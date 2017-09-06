Eleven teenage girls from Mexico, who had been brought to Clifton Park by Rosa Laura Junco, have returned home, sources tell Frank Report. The last of the girls returned in May. All of the girls were under 17. Their departure was staggered and began in January.

The girls were brought here to be taught a curriculum said to be equivalent to a high school education. Classes were taught in the basement of Ms. Junco’s mansion.

Ms. Junco, and her assistant, Sahajo Haertel, were in charge of instructions. Ms. Junco’s daughter, Lauris, 13, also attended classes.

Keith Raniere is truly one of the world's greatest hypnotists and liars.

Mr. Raniere created a Pilot Project to teach teenage girls.

Except for a few of the higher ranking members of NXIVM, the purpose of the girls’ visit was not disclosed beyond a general sense. The confidential purpose was to conduct a “Pilot Project” created by Keith Raniere for teaching teenage girls. Mr. Raniere, the founder of DOS, Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, Jness, Rainbow Cultural Garden, the Society of Protectors and other organizations, sought to personally train the girls,. If the “Pilot Project”

was successful, he planned to introduce the program to high schools or as part of the Jness program.

Sources say the girls were unhappy with their stay for a number of reasons.

The teens were told they were going to be taught high school curriculum. Instead they were only taught classes in English and Executive Success Programs modules, and special lessons on gender. Subjects normally taught in high school were not included. Mr. Raniere’s “Pilot Project” curriculum mirrored what is said to be taught to the women in DOS. Ms. Junco and Ms. Haertel have been named by Frank Report as DOS slaves. Ms. Haertel was formerly a member of the Osho sex cult before joining Mr. Raniere and becoming his slave.

The girls, who came from upper middle class families, had been told they would be given opportunities to do rewarding work to earn money in Clifton Park. They were placed in various Espian homes. They were made to clean houses as if they were maids, required to preform childcare, act as personal assistants, and prepare food. The girls baked deserts for Intensives to earn spending money.

Some girls were encouraged to go on low calories diets similar to DOS. When they rebelled, they were made to feel guilty. As growing girls, they felt they had no option but to eat more food which is contrary to Mr. Raniere’s teaching.

The high degree of secrecy required in all of Mr. Raniere’s endeavors made the girls uncomfortable and was alien to their upbringing.

Mr. Raniere, while teaching the girls, made them uncomfortable when he held their hands, and kissed them on the lips when greeting them.

There may have been another reason that has not been disclosed that occurred between Mr. Raniere and one of more of the girls.

Teenage girls came to Clifton Park from Mexico. They reportedly left very disturbed by their visit.“The girls were completely grossed out by Keith”‘ said a source. “They felt Keith was a ‘lech” and he was creepy. They felt he had sexual intentions. They told their parents. Whether he did more, I don’t know. I know that he has been conscious of age of consent violations since at least 2014. “

The federal age of consent in Mexico is 12, but local laws can raise the minimum age. The age of consent in New York State is 17.

One source speculated that parents of the girls learned about allegations of pedophilia committed by Mr. Raniere as reported in the Albany Times Union and the Frank Report. They may have learned about DOS, the human branding and blackmail scheme devised by Mr. Raniere, from their Miss Junco or Miss Haertel or other insiders.

Among the girls, four were members of the Lebaron family, a Mormon family living in Chihuahua Mexico who openly practice polygamy: Eunice Tucker, Kaylee Lebaron, Cynthia Lebaron and Cecelia Lebaron.

Rosa Laura Junco is a willing participant in the exploitation of the women of DOS.

Rosa Laura Junco is a DOS slave.

Cecilia is Lucy and Samantha’ LeBaron’s sister. Lucy, who lives in Clifton Park, is a longtime ESP student who worked for Rainbow Cultural Garden and Apropos. She now has a job unconnected to NXIVM. Samantha is Nancy Salzman’s personal assistant.

In addition to dissatisfaction of the teens from Mexico, Ms. Junco’s daughter, Lauris, reportedly felt repelled by something that occurred or possibly by Mr. Raniere and her mother’s unusual relationship. She was sent out of town at the same time the girls went home. She was sent to a private boarding school in May – only one month before the school year ended.

Ms. Junco’s son, Fernando, 16, also seems to have had concerns. He was also sent to an out of town boarding school at the same time.

The mansion of Rosa Laura Junco may be the scene of many clandestine meetings. He husband might beware of Emiliano coming by the back door.

Rosa Laura Junco trained Mexican teenage girls in this home.

Rosa Laura Junco's mansion in Clifton Park where 12 teenage girls were taught the mysteries of Keith Raniere's lessons for teenage girls.

Rosa Laura Junco’s mansion in Clifton Park where 12 teenage girls were taught the mysteries of Keith Raniere’s lessons for teenage girls.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is a fusion tribal belly dancer.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak belonged to the sex cult of Osho before joining Mr. Raniere.

Luis Montes is too smart to work to become a millionaire. He just married a millionaire. But it is peculiar, his wife Rosa Laura Junco has another man's initials branded on her pubic area. The price of success.

Rosa Laura Junco with her husband Luis Montes and children at V-Week 2016.