Part #1: Notice to Law Enforcement: Blueprint of alleged illegal activities of Raniere, Bronfman, Salzman and others
Open letter to various law enforcement officials including Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, Grant Jaquith, Esq., FBI Special Agent Vadim Thomas, IRS Special Agent Shantelle P. Kitchen, Eric T. Schneiderman, New York State Attorney General, Karen A Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney, Michael H. Zurlo, Saratoga County Sheriff, New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigations Sr. Investigator Rodger Kirsopp:
Greetings.
As most of you are aware, or soon will become aware, a peculiar cult-like group has been operating in your community – and engaging in what is clearly suspicious and quite possibly criminal activities.
Over the next few days, Frank Report will be presenting a carefully prepared blueprint of what these alleged criminal activities are.
The group operates under various names, including Executive Success Programs, NXIVM Inc, Jness, DOS, The Knife, Society of Protectors, Ethical Humanitarian Foundation and other names.
It is lead by Keith Raniere. His top aides are Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., all of whom reside principally in Saratoga County, New York.
The alleged illegal activities can be summarized into four categories.
Those four categories – and examples of the illegal activities – are as follows:
Financial Issues
Unpaid taxes
Unreported income
Unreported payments to staff
Use of “shell companies” and bank accounts in names of shills to hide income and payments
Failure to issue W-2 statements to employees
Failure to issue 1099 statements to independent contractors
Mischaracterization of income as loans
Reimbursing staff for directed “political donations”
Bringing undeclared cash into and out of the country
Foreign Activities
Smuggling of unregistered foreigners into the country
Hiding foreigners whose visas have expired
Providing false documentation to assist foreigners in obtaining visas
Hiring foreign company to undertake data gathering on individuals that is illegal in the U.S.: i.e., Canaprobe
Coercing foreign nationals to do unpaid work.
Imprisoning foreign nationals
Blackmail & Undue Influence
Utilizing various torture-like techniques to break-down individuals
Pubic branding under duress
sex crimes of various types
Perjury & Falsification of Evidence
Filing of false affidavits
Creation of false “evidence”