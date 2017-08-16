Notes on the fate of Kristin Snyder and Gina Hutchinson and others possibly involved in their finale

More than six years ago, “The Rat” claimed to know “information” about the death of Gina Hutchinson and the disappearance of Kristin Snyder. And the role of Keith Raniere played in both women’s fate. The Rat said both died from psychologically-induced suicides. The Rat’s identity has never been disclosed.

Based on new information that has come to light, there is good reason to believe the Rat was telling the truth.

Sources think they know the identify of the Rat.

***

Regarding the women allegedly seen visiting Gina Hutchinson’s motel room on or about the day she died, sources say the women might be the late Pam Cafritz, Karen Unterreiner, Nancy Salzman and Lauren Salzman.

Nancy, Karen, Pam and Lauren were often assigned by Keith to descend on a woman who was running amok and talk her back into whatever Keith wanted.

Could that include suicide?

Lauren was a friend of Gina’s.

Perhaps the Rat might have something to say. If so, Frank Report will report whatever information he chooses to provide without revealing his identity.

***

Pam used to drive Keith Raniere to secret visits to women who stayed at motels and hotels in the early ESP days when he did not have his own bachelor pad to meet them. Pam would drop him off and pick him up.

Regarding the “suicide” of Kristin Snyder

A source who was in ESP at the time said:

When I first heard Kristin Snyder ‘committed suicide’, it did not make sense to me. She was not emotionally fragile. She was strong. She had a good head on her shoulders. She had a solid foundation. She had a good job.

There was this big call that Nancy Salzman made to people in Executive Success Programs. She called people to say that Kristin Snyder had a meltdown and she was trying to get attention.

Another source said:

When Kristin Snyder was at Clifton Park – for about nine days – she stayed at Esther Chiappone’s house. She was hardly ever around. She had a car and she would supposedly go off driving alone by herself. That was the official statement. She was off driving. Alone. At the same time, no one knows where Keith is when he doesn’t want anybody to know. It seems pretty clear to me that Kristin might have been sneaking off to meet Keith. Keith loved to f–k lesbians. He said they had defiance issues he could cure. [Snyder was gay].

[Name Redacted]

It was not peculiar that [Name Redacted] moved to Clifton Park. A lot of people from Alaska (moved) to Clifton Park. What was odd was that Nancy Salzman gave [Name Redacted] $50,000. [Name Redacted] may have been a witness. She was at the last intensive when Kristin Snyder disappeared. Nancy was never generous. They were busy trying to take money from people not give gifts of $50,000.

According to sources, [Name Redacted] or her boyfriend had a cabin near the remote area on Resurrection Bay where Kristin Snyder supposedly disappeared.

She left Anchorage and came to Clifton Park and got $50,000 which she never was required to pay back.

This was at the same time, they had been hounding Toni Natalie for years over an alleged $50,000 she supposedly owed Nancy.

[Name Redacted] was also given the job of operating the all-cash cafe that operated at NXIVM for the students.

Then there is one thing more.

Nancy bought a house. it abutted the land where they were going to build the NXIVM center. There was a lot of opposition in Half Moon about that. The people in that house were the loudest protesters. So Nancy bought their house and [Name Redacted] moved into it. It was a raised house. Underneath was this big basement with a garage.

Nancy was good and solicitous of [Name Redacted]. Later, there was a falling out. Nancy wanted Dr. Michael Salzman, her ex-husband and father of her daughters Lauren and Michelle, to fire [Name Redacted] from her job in his employ.

He refused and Nancy [and Keith] told her daughters to cut off all contact with their father. So, they shunned him as if he were dead.

At the center of it all was [Name Redacted], the same women who had been seemingly whisked away out of Alaska, given $50,000 cash, and provided a nice home to live in.

***

Just prior to the time when Kristin Snyder supposedly had her meltdown, three other women had similar episodes. An actress named Cecilia Stieglitz had a psychotic break three weeks before. A cousin of Barbara Bouchey had a breakdown and was taken to a hospital. There was another person also.

Many people witnessed an ESP student who got on all fours and started barking like a dog.