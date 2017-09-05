READERS: IVY, DON’T GIVE UP. WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU – AND WE’LL BE THERE IF YOU NEED HELP TO ESCAPE!

Readers are concerned about Ivy Nevares:

Dear Ivy,

Ivy, what is happening to you, what you are feeling is to be expected. You are being victimized in a heinous fashion. Anyone, anyone at all would be experiencing what you are feeling if they were in your shoes. It’s not your failure, your issues or your lack of character. Quite the reverse. You feel depressed and are upset because among Keith’s harem, you are maybe the only one left with any conscience or connection to yourself.

Ivy, Lauren is not your friend. Nancy is not your friend. They want you to fail. The reason they put so much time into you is only because Keith makes them. It was the same with Pam. I don’t tell you this to make you feel worse, but to help you. Everything they say to you is to sabotage you, and they are being micromanaged to do so by Keith.

Ivy, you can’t imagine the support you would get from the Expian community if you wanted it. That is hard to imagine, and after all the negative things you’ve been told about people who have left, probably hard to feel comforted by. Don’t you get it though? Why do you think Keith is so desperate to disparage and destroy leavers? Past and present. The last thing he wants is for any kind of Espian community to develop. Any kind of support network. He wants people like you in his death grip to feel isolated and alone. Guess what? It happened anyway. So many people left so quickly, Keith lost control of us and we are together.

Despite what some people write on this blog, know that Keith is a brilliant psychopath. Brilliant in his efforts to control people. Strike that, enslave people. Espians now have a deep understanding of this. You’re in a tough spot as Keith has been working you over mentally for so, so many years. How do we help you see it?

Ivy, you can free yourself from your bonds. Don’t be Keith’s slave anymore. Your Aunt and Uncle will help you immediately. They know what is going on to an extent and they are very worried about you. Call them.

You can walk out the door at anytime. Just walk out. Are you afraid someone will stop you? Call the State Police and ask them to come get you. Trust us, they will. Call Investigator Student at the Clifton Park barracks. (Yes, “Student.” Weirdly ironic.) Tell him you are afraid and you need help. They will come get you. Do you want to pack but afraid you’ll be bombarded by the Lauren-Nancy-Clare mind control fiasco? That they’ll trigger every fear you have and terrorize you into believing you’re destroying your soul, your life, if you leave? Tell the State Police. They will sit there with their cop car and supervise your packing your things and Keith and Clare won’t be able to do shit about it. Or you can leave now and the State Police will help you pack later. Or the Espians will take care of it. We’ll pack your things for you. We’re no longer afraid.

Ivy, Keith is a monster. So sorry for you and us all but it’s true. It’s not too late for you to have a brilliant happy life. You are brilliant and super talented and always were. It will be really hard at first because you’ll have to deal with the horror of it all. That you were almost destroyed by a psychopath and his collective. Then they’ll be the anger of the injustice. Then the grief for the years you have lost. During that time, you’ll have to process all the negative things you believed about yourself because of Keith and the curriculum and Nancy, Lauren, Pam, etc. You’ll have to unravel that. But guess what? Most if not all of it is not true. A lot of issues you have were not Keith and the Tech “uncovering your issues” but Keith and his tech creating issues in you. After all this shit, you’ll come to realize your real issues are small in comparison and easy to work on and fix.

After a while, the world will open up. You’ll start to see how wonderful people are and not all disintegrated and hopeless. How kind and compassionate even strangers are. The United States is a wonderful place. Media, politics, humanitarianism is not after all doomed to fail. Matter of fact, the world is making great progress everywhere. Many people are joyful and happy. Fulfilled. Purposeful. It’s not an empty void without The Tech. Eventually, a huge weight will lift off your heart.

You might be surprised at how fast you could get through this. You have the mental abilities to deconstruct the whole process Keith led you through that ended where you are.

Ivy, many in the Espian community are rooting for you. Hoping you will find your way out of Keith’s clutches. Peace and happiness can still be yours. If you leave your prison with its imaginary bars.

***

WTF?

IVY. Stop getting EM’s from these people. Instead, read about what he and they did to you: http://psychopathsandlove.com/covert-emotional-manipulation/

These woman around you have been part of the sick joke on you. They laughed at your pain. They laughed with him when he demeaned you behind your back. We all saw it for years.

All an EM will do is further erode your conscience and make it acceptable to destroy yourself. Please don’t. I beg you. You women who are “helping’”her… You are NOT helping. You are complicit in a crime against a human being.

PS. The devout are being told they may NOT read the Frank Report. Someone… please try and have her read all the comments. And where is Ivy’s family?! WTF Christina Wilcox????