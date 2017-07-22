Part 3: Blueprint of alleged crimes of Bronfman-Raniere organization revised! ____________________________________________BUSQUE A CONTINUACIÓN UNA TRADUCCIÓN AL ESPAÑOL DE ESTE ARTÍCULO

Frank Report will be continuously updating its blueprint of alleged crimes by the Bronfman-Raniere corrupt organization. Our new additions in any given post will be in red.

Please check in periodically to see how Frank Report, with the help of its readers, lays out the various criminal charges that could be brought against the Bronfman-Raniere corrupt organization.

FINANCIAL ISSUES

Unpaid taxes

Unreported income

Nancy Salzman’s “Annual Clothing Allowance” – which allegedly was/is between $30,000-$40,000 of unreported income per year.

Unreported payments to staff

Use of “shell companies” and bank accounts in names of shills to hide income and payments

Failure to issue W-2 statements to employees

Failure to issue 1099 statements to independent contractors

Mischaracterization of income as loans

Reimbursing staff for directed “political donations”

Bringing undeclared cash into and out of the country

Kickbacks from nannies working in Rainbow Cultural Garden in NYC, Clifton Park, Los Angeles, and Miami

Hiring Juval Aviv and his company, Interfor, Inc. to illegally obtain bank records and other personal information regarding Rick Ross and others

Illegally installing spyware on others’ computers (Clare Bronfman personally did this to her father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., a fact which is documented by witnesses and electronic records)

FOREIGN ACTIVITIES

Smuggling of unregistered foreigners into the country

Hiding foreigners whose visas have expired

Providing false documentation to assist foreigners in obtaining visas

Illegal immigration, missing criminal background checks

Retaining a Canada-based company, Canaprobe, to illegally obtain bank and other personal records of judges presiding over NXIVM-related cases: Judges Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, MacAvoy, Littlefield, and others

Pamela A. Nichols

Did this lawyer aid and abet a criminal conspiracy? Pam Nichols is alleged by sources to have participated in an suspected illegal scheme to aid her well- paying client, Clare Bronfman, get private information on federal judges. If this is NOT true, then it may be time for Ms. Nichols to say so. Perhaps her firm might wish to contact this writer – 716-990-5740 or email frankparlato@gmail.com and make a statement that would explain their position without violating client confidentiality.

Canaprobe also illegally obtained personal information on US Patent Office officials who denied Raniere’s patent application regarding Rational Inquiry – and on U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, litigant Rick Ross, attorney Peter Skolnick, Times Union reporter James Odato, Times Union publisher George Hearst, Times Union editor Rex Smith, Forbes Magazine owner Steve Forbes, and Miss Bronfman’s father, Edgar Bronfman Sr. According to sources, the Canaprobe conspiracy included the active involvement of Pam Nichols, the Managing Partner of the O’Connell & Aronowitz law firm that has carried out many of Mr. Raniere’s requests for legal actions against his “enemies”. Ms. Nichols, a member of the New York State bar, allegedly traveled to Canada on several occasions to retrieve personal information that Mr. Raniere and Miss Bronfman sought to obtain against Federal judges and others.

Clare Bronfman was kept abreast of all information obtained. And she reviewed – and provided the funds to pay – every invoice that was submitted by Interfor and Canaprobe.

Coercing foreign nationals to do unpaid work.

Imprisoning foreign nationals

Mexican Plot: Mr. Raniere, aided and abetted by Emiliano Salinas, allegedly concocted a plot to lure Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Kim Woolhouse, to Mexico where they would be falsely accused and imprisoned.

The plan allegedly employed a Mexican journalist to invite the women to Mexico to be interviewed as part of an “anti-cult conference”. Had the women accepted the invitation, they would be arrested on trumped up Mexican criminal charges and imprisoned. Mr. Salinas, a disciple of Mr. Raniere, is the son of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas. There is hard evidence that this is fact not fantasy!

BLACKMAIL & UNDUE INFLUENCE

Utilizing various torture-like techniques to break-down individuals

Pubic branding under duress

DOS, a secret, likely criminal organization, employs blackmail and hot-iron branding of women on their pubic region.

