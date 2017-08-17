Vanguard Week attendance estimate down to 125 [and maybe dropping further]

Vanguard Week begins in a couple of days.

Sources say attendance is expected to be around 125.

That is the smallest number of attendees in years.

Last year, about 375 people attended the annual 10-day celebration of the nativity of Keith Raniere. He prefers that his followers call him Vanguard.

The exposure of the practices of DOS, with its pubic, hot-iron branding of women and blackmail practices seems to have scared hundreds of people away from Keith Raniere and his myriad multi-level marketing “teaching” organizations.

Even the 125 number of expected attendees may not hold up by the time the event is actually held at Silver Bay in Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York..

It is believed the still rock-solid supporters of Keith Raniere is hovering around 80.

Many of those are on the payroll of Clare Bronfman.

If this is true, then less than 40 non-insiders fully invested into the world of Raniere will be attending. Normally, several hundreds of people who attend an intensive once or twice a year attend to enjoy an opportunity to experience resort living with the Vanguard.

Cost for the celebration begins at around $2,000 for a shared room and shared bathroom. A typical Vanguard Week includes gatherings, seminars, lectures, guest speakers exercise classes, talent shows, and vegetarian meals.

The highlight of the week for many in past years is the rare opportunity to see the Vanguard as he passes to and fro to various events and mingles with attendees. The way things are going this year, Vanguard will have time to privately tutor every female who attends.

Vanguard Week was held on the shores of beautiful Lake George.

The crowd at this year’s Vanguard Week is expected to be the smallest it has been in years.