Part 1: Demoralized, fractured in NXIVM Village; and the bleak future of ESP

The core group is sticking – at least for right now. That seems to be the situation – at least until another major crisis, lie or scandal surfaces. Nancy “Over-the-Hill” Salzman, Allison “The Pimp” Mack, Clare “The Bitch” Bronfman, Jim “The Follower” Del Negro, Esther “The Loyalist” Chiappone, Lauren “The Wannabe Mommy” Salzman, Nicki “The Former Actress” Clyne, Karen “The Last One Standing” Unterreiner, Emiliano “The Ruthless” Salinas, Rosa Laura “The Wasted Life”Junco, Alex “El Maricón” Betancourt, Omar “The Mediocre” Boone, Loretta “The Slave” Garza, Melissa “The Hopeful” Rodriguez, Michelle “The Lesser” Salzman, and Monica “The Denyer” Duran.

But no one is making any money.

Allison Mack cannot sell Ultima. Jness trainings in other countries have been canceled, except Mexico. New students are not coming.

Google any of the training programs created by Raniere: NXIVM, Executive Success Programs, Jness, eso/exo, The Source – and all you get are stories about Raniere’s deceit and debauchery. Google any of the main players: Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt – and you get are stories about illegal activities and cult-like practices.

If you discount 90 percent of it as ‘fake news’ – if only 10 percent is true – it would still give anyone pause about signing up for ‘life coaching’ from any of these groups or people

Even if you don’t believe about the blackmail and branding that are part of DOS, you have to consider the following:.

Raniere lost $65 million of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money in commodities markets;

Raniere serially litigates against former girlfriends;

Raniere and/or Clare commit perjury, and lose case after case, in a spate of seemingly insane criminal and civil attacks on anyone and everyone Raniere considers to be an enemy;

Raniere allegedly has a harem of women who patiently wait for their turn with the “Cum Master”;

Raniere routinely lies to women – and promises them a monogamous relationship and an avatar baby;

Raniere has had several lovers who have supposedly committed suicide;

Raniere’s teaching methods have led to mental breakdowns by several students;

Raniere has been accused of rape and statutory rape by numerous women;

Raniere’s deceptive nature has led numerous members to defect; and

Raniere allegedly told lies about the origins of his own son – and eventually forced the mother of the child to flee with the child and go into hiding.

Even if you just have a little common sense, something has to rise up to your nostrils that smells everything about Raniere seem a little peculiar. Just the allegations alone – even if they were all untrue – from so many different sources make it bizarre.

Combined with a draconian confidentiality agreement required to enter the course.

Google has hurt Keith Raniere.

DOS is the worst.

There is virtually not one new face taking classes – and every week somebody new is leaving.

Last week, two more Mexicans left: Lila Ruiz and her mother, Lourdes Salinas. Back in the US, two more prominent women left. One is in a serious state of depression because of lies she was told about DOS.

The end appears to be near for the failed superhero, Vanguard, and his minions.