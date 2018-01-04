Nostradamus Predicts Raniere

By Nostradamus [a fictitious name].

All might seem quiet south of the border but it’s not. There are many devious plans afoot. Some predictions:

With too much heat in the US, many events, intensives and gatherings will likely be held in Mexico where The Vanguard and his goons can avail themselves of security guards with machine guns. “A vow of non-violence,” you say? Don’t worry. There will be some form of word-salad to explain away how, when violence is this or that, it’s actually non-violence.

Next. The Vanguard and Cruella de Albany will be a little cautious about new in person terrorism by litigation against the enemies as it will be an additional PR nightmare. Then again… their stupidity is unstoppable.

Keith Raniere in Mexico with branded slave Jimena Garza.

Don’t worry! There are other ways. Friends and acquaintances of those who have left will initiate (lobbied) law enforcement complaints or lawsuits against the leavers. The flying monkeys won’t know exactly why they are suing the leavers, but they’ll be given a plausible enough reason and they will run with it, afraid to ask any questions and desperate to please their seniors. This will be a very, very, very stupid and gullible thing to do, but they will do it. Sort of like the Mexican couple (Alejandro and Emiliano) did in Mexico. By threatening Mexican and US citizens to shut up or else.

The Vanguard will be spinning more elaborate tales about death threats and high level conspiracies against him and the followers will gasp even more. They will likely pour even more resources into his ‘defense’ fund.

If The Vanguard does get arrested, he will be spun as a MLK or Gandhi. Because only great men get imprisoned right? (I’ll just let that non-sequitur hang there…)

Like Raniere, Gandhi also spent time in prison, though the charges were different.

Gandhi

M L King

Mandela

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

Vanguard [Not an actual photo]