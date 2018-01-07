On the road to Jonestown? Guest View: What’s Vanguard’s FINAL plan?

Jim Hones led 900 followers to a hasty death.

Guest View by Another Concerned Voice:

There has been talk on the blog of a possible mass suicide if NXIVM’s Vanguard were to be legally be held accountable for his actions. Maybe not among his main followers but by those deepest within his DOS circle.

The women who have already pledged their “bodies’ and “souls” to him.

These are the women who have spent the most time with him and are the Masters of their own slaves. They have the most influence over the women within their circle of six and beyond. Those that have stayed throughout the fallout of the exposure of DOS could be at the greatest risk of any such attempt for Vanguard to get his final revenge if he thought his ship was finally going to sink and even the Bronfmans’ money could not save him.

Would Vanguard, the Bronfman sisters, Nancy and Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and any other Masters of DOS all be willing to face murder charges assuming any of them would be survivors of such mass suicide plot like Jones Town and Waco for their Vanguard?

This man, Vanguard, has preached non-violence and likened himself to a Gandhi to the faces of all, but behind the scenes, plotted horrible things. He has plotted to steal mail, going through garbage, having financials of judges of every legal case illegally obtained, having a dog killed, drove people to suicide if not helped with murder already, plotted kidnappings, torture, and possible killings. Could he now be planning for his final revenge?

Has he hired several hit men for those who have caused him the most trouble over the years to be taken care of, if his ship goes down? He would have nothing to lose at that point. He would certainly have the “cash” to have plotted that a long time ago.

Could he be planning a situation of “If I can’t have them, no one else can have them either?” Are the police tapping phone calls of those closest to him for any of this kind of possible behavior “just in case.” Sure they can buy burner phones, but with today’s technology, burner phones can be figured out, can’t they? I don’t know; I know things on TV are not always possible.

I worry about what might happen if this evil man would feel trapped. What would he and his brainwashed crew have as their exit plan and his final – “Got Ya” would be.