raniere attacked his former lover Barbara Bouchey as is the wont of the world’s most ethical man.

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Then, in what could be described as the most amazing, revealing and shocking stories ever written about NXIVM, Odato came out with his award winning Secrets of NXIVM series. Everyone thought this would kill NXIVM. It didn’t..

Some experts say Keith Raniere, the guru behind an unusual training business, is really a cult leader

Albany Times-Union/February 12, 2012

By James M. Odato and Jennifer Gish

Raniere disciples have history of tax liens

Albany Times-Union/February 17, 2012

By James M. Odato

Experts say Keith Raniere’s business model warrants an inquiry by authorities

Albany Times-Union/February 17, 2012

By James M. Odato

Of all the shocking stories in the series, “In Raniere’s Shadows” was the most astounding. Here, his pedophilia was revealed for the first time in the press. But people like Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Emiliano Salinas and other members of NXIVM’s High Rank stayed on, assuring the people they lured in that everything was fine – it was all lies in the media.

Rhiannon was 12 years old when Keith Raniere began tutoring her.

Raniere raped this 12-year old. But the news report about it did not affect his followers much because they did not believe it. Why? Because Keith and Nancy told them it was not true. And even if they did believe a little, they knew that he must have raped her ethically.

Women recall manipulation, underage encounters

Albany Times-Union/February 19, 2012

By James M. Odato and Jennifer Gish

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Odato again went to the lawsuits to warn the public about how Raniere would sue the daylights out of you – with Bronfman money.

Criticize Keith Raniere or tell the public NXIVM’s secrets and you’ll be sued, several subjects say

Albany Times-Union/Updated March 13, 2012

By James M. Odato and Jennifer Gish

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Then another seminal event happened. Kristin Keeffe left Raniere and took their child with her. She was talking too – and she knew plenty. Enough to sink Raniere. Did this attract the attention of local law enforcement officals. Nope! Were they bought off or scared off? Time will tell…

Emails purportedly sent by former legal liaison contain allegations of criminal acts by leader

The Albany Times-Union/May 10, 2014

By James M. Odato

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Instead, law enforcement was interested in going after whistle blowers. With Bronfman money and top attorneys – the criminals succeeded in getting the whistle blowers indicted. Brendan Lyons took over where Odato left off. Odato left his job at the Times Union amid the turmoil of the lawsuit against him by NXIVM.

Details of inquiry into computer hacking case revealed through records filed in court recently

Albany Times-Union/October 10, 2015

By Brendan J. Lyons

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Even open and notorious crimes were not investigated if the Raniere/Bronfman crime syndicate was behind them. Instead, local law enforcement went after whistleblowers for minor alleged transgressions. Her,e Lyons reports on allegations of a serious crime by Bronfman. Nothing happened of course. The irony is stunning: Bouchey is charged criminally for a single entry on the social media section of NXIVM’s website – having been given the password of a member — but the Bronfmans are caught spying on federal judges and nothing is done about it.

Ex-confidant of founder says group scanned fiscal records of six federal judges, Schumer and others

The Albany Times-Union/September 20, 2015

By Brendan J. Lyons

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This was a crime that the Northern District ignored – – that Clare hacked her father’s emails. Happily, it was a crime charged against Clare in the Eastern District – which proves that not all DOJ offices are created equal.

Clinton, world leaders

Former member alleges computer spying, plot to imprison foes

The Albany Times-Union/October 19, 2015

By Brendan J. Lyons

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After the world’s smartest man told the world’s dumbest heiress to go to the grand jury in the Western District and perjure herself to get me indicted, The Niagara Falls Reporter – which is owned by me – started publishing a series on the various crimes of the Bronfman-Raniere crfime syndicate.

Later, the EDNY charged Bronfman-Raniere with some [not all] of those crimes. My stories were blueprints of what the RICO case is now all about. In my hometown, instead of the Western District going after Bronfman-Raniere, they went after me – and I was indicted.

By Frank Parlato.

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I also started a series in my publication Artvoice.

I was indicted the following day for bogus crimes – after reporting these actual crimes of Bronfman -Raniere.

KEITH RANIERE: PART 1

by Frank Parlato Nov. 19 2015

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I then started the Frank Report and wrote some 1,800 stories on Raniere and became a resource for NXIVM defectors to tell their stories.

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Brock Wilbur had a hit with this story exposing a branch of the cult. Well written and widely read.

Paste/May 30, 2017

By Brock Wilbur

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In late May of 2018, I got the break I needed to truly expose NXIVM when Catherine Oxenberg called to tall me her daughter had been branded. I confirmed the story with other members and published the most shocking story for NXIVM members ever – causing a hundred or more members to quit on the spot.

Within 13 days, I wrote 12 stories in the series – and we were off to the races. I wrote more than 1,800 stories altogether pounding away daily and helping those who came to me escape.





The cult was cratering and by V-Week [late August 2017], more than 300 people had defected.

Jun 5, 2017 – This is the first story to appear on the blackmail and branding scheme known as DOS





I followed up with

June 8, 2017 – A necklace, belly chain or ankle bracelet is worn by DOS members as a symbolic but secret display of being under the collar of their masters, …





Branding is slipped on like a noose and by surprise.

June 9, 2017. By Frank Parlato.

Practice makes perfect DOS …

Jun 14, 2017 – By Frank Parlato

June 18, 2017





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By the end of June 2017, Barry Meier of the New York Times contacted me – [and Catherine and others] and by October, his world famous story appeared in the Times – and the rest is history…. The Eastern District became interested and arrests followed.

The New York Times/October 17, 2017

By Barry Meier

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It took years of reporting and follow-up to get this done. It was a case of the power of the pen being mightier the world’s smartest moron.

But consider – if the earlier stories did not prompt action – and it took the NY Times story to wake up law enforcement – how many lives were saved by the press over the years? How many people might have joined this cult of horrors – but used Google instead and got an eye opener – from Odato or Hardin or Macintosh etc.?

I know this is true, for literally hundreds have called or emailed me – prospective NXIVM members – to verify what I had written was true – and I told them – and these people ran away from NXIVM – as fast as they could.

Yeah, I interfered with his business – of ruining people’s lives.

But then again, that’s what he planned for me – to ruin my life – and he almost succeeded.

He just wasn’t quite smart enough…