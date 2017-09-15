Informed Readers on Libya, Sara Bronfman, Basit-Igtet and Allison Mack

Readers speculate on Libya and people connected to Vanguard following an increase in views on Frank Report coming from Libya..

Libya?

The map shows significant views from Libya. Sara Bronfmans husband is Libyan. Inquiring minds want to know…..

Anonymous

Basit Igtet is making a play for power in Libya (another one) and has organized a mass demonstration in Tripoli for September 25. Presumably Allison Mack is there for that. The whole sex cult angle of NXIVM is obviously only a small part of this. Are they actually moving on from Keith to bigger things? Playing at nation-building with emojis and self-help quotes? Running stupid workshops is one thing, but Libya is oil, US geopolitics.

In reply to Anonymous

From Smallville to Libya

What would Allison be doing in Lybia? Why would Vanguard send her there? Did she get confused when he said I want to be in your Labia on Tuesday and thought he said I want you to be in Lybia on Tuesday? Sara Bronfman’s husband Basit is distrusted there because she is seen as a Zionist. Many of the public think their marriage is simply one of convenience, like an old-school marriage where a merging of families occurs to consolidate Lybia’s vast oil reserves under his leadership for the benefit of his family and the Bronfmans for financial gain. Also Lybia is almost entirely Muslim and they don’t take well to sex cults led by fake ethical leaders.

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Another reader offered:

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter. Will she branded and placed on a 500 calorie diet when she gets older? When she gets to be around 13 will they entrust Mr. Raniere to mentor her one on one?

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter.

Observations Allison Mack’s Instagram strongly implies that Sara Bronfman escorted her to London (Globe Theatre pix, airline wingtip, pix). One photo shows a ring? pin? with the Libyan and US flag. Sara has Libyan connections through her husband, Basit Igtet. It is likely that Basit and Sara have a safe place to stay in Libya. Some reader comments have suggested that Allison is actually in Libya, but her Twitter and Instagram are inconclusiveabout that. Allison Mack will do whatever Vanguard tells her. Libyan politics are complicated. There are two rival “national” governments, one based in Tripoli in the west, and one in Tobruk (not far from larger Benghazi) in the east. Most of the territory is actually controlled by regional warlords. But to everyone’s credit, the national governments and warlords have not been attacking each other on a significant scale. Igtet is from a wealthy, prominent Benghazi family, bravely publicly criticized Ghaddafi when it was dangerous to do so, and as a result had to flee Libya as a young adult. He landed in Switzerland (presumably aided by family wealth and connections), and prospered (presumably showing at least reasonable ability). Libyan media accessible in English on the Internet says Igtet is organizing a rally in Tripoli on September 25. He is clearly campaigning for national leadership, in a democratic manner, in a nation with no established democratic norms. Igtet appears to be one of the “good guys” in the Libyan mess, as far as I can tell. There is also no obvious evidence that he is involved in the Raniere-verse beyond having married Sara Bronfman, who appears to be not particularly central, apart from bring Clare’s sister. Sara hasn’t renounced it, but she doesn’t seem to have promoted it, nor punished its enemies directly. Occam’s razor suggests that Sara is trying to get Allison away from Clifton Park, and perhaps out of legal reach.

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Did Vanguard have anything to do with Libya and Allison Mack?