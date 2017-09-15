Demoralized, fractured NXIVM Village Part 2

While promotions were handed out at Executive Success Programs‘ (ESP) recent Coaches Summit, it means nothing if you cannot enroll new people. Multi-level marketing – even for life coaching – is dependent on new people coming in.

Of course, you can sell the same courses over and over again to the same die hards. But that can’t support the pyramid forever.

Keith Raniere – who prefers to be called by his childhood fantasy name, Vanguard – can assign someone to make up some new modules or rearrange the old ones. Or maybe even come up with a new brand name for his NOT-patent-pending “Rational Inquiry” modules.

But anything associated with the name Keith Raniere is going to be seriously questioned and most people will shun it.

Isn’t that ironic? Keith Raniere being shunned.

Lauren Salzman is so perverted that she got branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She is so unethical she set up an elaborate lie and got other to lie to deceive her mother about the sinister Keith Raniere. Now consider: Why would Lauren have to lie to her mother about DOS, if DOS was so good? Is it because that Nancy might somewhere awake when she heard about her own daughter being abused in this cruel fashion. Could it be that Nancy's motherhood could trump her Vanguardhood? Think of this: Because of Vanguard's lies to Lauren for more than a decade, she is holding a cat, not a child. In the event Lauren avoids a long prison term, she is likely to lead a lonesome childless old age. This is not what she wanted. She wanted a child. But the prince of Liars told her he would sire her firstborn child. Could Nancy after leading her child and many others to doom, is she finally waking up? This was the purpose of Anthony Ames's letter to her.

How will Lauren Salzman make a living? Will there be enough paying customers among the remaining Espians to pay for the EM therapies that currently provide her with an annual income of over $100,000?

Without any new students, the money is going to really start drying up. And while Clare Bronfman might continue to pay for all the corporate expenses, she is probably not going to pay to support all of Raniere’s minions and lovers: e.g., Esther Chiappone, Jim Del Negro, Karen Unterreiner, Loretta Garza, Lauren Salzman, Danni Padilla, Siobahn Hotaling and other people who make their livings from recruiting people to classes.

How are salespeople going to make money?

Before DOS became a scandal, Jim Del Negro and Esther Chiappone were said to earn about $35,000- $50,000 per year. They made what low-to-mid-level executives might make. This is, after all, that millionaire-making ESP training. Teaching for better than 15 years each, training people to be successful, they now eke out a living, making what a mediocre administrative person makes and less than school teachers.

But now, how can they make anything?

With no new members joining and current members slipping away, even if nothing else happens, no more scandals, no other shoe to drop, no law enforcement clamping down – and those are big ifs – you’re still going to see an overall erosion.

exo/eso is finished. Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., the lovesick doctor who brands women for her Vanguard, makes good money as a doctor. She might have to let eso/exo slide.

Jim Del Negro

Jim Del Negro needs new recruits. Where’s he going to get them?

The Society of Protectors (SOP) lost Mark Vicente and Anthony Ames. All they have left is KS , Jim Del Negro and Lucas Roberts. Not exactly an All-Star cast to say the least.

Of the three remaining SOP High Council members, two are reportedly having psychological disturbances. I previously reported that Lucas Robert stayed on in Clifton Park after the Coaches Summit to get a heavy dose of EM therapy.

He appears, according to those who have seen him, in a state of depression – and seems to be ready to burst out crying at any moment.

KS seems to be disturbed. Yesterday, he was at Lauren Salzman’s house, as he has been on several evenings recently. He is believed to be getting a heavy dose of EM’ing from ESP’s top therapist. And maybe some other “healing touches” from the daughter of the putative president of ESP, Nancy “Over-the-Hill” Salzman.

KS is up against it. He left New York City and moved to Clifton Park to make his life one of total service for his Vanguard. Naturally, he is upset by all the recent negative publicity. He doesn’t have inherited wealth like the foolish women and dissolute Mexicans who now comprise the membership of ESP.

Alex Betancourt, who lives off of his parents’ wealth, can afford to come to Clifton Park in between vacations with 20-year old Mexican boys. But KS has to bring in his own income.

What does KS do next? He may be unemployable, as the record of DOS and SOP stain his name and future job opportunities. The right thing is for him to do now is to get out. But, instead, he’s getting EM’ed to keep him in.

I have heard, from a most reliable authority, that Keith Raniere consented to allow KS to have sex with DOS slaves to help bind him to the organization.

KS wanted Allison Mack, but Keith would not consent to that. So, instead, he assigned Melissa Rodriguez to service KS, according to an authentic source who heard it directly from both of them.