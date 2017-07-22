Part 2: Blueprint for Law Enforcement on Raniere: Canaprobe sweeps and Mexican plot to lure women for prison ______________________________________________Ver abajo para la traducción en Español

It has been said that Keith Raniere exerts some kind of psychological control over Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Kathy Russell, Marianna Fernandez, Loreta Garza, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Steve Ose, Ben Meyers and others.

There are some who say that, with the death of Pamela Cafritz, a longtime inner circle member of Mr. Raniere’s group, that Mr, Raniere has spun out of control.

DOS may be the fruition of the lack of restraint.

DOS is a secret, quite likely criminal organization that employs blackmail and hot-iron branding of women on their pubic region.

Seemingly crazy plots, theories, conspiracies, and strategies to imprison women are not new to Keith Raniere, according to sources.

It is quite possible that Keith Raniere is insane and needs treatment.

Anyone who studies Mr. Raniere’s conduct will conclude that he has had a detrimental effect on a number of people who lived in close relationship to him.

Two areas of likely criminality lie in Mexico and Canada.

A few years ago, Mr. Raniere allegedly concocted a plot to lure his ex-girlfriends, Toni Natalie and Barbara Bouchey, and two former employees of his organization NXIVM/ESP, Susan Dones, and Kim Woolhouse, to Mexico.

He was aided and abetted by Emiliano Salinas, the son of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas.

The plan allegedly employed a Mexican journalist to invite the women to Mexico to be interviewed as part of an “anti-cult conference”.

Had the women accepted the invitation – which they did not – Mr. Raniere intended that they would be arrested on some sort of Mexican criminal charges and imprisoned.

In future posts, Frank Report will lay out the investigatory steps necessary to determine whether this Mexican plot to falsely imprison Mr. Raniere’s “enemies” in Mexico is fact of fiction.

If it is fact, it is a crime.

A second likely illegal activity is Clare Bronfman’s hiring of the Canadian private investigation company Canaprobe Inc.

An invoice to Clare Bronfman from Canaprobe stating “Rick Ross bank sweep” (among other line items) is part of the discovery in the Ross litigation.

It is alleged that Miss Bronfman was directed by Mr. Raniere to obtain financial records as “collateral” or “leverage” against potential anti-NXIVM individuals.

This included getting records for judges in NXIVM-related cases: Judges Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, MacAvoy, Littlefield, and others.

It included US Patent Office officials who denied the NXIVM patent for Rational Inquiry.

It also included US Senator Chuck Schumer, litigant Rick Ross, attorney Peter Skolnick, Times Union reporter James Odato, Times Union publisher George Hearst, Times Union editor Rex Smith, Forbes Magazine owner, Steve Forbes, and Miss Bronfman’s own father, Edgar Bronfman Sr.

According to sources, the Canaprobe conspiracy also included the active involvement of at least one member of NXIVM’s legal team. That would be Pam Nichols, the Managing Partner of the O’Connell & Aronowitz law firm that carried out many of Raniere’s requests for actions against his “enemies”.

It is well known that Mr. Raniere told Miss Bronfman that the bad press that befell Mr. Raniere was a result of her actions in not upholding him properly and, thus, turning her father against him. It was Miss Bronfman’s “ethical breach” that created the entire cycle of bad media and internet reports – and the results also indicated that Miss Bronfman’s work on his behalf – and her resources – can heal this breach and save her soul and the noble teachings of humanity.

It was then not surprising for those who know Miss Bronfman that she readily consented to spying on her father and others.

According to sources, Mr. Raniere personally oversaw the Canaprobe investigation. Invoices were sent to Miss Bronfman at her business office run by Michele Tarzia – and Miss Bronfman’s money paid the invoices for Canaprobe. Can you spell “aiding and abetting”, Clare?

Mr. Raniere’s name is on no agreements or checks.

Clare Bronfman was kept abreast of all information obtained.

Pam Nichols, a member of the New York State bar, traveled to Canada on several occasions to retrieve the personal information that Raniere and Clare Bronfman had sought to obtain on Federal judges. And she’s still the Managing Partner of the O’Connell & Aronowitz law firm.





BTW Pam, that picture is at least 15 years old and 20 # ago. Just sayin’…

Mr. Raniere conducted his work via cell phone and text at 518-810-7890, and at Keithraniere@yahoo.com. The phone was not billed in his name.

Anybody in law enforcement who doubts that the Bronfman’s hired Canaprobe are invited to inspect these documents.









Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the leader of Executive Success Programs. She funds the operations.

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Parte 2: Plan para la aplicación de la ley de Raniere: Canaprobe barridos y mexicano complot para atraer a las mujeres para la prisión

Se ha dicho que Keith Raniere ejerce algún tipo de control psicológico sobre Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Kathy Russell, Marianna Fernandez, Loreta Garza, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Steve Ose, Ben Meyers y otros.

