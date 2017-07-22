Part #1: Notice to Law Enforcement: Blueprint of alleged illegal activities of Raniere, Bronfman, Salzman and others

Open letter to various law enforcement officials including Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, Grant Jaquith, Esq., FBI Special Agent Vadim Thomas, IRS Special Agent Shantelle P. Kitchen, Eric T. Schneiderman, New York State Attorney General, Karen A Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney, Michael H. Zurlo, Saratoga County Sheriff, New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigations Sr. Investigator Rodger Kirsopp:

Greetings.

As most of you are aware, or soon will become aware, a peculiar cult-like group has been operating in your community – and engaging in what is clearly suspicious and quite possibly criminal activities.

Over the next few days, Frank Report will be presenting a carefully prepared blueprint of what these alleged criminal activities are.

The group operates under various names, including Executive Success Programs, NXIVM Inc, Jness, DOS, The Knife, Society of Protectors, Ethical Humanitarian Foundation and other names.

It is lead by Keith Raniere. His top aides are Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., all of whom reside principally in Saratoga County, New York.

The alleged illegal activities can be summarized into four categories.

Those four categories – and examples of the illegal activities – are as follows:

Financial Issues

Unpaid taxes

Unreported income

Unreported payments to staff

Use of “shell companies” and bank accounts in names of shills to hide income and payments

Failure to issue W-2 statements to employees

Failure to issue 1099 statements to independent contractors

Mischaracterization of income as loans

Reimbursing staff for directed “political donations”

Bringing undeclared cash into and out of the country

Foreign Activities

Smuggling of unregistered foreigners into the country

Hiding foreigners whose visas have expired

Providing false documentation to assist foreigners in obtaining visas

Hiring foreign company to undertake data gathering on individuals that is illegal in the U.S.: i.e., Canaprobe

Coercing foreign nationals to do unpaid work.

Imprisoning foreign nationals

Blackmail & Undue Influence

Utilizing various torture-like techniques to break-down individuals

Pubic branding under duress

sex crimes of various types

Perjury & Falsification of Evidence

Filing of false affidavits

Creation of false “evidence”