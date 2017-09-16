Part 1: ESP coach talks about how coaches are used and misused (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

An Executive Success Programs (ESP) coach, who identified herself but asked that I not reveal her identity, has provided Frank Report with insight on being an ESP coach. To avoid the possibility of Keith Raniere trying to identify who she is, I am omitting a couple of details from her correspondence. When anything has been omitted from her correspondence, as is customary, ellipsis […] are used.

Dear Mr. Parlato:

I have been following your website with great interest, and a considerable feeling of wanting to throw up since I first became aware of DOS…..





I honestly believed the organization was about ethics, integrity and making the world a better place by making myself a better person, and as a coach by helping others to help themselves in the same way. I justified the continuing costs as I would a gym membership, albeit a very expensive one. It was a gym for my mind.





Never once did I think I was part of something as degenerate as the organization has now been exposed to be. Perhaps living in …. [not Albany] shielded me from the corruption. I had reservations about the costs of intensives, and the continuous selling of ‘new’ intensives. I attended two higher level trainings early in my time with ESP, but quickly realized that they didn’t help me any further in my business or personal life. I wondered about those who could afford to be taking these trainings regularly – many were quite young, yet seemed to have bottomless pocketbooks.





I didn’t like that ESP was sold to me as something that would transform my life, but that I’d need to take all these other courses as well.





On the other hand, as a business owner, I recognized that they had a product(s) to sell, and the more they sold, the more the business remained viable.





….

[Editor’s note: In her letter, my correspondent next illustrated how coaches are used, which will be explained in Part 2. The rest of her letter, which follows, includes her explanation of coaches and costs etc.]









The organization seems to like giving feedback, but not receiving it. Now I understand why. The mission, as it was presented to all of us (students and coaches), never existed.





Many of us are feeling duped and wonder how we could not have seen this….





The Canadian justice system is far more robust than that in Mexico. My prayers are with the people there who have taken a stand and are feeling the monetary wrath of the ESP leaders.





Please keep up the good work with this site. You have my permission to use this e-mail on your site, but I would prefer that I remain anonymous as a source.





Sincerely,





[Name withheld]

____________________________________________________________________________________________





LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

____________________________________________________________________________________________





I was asked to enroll women I coached into DOS.





Parte 1: ESP entrenador habla de cómo entrenadores uso y mal uso

Un entrenador de programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP), que identificó, pero pidió que no revelo su identidad, presentó informe de Frank con la visión de ser un entrenador de ESP. Para evitar la posibilidad de Keith Raniere tratando de identificar quien es, yo estoy omitiendo un par de detalles de su correspondencia. Cuando nada se ha omitido de su correspondencia, como es habitual, puntos suspensivos […] se utilizan.

Estimado Sr. Parlato:

He estado siguiendo su página web con gran interés y una considerable sensación de querer vomitar ya que primero me di cuenta de DOS…

Honestamente creía que la organización era sobre la ética, integridad y hacer del mundo un lugar mejor, haciendo de mí una mejor persona y como entrenador por ayudar a otros a ayudarse a sí mismos de la misma manera. Justifica los costes constantes como una membresía de un gimnasio, aunque sea muy caro. Es un gimnasio para mi mente.

Nunca pensó era parte de algo tan degenerada como la organización ahora se ha expuesto a ser. Tal vez viviendo en… [no Albany] me blindó de la corrupción. Yo tenía reservas acerca de los costos de los intensivos y la continua venta de ‘nuevo’ intensivos. Asistió a dos cursos de nivel más alto temprano en mi tiempo con ESP, pero rápidamente se dio cuenta de que no más me ayudan en mi negocio o vida personal. Me preguntaba acerca de aquellos que podían permitirse el lujo de tomar estos cursos regularmente – muchos eran muy jóvenes, sin embargo, parecían tener bolsillos sin fondo.

Yo no como eso ESP fue vendido a me como algo que transformara mi vida, pero que sería necesario tomar todos estos otros cursos también.

Por otro lado, como dueño de un negocio, me reconocieron que tenían un producto para vender y cuanto más vendían, más el negocio seguía siendo viable.

….

[Nota del editor: en su carta, mi corresponsal a continuación ilustra cómo se utilizan entrenadores, que se explicará en la parte 2. El resto de su carta, que sigue, incluye su explicación de entrenadores y costos etcetera].

La organización parece que gusta dar información, pero no recibirlo. Ahora entiendo por qué. La misión, como no fue presentado a todos nosotros (estudiantes y entrenadores), nunca existió.

Muchos de nosotros son sensación engañado y preguntan cómo lo podríamos no han visto…

El sistema de justicia canadiense es mucho más robusto que en México. Mis oraciones están con las personas que han adoptado una postura y se sienten la ira monetaria de los líderes de la ESP.

Por favor, mantenga el buen trabajo con este sitio. Tienes mi permiso para utilizar este correo electrónico en su sitio, pero preferiría que permanecer en el anonimato como una fuente.

Atentamente,

[Nombre]