Onyu answers questions of readers

Pea Onyu answers questions and rebuts comments posed by various readers. I have not edited a single word of Onyu’s responses.

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By Pea Onyu

Mr. Parlato let me answer the remarks of your ill-informed readers [like writer- like readers]. I hope you will have at least the minimal dignity [of which you possess little] to publish my reply unedited. I know why you publish my remarks – not to advance the truth but to make sport of Keith Raniere – and bring my serious comments up for ridicule by your classless readers. So sad.

Still I must use your forum to reach the followers of Vanguard for they read your site. So in the interest of fairness which you falsely represent your self to be I want you to allow me to give the truth to rebut your endless lies. Unless your afraid to do so.

Your clown Larry Shea asks:

Ms. Onyou, do you actually support the following admission that was made by your Vanguard: “I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs and because of their beliefs and because of the things that I’ve said and I’m mindful of that.”…

I would really appreciate a sincere reply from you, Ms. Onyou.

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I am familiar with the video and the despicable women who filmed it. It was not a secret video. Keith knew he was being filmed. It was at Nancy’s house and Keith was talking about how life is precious and how it was the great trust given him when he accepted the role of world teacher. He did not mean he was killing anybody. He was saying people died for his noble cause. People die in life. Isn’t it better to die following Keith Raniere than for foolish reasons. I’d rather die following Keith than from smoking cigarettes – something Keith told me to quit.

No Mr. Shea; Keith did not murder anyone. How many died following Gandhi? How many martyrs for Christ. I do not need to elaborate: All great causes have casualties. Great leaders -such as Keith feel it deeply. That is all he was trying to say – and show his deep compassion.

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The next is from ass clown Shadow State

…. Assuming Pea gets out of prison before Vanguard, maybe she can schedule some conjugal visits.

And Pea, be sure not to shave down there when you visit.

Vanguard prefers a jungle down there.

And be sure not to eat any garlic.

Silly Shadow State is referring to Keith’s dictum not to shave pubic hair – well isn’t it obvious it grows for a reason? Keith understands that natural pheromones are stronger with pubic hair covering the pubis mound. As for eating garlic – perhaps Shadow State enjoys cunnilingus with garlic tinged odour. The reality is Keith did not practice cunnilingus with a perverse intention but to heal us of our disintegrations. It works. Garlic is a very earthy vegetable and does not aid in deep spiritual reflections. it makes one aggressive and earthy. The bad odour is just an outward sign of the havoc it wreaks on the spiritual side of the woman. Women should not eat garlic.

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Heinrich Joey

PeaOnYou as being “India.”

PeaOnYou, you are a real female NXIVM member? You are still supporting the cause?

I am not the bedeviled India – the thief who has gotten everything from Vanguard and betrayed him. No I am ashamed of her and I realize she is not coming back – the wicked woman. She chose a man over heaven and truth. Her demon mother and selfish grandmother would rather she have a disgustingly earthy relationship with a mediocre man than be with the world’s most elevated thinker. Who would have thought she could be this selfish?

As for being a member – I am more than a member as you call it. I made the Vow – the lifelong commitment to my eternal husband. I am his forever. Yes, I call myself his slave but I am also his wife and I am eternally committed to him. Judas Oxenberg also made the same commitment – but she is a ruthless liar and betrayer. I stand with Vanguard and his brand proves it.

When I testify in court I will – along with the others – prove this was all voluntary.

There will be no failure. Vanguard will be acquitted and DOS will be bigger than ever – and the women of the world will unite as one and be the bethrothed of Vanguard. There are no other men in the world other than Vanguard – all the so called men are really females. And all the women of the world for all time will be his.