Sex crimes of various types

PERJURY & FALSIFICATION OF EVIDENCE

Filing of false affidavits

Creation of false “evidence”

Perjury by Clare Bronfman, Steve Ose and Ben Meyers regarding location of NXIVM servers and of date of discovery of alleged hacking.

Obstruction of justice, lying and encouraging witnesses to lie to New York State investigators in the child molestation investigation of a certain man who resides in Clifton Park. The man is a student of Mr. Raniere and the son of one of his longtime female inner circle women. He is alleged to have committed sex crimes against children of other students. Mr. Raniere, who believes age of consent laws are wrong, is alleged to have orchestrated a scheme for the parents of the abused child[ren] to deny molestation to investigators.

"Nothing is impossible"- Keith Raniere.

Is the jig up for Keith Raniere? Or will he escape prosecution?

If their actions were proper or if the allegations that have been publicly made are untrue about this law firm having participated knowingly in illegal activities, it is time to make an assurance of it. It will all come out soon enough.

If their actions were proper or if the allegations that have been publicly made are untrue about this law firm having knowingly participated in illegal activities, it is time to make an assurance of it. It will all come out soon enough.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Parte 3: Plan de presuntos delitos de organización Bronfman Raniere revisado!

Frank Report continuamente actualizando su plan de presuntos delitos por la organización corrupta de Raniere Bronfman. Nuestras nuevas incorporaciones en cualquier puesto determinado será en rojo.

Por favor consultar periódicamente para ver cómo informe de Frank, con la ayuda de sus lectores, pone hacia fuera los varios cargos criminales que podrían presentarse contra la organización corrupta de Raniere Bronfman.

CUESTIONES FINANCIERAS

Sin pagar impuestos

Ingresos no declarados

“Anual ropa permiso” de Nancy Salzman-que supuestamente fue/es entre $30.000-$40.000 de no denunciado ingresos por año.

Pagos al personal

Uso de “empresas fantasmas” y cuentas bancarias en los nombres de cómplices de ocultar ingresos y pagos

No emitir declaraciones W-2 a empleados

Falta de declaraciones número 1099 a contratistas independientes

Mala caracteriz¿Este abogado ayuda y instigar una conspiración criminal? Pam Nichols supuestamente por fuentes que participaron en un esquema ilegal sospechoso le ayuda bien-pagar cliente, Clare Bronfman, obtener información privada de los jueces federales. Si esto no es cierto, entonces puede ser tiempo para la Sra. Nichols decirlo. Tal vez su empresa tal vez desee póngase en contacto con este escritor – 716-990-5740 o por correo electrónico frankparlato@gmail.com y hacer una declaración que explicaría su posición sin violar la confidencialidad del clienteación de ingresos como préstamos

Reembolso personal dirigido “donaciones políticas”

Traer dinero no declarado en y fuera del país

Sobornos de niñeras en arco iris Cultural jardín en NYC, Clifton Park, Los Angeles y Miami

Contratación de Juval Aviv y su compañía, Interfor, Inc. para obtener ilegalmente registros bancarios y otra información personal acerca de Rick Ross y otros

Ilegalmente a instalar spyware en otros equipos (Clare Bronfman personalmente lo hizo a su padre, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., un hecho que está documentado por testigos y registros electrónicos)

ACTIVIDADES EXTRANJERAS

Contrabando de extranjeros no registrados en el país

Ocultar a los extranjeros cuyas visas han expirado

Proporcionando documentación falsa para ayudar a los extranjeros en la obtención de visas

Inmigración ilegal, falta de antecedentes penales

Inmigración ilegal, falta de antecedentes penales

Conservar una compañía basada en Canadá, Canaprobe, a ilegalmente obtener Banco y otros documentos personales de jueces presidir casos relacionados con NXIVM: jueces Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, Malfoy, Littlefield y otros

