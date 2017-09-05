NXIVM TO GRACE PARK: “DON’T EVEN BOTHER ASKING US TO REMOVE YOUR ‘CONVERSATIONS’ WITH KEITH RANIERE. THEY’RE GREAT RECRUITING TOOLS FOR US”

Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a series of videos available on YouTube.

ETHICS? Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a series of videos available on YouTube. Miss Park has requested they be removed. Mr. Raniere prefers to keep them online, thereby creating the false impression that Miss Park continues to support his organization.

More than a month ago, TV actress Grace Park asked NXIVM Corporation officials to delete from the internet all online videos where she appears with Keith Raniere.

According to sources, NXIVM officials asked her to hold up on her request since there was “big news” coming. The big news was not revealed at the time.

Miss Park, along with more than 120 other people, enrolled in NXIVM/Executive Success Programs (ESP) in Vancouver – and then quit after revelations about DOS, a blackmail and female pubic mutilation group founded by Mr. Raniere, became public.

The “big news”, sources say, now appears to be that Sarah Edmondson was to be arrested, something which has not occurred – and which informed sources who are familiar with the applicable laws in Canada regarding the case and whistleblower protections, say is unlikely to occur.

Clare Bronfman, vice president of ESP, filed a criminal complaint that blamed Miss Edmondson for the mass exodus of students which resulted in the closure of the Vancouver center.

From all accounts, Miss Edmondson appears to have been a whistle blower on DOS, which is tied to ESP. All members of DOS were recruited from ESP students. Mr. Raniere created both ESP and DOS.

Miss Edmondson had nothing to do with the creation of DOS according to multiple sources familiar with the internal structure of DOS and ESP.

However, it was reasoned, if NXIVM could get Miss Edmondson arrested, that would create a giant distraction that would divert attention from DOS and onto Miss Edmondson, a well known actress in Vancouver.

“If she were arrested, the thinking went, then it was not DOS that was evil, but Miss Edmondson,” said a source familiar with the hierarchy at ESP.

Miss Park, who is best known for her role in the CBS television show Hawaii Five-O, appears with Mr. Raniere in about two dozen “Keith Raniere Conversations” videos available on internet, including YouTube.

She took several ESP Intensives in Albany, New York several years ago.

According to sources, Miss Park reluctantly agreed to allow some time to elapse before becoming more insistent on her online interviews being removed.

Sources say she was not aware that NXIVM was planning on punishing the whistleblower, Miss Edmondson, who is credited with saving dozens of women from being coerced into being hot iron branded on their pubic region with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Miss Edmondson and her husband are becoming folk legends in Vancouver for their brave stand against the uber wealthy, hyper-litigious Clare Bronfman, who funds both ESP and DOS.

According to sources, Miss Bronfman did, within the last 60 days, file a criminal complaint against Miss Edmondson alleging mischief, theft, and fraud. The Vancouver Police Department is reportedly investigating the allegations but not at the rapid pace Miss Bronfman demanded. She has urged Vancouver police to immediately arrest Miss Edmondson and sources say she has expressed impatience at their tardy response to her demands.

Sources familiar with the law enforcement practices in Vancouver say that, after police speak with at lease some of the women who were coerced into being branded and giving material to Miss Bronfman for Mr. Raniere to use as blackmail against the slave-women members of DOS, the investigation may veer toward those who created and perpetuated DOS and not Miss Edmondson.

Miss Park, 43, is from Vancouver. She initially signed a waiver to allow NXIVM to use her interviews with Mr. Raniere.

It is believed he told Miss Bronfman not to remove Miss Park’s videos despite repeated request by her to remove them.

“He cited ethics, since she gave her word that these could be used,” a source said. “He did not consider the lack of ethics he shows by keeping videos of her and him online – which implies to the public that the famous actress continues to endorse him, which she does not.”

It is unclear what steps Miss Park may take next to get her video appearances removed.

As upcoming, and expected media reports present DOS practices to an international audience, Miss Park may be forced to publicly denounce Mr. Raniere and inform the public she requested to have the videos removed after learning about DOS.

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Executive Success Programs launched Keith Raniere Conversations, in 2016, as a ‘series of one-on-one interviews between ‘NXIVM founder, Keith Raniere,’.

According to ESP’s website, these conversations show Mr. Raniere as he “…tackles some of the hardest ethical and social issues unfolding on the world stage.”

The conversations include more than 150 videos from conversations with former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Richard Mays, entrepreneur and social activist Emiliano Salinas, Miss Park and others.

Here are some of the online videos where Miss Park appears:

Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H5nf-a1b38

Ethic of Power Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTFQQ4GdB6E

Earning or Abusing Power and Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8BuoIMnYDM

Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knSkhGrNnE0

Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATGQkVlFE0o

Keith Raniere’s Early Development Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5ASOl8g4Ug

Annealing the Human Spirit Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnQOwVrB1Mo

Editor’s note: “Annealing” refers to the process where metal or glass is heated and then allowed to cool slowly in order to remove internal stresses and toughen it. The question then becomes whether annealing occurs during human pubic branding.

Becoming Fearless Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpFMJbR1nS0

Finding Self Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rgC9p1KA6g

The Value of Good and Evil Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19D9dP580c4

The Journey of Self in Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le0np7s9FXA

Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8

Self reflection and Living without Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aqJoZsP5l4

The Nature of Living Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1rJcw5otrQ

Defining Christianity Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVCETRNP2Vw

Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1PkdC1irNQ

Ethics of Child Rearing Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMRrJj2xwag

The Power of Celebrity Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iirkIXQcUM4

Intelligence and the Ability of Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPtPEa1pVcs

Ethics of Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWB7Y6GP81k

Responsibilities of Actors Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md663_ZYcbc

Ethical Acting Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3UUqeXFjow

Life, Death and the Human Soul Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26JMa7q1-Rs

Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8

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Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution





Nicki Clyne and Clare Bronfman

Slave and Master: TV actress Nicki Clyne [l] is a branded DOS slave. Clare Bronfman [r] is trying to get Miss Clyne’s former close friend and fellow actress, Sarah Edmondson, arrested for whistleblowing. While Miss Clyne has repeatedly, privately criticized Miss Bronfman, she has not publicly denounced Miss Bronfman for her role in DOS and for trying to use her enormous wealth to influence police to falsely arrest her friend, Miss Edmondson. Miss Clyne is dependent on Miss Bronfman. She is paid $15 per hour by Miss Bronfman for her work. Miss Clyne has also given Miss Bronfman collateral to use against her in the event that she reveals any secrets about DOS. That collateral is said to include graphic and raunchy nude pictures of herself and a series of damning confessions, some of which are said to be “false confessions” about made-up events that never happened. An investigation by the Vancouver Police Department was sparked by Miss Bronfman to target Miss Edmondson. It is seen by some legal experts as possibly leading to Miss Bronfman’s door. Miss Clyne may also wind up being a target, a subject, or a cooperating witness, as coercion and extortion aspects of DOS become revealed. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have a policy of no comment on the existence or non existence of ongoing investigations.