Demoralized, fractured in NXIVM Village, Part 3

Jness is teetering. Ultima was originally Ivy Nevares’ project but she failed and it was assigned to Allison Mack.

According to sources, it is doing nothing right now. Zero.

Ivy Nevares is despondent because she has FINALLY figured out that Keith Raniere has massively lied to her, stealing 16 years of her life. All she has to show for it is a little first floor condo at 115 Grenadier Court in Clifton Park, NY. Not much for a talented writer, an intellectual, a business woman, and professional dance instructor.

Her money went to paying for Executive Success Programs (ESP) classes to learn how to be a successful executive. But now she is depressed despite the brainwashing of a lifetime.

Keith has tried to convince Ivy that her “failures” are all her fault. But despite his attempt to brainwash her, she’s finally come to understand that he seduced her and lied when he promised her an avatar baby.

He let her work for him for 16 years and to be lonely throughout that time. For $15 per hour, she slaves away at The Knife of Aristotle, at 40 years old. She made more at PEN in 2001 than she makes now.

And all those lonely nights she stayed at home, waiting for Keith? A beautiful woman, who could have loved and been loved, spent a decade being EM’d and waiting for Keith.

In the meantime, people like Lauren Salzman – who has Keith Raniere’s initials branded on her pubic area – will be her therapist and reinforce that all her “problems” are her fault and that Keith is simply waiting for her to cure her “ethical breach”.

So what is ahead for this group?

They’re going to need an exit strategy. Unless, of course, Keith can create another pie-in-the-sky visionary concept like ESP..

Maybe the select ones can go to Wakaya Island and do VIP training, networking through the wealthy.

But what happens when Lauren Salzman stops making her big Head Trainer fees?

What happens when they stop making money at all – and all of sudden they have to beg Clare Bronfman for money. Clare likes to bankrupt people, not financially support them.

Dani Padilla is now 45-ish. She is an Exploration of Meaning Provider (EMP). But how will she make money if no one has money to pay for EM/therapy sessions.

EMPs depend on the “Intensives” to leave students confused and guilty – and, therefore, in need of EMs. But new students are increasingly hard to find.

Dani lives at 8 Raleigh Court, which is right near the Fernandez townhouse at 12 Wilton. Grenadier is over by the pools and close to Flintlock. 110 Yorktown is a condo owned by Omar Boone. His brother, Edgar Boone, has a much nicer home on Oregon Trail, the street where Nancy Salzman lives. Lauren lives on Lappe. Keith and Mariana Fernandez, along with their recently born child, live on Oregon Trail.

Rosa Laura Junco and Sara Bronfman both live in mansions in Clifton Park.

Dawn Morrison was once promised a monogamous relationship with Keith Raniere – and quit her job and joined his harem. She now lives in a condo at 203 Yorktown Drive.

The children of wealthy parents, those who never earned money for themselves, the ones who give an illusion of success for Executive Success Programs, have their mansions or big homes in Clifton Park.

Rosa Laura Junco, daughter of Alejandro Junco, Emiliano Salinas, son of Carlos Salinas, Clare and Sara Bronfman, daughters of Edgar Bronfman, all have homes here.

Vany Huber has a $650,000 home on 4 Devonshire Way, courtesy of her ex husband.

The whole cast live in a little area in Clifton Park. Some call it NXIVM Village.

As the money dries up, where will they go?

Vany Huber's home.

Vany Huber’s home.

Vany Huber got a home courtesy of her ex-husband. But is that executive success - marrying a wealthy man, taking ESP courses, learning that he is standing in her way, divorcing him and settling for a trifle, then living the rest of one's life alone in a big home waiting for Keith Raniere?

Vany Huber got a home courtesy of her ex-husband. But is that “executive success” – marrying a wealthy man, taking ESP courses, learning that he is standing in her way, divorcing him and settling for a trifle, then living the rest of one’s life alone in a big home waiting for Keith Raniere to come visit (Actually, it’s waiting for him to “cum visit”)?

Dr. Brandon Porter bought a home at 45 Oregon Trail for $348,000.

Dr, Porter's home on Oregon Trail.

Dr. Porter’s home on Oregon Trail.

Karen A Unterreiner lives in the townhouse she once shared with the late Pam Cafritz and Keith Raniere at 3 Flintlock Ln.

for many years he lived on Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods.

Nancy Salzman listed a home at 30 Oregon Trail as her residence when she donated money to Hillary Clinton.

A lower condo on Grenadier is all that was afforded to Ivy Nevares.

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His followers smile as if they are happy. Too happy.

(L-r) Juan Pablo Vignon, Michelle Salzman, Vany Huber, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Ildieg

(L-r) Juan Pablo Vignon, Michelle Salzman, Vanessa Huber, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Ildieg