Hay algunos que dicen que, con la muerte de Pamela Cafritz, un miembro del círculo interior desde hace mucho tiempo del grupo de Sr. Raniere, que Señor, Raniere ha girado fuera de control.

DOS puede ser el fruto de la falta de moderación.

DOS es un secreto, muy probable organización criminal, que emplea el chantaje y la plancha caliente marca de las mujeres en su región púbica.

Aparentemente locas parcelas, teorías, conspiraciones y estrategias para encarcelar a las mujeres no son nuevas a Keith Raniere, según las fuentes.

Es muy posible que Keith Raniere está loco y necesita tratamiento.

Cualquier persona que conducta de estudios Sr. Raniere concluirá que ha tenido un efecto perjudicial en un número de personas que vivían en estrecha relación con él.

Dos áreas de criminalidad probable mentira en México y Canadá.

Hace unos años Sr. Raniere supuestamente inventó un plan para atraer a sus ex novias, Toni Natalie y Barbara Bouchey y dos ex empleados de su organización NXIVM/ESP, Susan Dones y Kim Woolhouse, a México.

Fue ayudado y alentado por Emiliano Salinas, hijo del ex Presidente de México, Carlos Salinas.

El plan supuestamente empleado una periodista en México para invitar a las mujeres a México a ser entrevistada como parte de una “Conferencia de antisectas”.

Las mujeres aceptaron la invitación, que no lo hicieron – Sr. Raniere destinado que sería detenidos en algún tipo de cargos criminales mexicanos y encarcelados.

En el futuro puestos, Frank Report pondrán las medidas de investigación necesarias para determinar si este mexicano complot para encarcelar falsamente “enemies de Sr. Raniere” en México es el hecho de la ficción.

Si se trata de hecho, es un delito.

Una segunda actividad ilegal probablemente es que Clare Bronfman de contratación de la empresa de investigación privada canadiense Canaprobe Inc.

Una factura a Clare Bronfman de Canaprobe indicando “barrido de Rick Ross Banco” (entre otros artículos de línea) es parte del descubrimiento en el litigio de Ross.

Se alega que Miss Bronfman fue dirigida por el Sr. Raniere para obtener registros financieros como “collateral” o “leverage” contra potenciales individuos anti-NXIVM.

Esto incluye conseguir registros para los jueces en casos relacionados con NXIVM: jueces Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, Malfoy, Littlefield y otros.

Incluidos a funcionarios de la oficina de patentes nos que negaron la patente NXIVM investigación racional.

También incluyó los E.E.U.U. senador Chuck Schumer, litigante Rick Ross, abogado Peter Skolnick, Times Union reportero James Odato, editor de Times Union George Hearst, editor de Times Union Rex Smith, propietario de la revista Forbes, Steve Forbes y padre de Miss Bronfman, Edgar Bronfman Sr.

Según las fuentes, la conspiración de Canaprobe también incluye la participación activa de al menos un miembro del equipo legal de NXIVM. Eso sería Pam Nichols, el socio director del bufete O’Connell & Aronowitz que llevan a cabo muchas de las peticiones de Raniere para acciones en contra de su “enemies”.

Es bien sabido que el Sr. Raniere dijo Miss Bronfman que la mala prensa que sufrieron el Sr. Raniere era el resultado de sus acciones en no defender le correctamente y, convirtiéndose a su padre contra él. Era “Ética incumplimiento” de Miss Bronfman que creó el ciclo de malos medios de comunicación e internet informes–y los resultados indicaron también que Miss Bronfman en su nombre – y sus recursos – puede curar esta violación y salvar su alma y las nobles enseñanzas de la humanidad.

Fue entonces que no es de extrañar para quien sepa Miss Bronfman ella fácilmente consintieron a espiar a su padre y otros.

El Sr. Raniere supervisó personalmente la investigación de Canaprobe, según las fuentes. Las facturas fueron enviadas a Miss Bronfman en su oficina de negocios dirigido por Michele Tarzia – y dinero de Miss Bronfman pagó las facturas para Canaprobe. ¿Puedes escribir la ortografía “aiding y abetting”, Clare?

Nombre del Sr. Raniere es sin acuerdos o cheques.

Clare Bronfman fue mantenido al corriente de toda la información obtenida.

El Sr. Raniere llevó a cabo su trabajo a través de teléfono celular y el texto en 518-810-7890 y en Keithraniere@yahoo.com. El teléfono no fue facturado en su nombre.





Nadie en aplicación de la ley que dudas que los Bronfman contratado Canaprobe están invitados a revisar estos documentos.









Junto a Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman es el líder del Ejecutivo los programas de éxito. Ella los fondos de las operaciones.