Canaprobe obtenido ilegalmente información personal a los funcionarios de la oficina de patentes nos que negaron la solicitud de patente de Raniere sobre investigación racional – y el senador Chuck Schumer, litigante Rick Ross, abogado Peter Skolnick, Times Union reportero James Odato, editor de Times Union George Hearst, editor de Times Union Rex Smith, propietario de la revista Forbes Steve Forbes y el padre de Miss Bronfman, Edgar Bronfman Sr. Según las fuentes, la conspiración de Canaprobe incluye la participación activa de Pam Nichols, el socio director del bufete O’Connell & Aronowitz que ha llevado a cabo muchas de las peticiones del Sr. Raniere para acciones legales contra sus “enemigos”. La Sra. Nichols, miembro de la barra de estado de Nueva York, supuestamente viajó a Canadá en varias ocasiones para recuperar la información personal que el Sr. Raniere y Miss Bronfman procuró obtener contra jueces federales y otros.

Clare Bronfman fue mantenido al corriente de toda la información obtenida. Y revisados – y proporcionó los fondos para pagar – cada factura que fue presentada por Interfor y Canaprobe.

Pamela A. Nichols

¿Este abogado ayuda y instigar una conspiración criminal? Pam Nichols supuestamente por fuentes que participaron en un esquema ilegal sospechoso le ayuda bien-pagar cliente, Clare Bronfman, obtener información privada de los jueces federales. Si esto no es cierto, entonces puede ser tiempo para la Sra. Nichols decirlo. Tal vez su empresa tal vez desee póngase en contacto con este escritor – 716-990-5740 o por correo electrónico frankparlato@gmail.com y hacer una declaración que explicaría su posición sin violar la confidencialidad del cliente.

Coaccionar a ciudadanos extranjeros para realizar el trabajo no remunerado.

Encarcelar a los extranjeros

Trama mexicana: Sr. Raniere, ayudado y alentado por Emiliano Salinas, supuestamente ideado una trama para engañar Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones y Kim Woolhouse, a México donde se ser falsamente acusados y encarcelados.

El plan supuestamente empleado una periodista en México para invitar a las mujeres a México a ser entrevistada como parte de una “Conferencia de antisectas”. Las mujeres aceptó la invitación, les detendrían en mexicanos cargos penales falsos y encarcelado. Sr. Salinas, un discípulo del Sr. Raniere, es el hijo del ex Presidente de México, Carlos Salinas. Hay evidencia que esto está hecho no fantasía!

CHANTAJE Y LA INFLUENCIA INDEBIDA

Utilizando diversas técnicas de tortura-como a los individuos de la avería

Púbico marca bajo coacción

DOS, un secreto, organización criminal probable, emplea a chantaje y la plancha caliente marca de las mujeres en su región púbica.

Crímenes sexuales de varios tipos

PERJURIO Y FALSIFICATION DE PRUEBAS

Presentación de declaraciones juradas falsas

Creación de falsas “pruebas”

Perjurio por Clare Bronfman, Steve Ose y Ben Meyers sobre ubicación de servidores NXIVM y fecha del descubrimiento de la supuesta piratería.

Obstrucción de la justicia, mentira y alentando a los testigos a mentir a los investigadores del estado de Nueva York en la investigación de abuso sexual de niño de un hombre que reside en el parque de Clifton. El hombre es un estudiante de Sr. Raniere y el hijo de una de las mujeres de su círculo íntimo femenino desde hace mucho tiempo. Él alega haber cometido delitos sexuales contra los niños de otros estudiantes. Sr. Raniere, quien considera la edad del consentimiento leyes están equivocadas, es acusado de haber orquestado un esquema para los padres del niño abusado [ren] para negar el abuso sexual a los investigadores.

"Nothing is impossible"- Keith Raniere.

¿Es la plantilla por Keith Raniere? ¿O será él escapar del procesamiento?

If their actions were proper or if the allegations that have been publicly made are untrue about this law firm having participated knowingly in illegal activities, it is time to make an assurance of it. It will all come out soon enough.

Si sus acciones eran adecuadas o si las acusaciones que se hicieron públicamente son falsas sobre este despacho haber participado a sabiendas en las actividades ilegales, es hora de hacer un seguro de. Todo saldrá muy pronto.